Bay Village, OH

Cleveland.com

Theater-for-Young-Audiences spotlights children and families: Talk of the Towns

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio - Theater-for-Young-Audiences USA is the leading national organization for the professional field of theatre for children and families, representing over 1,000-member theatres, organizations, and individual artists across 47 states. Dedicated to ensuring that all young people have access to high-quality theatre experiences, TYA/USA offers a variety of programming and provides a network of exchange that connects professionals working across the industry.
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, OH
WKYC

New 200 acre nature preserve coming to Medina County

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — What price can you really put on nature? Westfield Center resident DeDee O’Neill thinks she knows. She’s lived here over 50 years. "Being out in nature is really soothing. And we just decided, you know, we love it out here, and so we stayed," she said.
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
mhscardinalnation.org

The Best Places You NEED to Visit in Mentor, Ohio!

Mentor is not just some random, run-of-the-mill, middle-of-nowhere, corn-growing, Ohio town. Mentor is quite the opposite with a plethora of activities to try out, and places to explore. The city’s energetic, but also relaxing atmosphere contributes to some of the valuable activities, and places you can visit. From beaches on Lake Erie to phenomenal amenities provided by the town, Mentor has a lot to offer.
MENTOR, OH
Cleveland.com

Horses and heritage on the farm: Yenke Peddler antiques

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Traveling south to Mansfield this weekend will transport you back into a bit of historical significance. Heritage Days at Malabar Farm State Park run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free admission to this 18th century Living History Camp includes Civil War demonstrations, crafts, antiques and wagon rides.
MANSFIELD, OH
Cleveland.com

Collecting milkweed seeds to save the monarch butterfly

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The monarch butterfly population in Ohio has declined by an estimated 80% over the past 30 years. One effort to reverse the trend is to promote more growth of native milkweed. The striking orange-and-black monarchs, known for their remarkable migration to and from Mexico each year,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

One lesson at a time, social and emotional learning inspires empathy at Almira Elementary School: Cleveland’s Promise

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- One by one, Ms. Carol Smith’s fourth-graders rattle off numbers. Since the beginning of the school year, Ms. Smith has started the day by asking the students in her class at Almira Elementary School in Cleveland how they’re feeling on a scale from one to five – with five meaning fantastic and one signaling there’s something wrong.
CLEVELAND, OH
northeastohioparent.com

Join Lake Metroparks Farmpark for the 2022 Halloween Drive-Thru

Halloween Drive-thru Presented by Ken Ganley Subaru Wickliffe & Ken Ganley Chrysler Painesville. Travel Farmpark’s trails and roadways after dark in the comfort and safety of your own vehicle and experience many playfully frightful sites throughout the park–some that you have come to love and some new surprises.
PAINESVILLE, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Seafood Boils in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for a delicious seafood boil in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these restaurants in the area. This local chain is known for their delicious and flavorful seafood boils. You can get seafood like blue crab, lobster tail, black mussels, and snow crab legs by the pound. Seasoning options include juicy Cajun, garlic butter, lemon pepper, and homemade juice; and you can customize your spice level, ranging from baby spice to extra hot. If you want a lot of seafood, get the ultimate, which includes a pound of crawfish, a pound of shrimp with heads on, andouille sausage, half a pound of clams, corn, potatoes, half a pound of snow crab, and fried calamari.
CLEVELAND, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

Aurora Historical Society Museum Preserves Geauga Lake Amusement Park Mementos

The park itself may be gone, but there’s plenty of Geauga Lake left in mementos and memories. The Aurora Historical Society preserves both. In 1967, John Kudley, Jr. drove from Orange to Geauga Lake Amusement Park to see Paul Revere & The Raiders at WIXY-1260’s World Series of Rock Appreciation Day concert. The ride, though made with friends, was long.
AURORA, OH
Cleveland.com

Best Bike shops in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- More and more Americans are realizing that the future of mobility is about more than four wheels. Cycling became a popular lockdown pastime during the coronavirus pandemic. Bike sales in the United States increased by 69% in 2020 compared to the previous year, as outdoor recreation and social distancing became the new norm.
CLEVELAND, OH
