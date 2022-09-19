Are you looking for a delicious seafood boil in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these restaurants in the area. This local chain is known for their delicious and flavorful seafood boils. You can get seafood like blue crab, lobster tail, black mussels, and snow crab legs by the pound. Seasoning options include juicy Cajun, garlic butter, lemon pepper, and homemade juice; and you can customize your spice level, ranging from baby spice to extra hot. If you want a lot of seafood, get the ultimate, which includes a pound of crawfish, a pound of shrimp with heads on, andouille sausage, half a pound of clams, corn, potatoes, half a pound of snow crab, and fried calamari.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO