The Suburban Times
Application for 2023 Community Arts Projects Funding Now Available
TACOMA, Wash. — The City of Tacoma is now accepting Community Arts Projects funding applications from eligible organizations and groups producing publicly accessible arts programming, across all artistic disciplines, within Tacoma city limits in 2023. Applicants can apply for either $3,000 or $6,000 for their project. Applications must be submitted online by 11:59 PM on October 31, 2022.
The Suburban Times
High School Juniors, Seniors & Families Invited to Attend Sept. 28 College Fair at TCC
Tacoma Community College announcement. The Pacific Northwest Association for College Admission Counseling (PNACAC) is hosting a College Fair at Tacoma Community College. This free, in-person event gives local high school juniors and seniors and their families a chance to meet representatives from more than 50 colleges across the country. The...
thetacomaledger.com
Six Things to Do This Fall
Activities near campus you can do during your free time. With the start of school and return of busy schedules, stress can be overwhelming. It’s important to take time to do things we enjoy or even try new things. There are tons of activities around UWT campus and downtown Tacoma to experience from the Washington State History Museum right across the street to the Point Defiance Park only a short drive away.
The Suburban Times
CPSD Staff Spotlight: Jeff Brunzell
A Clover Park School District story. Our CPSD Staff Spotlight this week features Jeff Brunzell, a member of the district’s utility crew. Jeff has been with the district for 15 years and is still excited for the job when he comes into work every day. “You always come in and make a plan based on your work orders, but there are always different situations or emergent things that come up to change your day, so it keeps it all really interesting,” he said.
The Suburban Times
Logo Design Contest for DuPont Historical Society
Submitted by DuPont Historical Society. Artists of all ages are invited to design a logo for the DuPont Historical Society! What does local heritage look like to you?. Entries in digital or paper format are welcome until the deadline of October 24, 2022. One prize of $50 will be awarded for the winning design. Full contest rules and entry form are available at www.dupontmuseum.com, where you can also learn more about us and find inspiration for your design. We can’t wait to see what you create.
The Suburban Times
2022 FAB Fest Offers Special Local Film Treats Plus Elvis & Nixon Movie, 15 Oct
Phil Raschke announcement. At 1 pm on Saturday, 15 Oct, the 2022 Film, Art, Book (FAB) Fest will offer a unique film treat. Eighteen entries from Lakewood’s first ever short film contest titled “Reel Life 96” which was held back in February of this year will be reshown to the general public for the first time.
seattlegreenlaker.com
Send off Summer with Flare – the Luminata is Back!
On September 24, Green Lake will again become a fantasy landscape alight with hundreds of lanterns to celebrate the autumnal equinox, the tipping point between summer and fall, light and dark. On the autumnal equinox, the Sun is directly above the equator, and day and night are the same lengths. It is traditionally a time to celebrate the harvest and wind down into winter’s rest for the following year.
The Suburban Times
Graham Nash Takes Stage in Tacoma for An Intimate Evening of Songs and Stories
TACOMA, WASH.— Tacoma Arts Live will present legendary artist Graham Nash – An Intimate Evening of Songs and Stories on Thursday, September 29 at 7:30 p.m. at Tacoma’s Pantages Theater. In a solo concert of greatest hits, Nash will share a set list of songs that span his six decade career and share anecdotes that make some of the most recognizable lyrics in history even more personable. Tickets start at $29 and are on sale now.
thurstontalk.com
Paws at Providence Looking For 2022-2023 Volunteers To Bring Healing to Hospitals
Providence Paw-Assisted Wellness Services (PAWS) has announced its 2022-2023 Training & Orientation schedule and is looking for new volunteer handler-dog teams. This training is open to individuals who would like to volunteer with their canine companion at Providence St. Peter or Centralia hospitals. PAWS is holding a virtual informational session...
Tri-City Herald
Hold onto your plants! These WA cities are where the Farmers’ Almanac predicts first frost
As the first day of fall arrives Sept. 22, the first frost of the year is not far behind, potentially harming your hanging baskets as well as your garden. The Farmers’ Almanac has predicted the first frost in four of Washington’s cities by finding the normal average first frost date.
sunset.com
These Seattle Empty-Nesters Turned Their Dysfunctional Craftsman Into a Modern Bungalow
“It always starts with something small,” laughs Alix Day. At least that’s how a recent kitchen remodel began in a cozy bungalow within the Wallingford neighborhood of Seattle. Its longtime owners—two empty nesters who’d lived in the house for more than three decades—tapped the architect and interior designer when they were ready to update their dysfunctional Craftsman, thanks to newfound space and time due to two grown kids out of the house.
urbnlivn.com
Manhattan-style loft in historic Belltown conversion
66 Bell St. #306 is a stylish, Manhattan-style loft situated within one of Seattle’s most impressive historic conversions. The Belltown Lofts building, nestled between Pike Place Market and Olympic Sculpture Park, was converted into a 62-unit condo building in 2000. Prior to that, it operated as a warehouse dating all the way back to 1908.
The Suburban Times
Council Corner: Sept. 19, 2022 Regular Meeting
City of Lakewood announcement. The Lakewood City Council began its regular meeting Sept. 19, 2022 with two special recognitions. The first was a proclamation read by Councilmember Mike Brandstetter recognizing Sept. 25 through Oct. 1, 2022 as Childhood Cancer Awareness Week. As noted in the proclamation: Cancer is the leading...
southsoundmag.com
Southern Kitchen's Recipe for Success
According to a 2021 National Restaurant Association report, nearly half of all restaurants are owned or co-owned by women, and about 45 percent of managers are women — both higher than most other industries. Gloria Martin said she never imagined she would one day become a business owner, much less a restaurateur. Since 1995, Martin has been operating Tacoma’s beloved and successful Southern Kitchen.
KUOW
What were all those fireworks all about?: Today So Far
Why did someone put on a massive fireworks display in Puget Sound?. Study finds drinking wells contaminated after decades of nearby military exercises. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for September 20, 2022. Everyone living on the shores of Seattle, or around the eastern side of...
Tri-City Herald
The best brunch in Washington is served at this cafe and bakery, Yelp says. Here’s why
The best brunch spot in Washington serves Hawaiian dishes and pastries, according to a new list by Yelp. Yelp released the “top reviewed brunch spot in every state” on Sept. 19, and Patrick’s Cafe & Bakery in Seattle was a top contender in the state. To find...
KING-5
Efoils are a fast and fun way to fly above the water
SEATTLE — At first glance, they look like flying mini surfboards. But in reality, they're one of the hottest and fastest rides on the water. "This is the Lift eFoil," said Matt Dawson, owner of Urban Surf in Seattle. "And it's a self-propelling, battery-powered hydrofoil." Matt’s been introducing eFoils...
The Suburban Times
Pierce County Library Board to hold special meeting regarding Lakewood Library
Pierce County Library System press release. The Pierce County Library System’s Board of Trustees will conduct a special board meeting on Thursday, Sept. 22, 3:30 p.m. to discuss Lakewood Pierce County Library. The meeting will be held in person at the Library’s Administrative Center 3005 112th St E, Tacoma....
The Highest-Rated Restaurant Serving Fried Rice In Seattle
Yelp has the scoop on which restaurant has the best fried rice.
