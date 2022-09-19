Effective: 2022-09-22 06:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-22 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Berkshire A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 AM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BERKSHIRE COUNTY At 635 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sandisfield, or 9 miles southeast of Great Barrington, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Otis, Sandisfield, Ashley Falls, New Marlborough, Monterey, Tyringham, Hartsville, Konkapot, Gomorrah, New Boston, North Otis, Montville, Southfield, East Otis, Cold Spring, South Sandisfield, Otis Wood Lanes, Algerie Four Corners, Bonny Rigg Corners and Free Quarter. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA ・ 10 HOURS AGO