Don’t miss the beauty of Gardenview in Fall: Strong Points
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – If you didn’t get out to Gardenview Horticultural Park this summer, never fear, you still have a couple more weeks. The park will be open until October 15 so make sure to see Gardenview in the Fall. It is exquisite any time of the year.
Theater-for-Young-Audiences spotlights children and families: Talk of the Towns
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio - Theater-for-Young-Audiences USA is the leading national organization for the professional field of theatre for children and families, representing over 1,000-member theatres, organizations, and individual artists across 47 states. Dedicated to ensuring that all young people have access to high-quality theatre experiences, TYA/USA offers a variety of programming and provides a network of exchange that connects professionals working across the industry.
New 200 acre nature preserve coming to Medina County
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — What price can you really put on nature? Westfield Center resident DeDee O’Neill thinks she knows. She’s lived here over 50 years. "Being out in nature is really soothing. And we just decided, you know, we love it out here, and so we stayed," she said.
The Best Places You NEED to Visit in Mentor, Ohio!
Mentor is not just some random, run-of-the-mill, middle-of-nowhere, corn-growing, Ohio town. Mentor is quite the opposite with a plethora of activities to try out, and places to explore. The city’s energetic, but also relaxing atmosphere contributes to some of the valuable activities, and places you can visit. From beaches on Lake Erie to phenomenal amenities provided by the town, Mentor has a lot to offer.
Popular Halloween-themed Brew at the Zoo is set
AKRON, Ohio – The Akron Zoo’s most popular Brew at the Zoo of the year is Saturday, Oct. 1. The theme for the tasting, which is 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., is Halloween bash. Guests are encouraged to participate in a costume contest.
Geauga County Dog Shelter Annual Garage Sale – September 23rd, 24th & 25th
The Geauga County Dog Shelter is holding their Annual Garage Sale & Raffle Basket fundraiser on September 23rd, 24th & 25th from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., daily. The Dog Shelter is located at 12513 Merritt Road near Route 44. Don’t miss the Geauga County Dog Shelter’s 6th Annual Garage...
Horses and heritage on the farm: Yenke Peddler antiques
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Traveling south to Mansfield this weekend will transport you back into a bit of historical significance. Heritage Days at Malabar Farm State Park run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free admission to this 18th century Living History Camp includes Civil War demonstrations, crafts, antiques and wagon rides.
Collecting milkweed seeds to save the monarch butterfly
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The monarch butterfly population in Ohio has declined by an estimated 80% over the past 30 years. One effort to reverse the trend is to promote more growth of native milkweed. The striking orange-and-black monarchs, known for their remarkable migration to and from Mexico each year,...
Great Lakes Brewing Co. Christmas Ale 2022 first pour party is set
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Great Lakes Brewing Co.’s annual first pour party to mark the release of Christmas Ale is Thursday, Oct. 20. Doors open at 11 a.m., with tapping at 11:30 a.m. This year’s release is the 30th anniversary of the cult classic. The launch party draws thousands,...
Rain, cool weather bring in early steelhead trout: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Walleye and yellow perch fishermen aren’t going to be very happy with the big winds and cool temperatures along the Lake Erie shoreline Friday and Saturday, but steelhead trout anglers are smiling. That’s because surprising numbers of trophy trout from Lake Erie’s world class steelhead...
Cleveland Gaming Classic grows from basement tournament to I-X Center event
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It started with a couple of friends playing Tecmo Bowl. Now, the Cleveland Gaming Classic is Ohio’s largest gaming convention and it’s coming to the I-X Center for the first time this Saturday. The Cleveland Gaming Classic is filled with everything a gamer might...
Medina County Parks’ October programs to feature creatures
MEDINA, Ohio -- The schedule of events in October at the Medina County Park District includes programs featuring a variety of critters, including snakes, wooly bears, raccoons, bats, foxes and spiders. Join the park staff to learn about these forest friends found in our area:. • Searching for Snakes: 2...
Heeeere’s Lucy! And she’s mellowed in her old age: Send us your pet stories
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- Here’s an update on my cat, Lucy, who hitched a ride as a kitten in the bumper of a van returning to Northeast Ohio from Put-In-Bay. Lucy is 19 years old now and still going strong. She has some medical issues, but Dr. Alice Toriello at MetroPet Veterinary Clinic in Berea is taking good care of her.
Alpha Phi Alpha Homes breaks ground on Residences at Good Park in West Akron
AKRON, Ohio – Alpha Phi Alpha Homes, a nonprofit housing, development and management corporation, broke ground Wednesday on a new property in West Akron called Residences at Good Park. Plans for the new neighborhood, located at 630 Mull Avenue, call for building 89 single-family homes and townhomes. Homes in...
One lesson at a time, social and emotional learning inspires empathy at Almira Elementary School: Cleveland’s Promise
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- One by one, Ms. Carol Smith’s fourth-graders rattle off numbers. Since the beginning of the school year, Ms. Smith has started the day by asking the students in her class at Almira Elementary School in Cleveland how they’re feeling on a scale from one to five – with five meaning fantastic and one signaling there’s something wrong.
Join Lake Metroparks Farmpark for the 2022 Halloween Drive-Thru
Halloween Drive-thru Presented by Ken Ganley Subaru Wickliffe & Ken Ganley Chrysler Painesville. Travel Farmpark’s trails and roadways after dark in the comfort and safety of your own vehicle and experience many playfully frightful sites throughout the park–some that you have come to love and some new surprises.
3 Places To Get Seafood Boils in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for a delicious seafood boil in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these restaurants in the area. This local chain is known for their delicious and flavorful seafood boils. You can get seafood like blue crab, lobster tail, black mussels, and snow crab legs by the pound. Seasoning options include juicy Cajun, garlic butter, lemon pepper, and homemade juice; and you can customize your spice level, ranging from baby spice to extra hot. If you want a lot of seafood, get the ultimate, which includes a pound of crawfish, a pound of shrimp with heads on, andouille sausage, half a pound of clams, corn, potatoes, half a pound of snow crab, and fried calamari.
Akron’s West Hill Neighborhood Organization to hold WonderFest community art, music festival Oct. 8
AKRON, Ohio -- The West Hill Neighborhood Organization is hosting the inaugural WonderFest community art and music festival Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The fest features local artists, yoga, live performances on two stages, a historical walking tour, vendors and activities for children. “The West Hill neighborhood...
Aurora Historical Society Museum Preserves Geauga Lake Amusement Park Mementos
The park itself may be gone, but there’s plenty of Geauga Lake left in mementos and memories. The Aurora Historical Society preserves both. In 1967, John Kudley, Jr. drove from Orange to Geauga Lake Amusement Park to see Paul Revere & The Raiders at WIXY-1260’s World Series of Rock Appreciation Day concert. The ride, though made with friends, was long.
Best Bike shops in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- More and more Americans are realizing that the future of mobility is about more than four wheels. Cycling became a popular lockdown pastime during the coronavirus pandemic. Bike sales in the United States increased by 69% in 2020 compared to the previous year, as outdoor recreation and social distancing became the new norm.
