Videos Show Mexico Earthquake Rocking Structures in Several States
In the aftermath of the 7.7 temblor in which one person died, images have posted online showing the region's destruction.
The Weather Channel
Photos Of The Damage Left Behind After A Magnitude 7.6 Earthquake Struck Mexico
A magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck in Mexico on Monday. At least one person was killed. The quake occurred on the anniversary of two major earthquakes in the country. Photos show the damage left behind. Photos show the damage left behind after a magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck Mexico's Pacific coast Monday...
Major earthquake strikes Mexico for 3rd time on same date since 1985, this time a magnitude 7.6; 1 dead
A 7.6 magnitude earthquake shook the west coast of Mexico on Monday, coincidentally on the same date that two previous major quakes had rattled the country years before. Originally pegged at 7.5 magnitude, there were no immediate reports of major damage or fatalities from the quake, which hit at 1:05 p.m. local time, the U.S. Geological Survey said. One person was killed in the port city of Manzanillo, Colima, when a wall at a mall collapsed, according to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.
7.6-magnitude earthquake shakes Papua New Guinea
A 7.6-magnitude earthquake rocked Papua New Guinea in the southwestern Pacific on Sunday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The quake happened around 9:46 a.m. Sunday. Its epicenter was about 41 miles east of Kainantu, in the Papua New Guinea highlands, according to the USGS. The full extent of the...
On This Day: 7.1-magnitude earthquake kills hundreds in Mexico
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1777, British soldiers won the first Battle of Saratoga in the Revolutionary War, but the Americans would go on to win the second battle less than a month later. In 1881, U.S. President James Garfield, 49, who had been shot...
Powerful 6.6 magnitude earthquake leaves 30 dead in China
A deadly earthquake struck China’s southwest Sichuan province just after noon local time, adding more issues to a region that’s been dealing with an ongoing drought and COVID-19 restrictions. At least 30 people were killed after a strong earthquake shook China's southwestern province of Sichuan on Monday, People's...
Fact Check: Did Earthquake Hit Mexico on Same Date Three Times?
It has been suggested that September 19 is cursed in Mexico, after powerful earthquakes occurred on this day in three separate years.
Preliminary 7.6-magnitude earthquake hits west coast of Mexico; tsunami alert issued
A massive earthquake struck along the west coast of Mexico Monday morning. The preliminary magnitude 7.6 earthquake was centered near La Placita de Morelos, about 300 miles northwest of Acapulco in the relatively sparsely populated western central Pacific Coast of Mexico, according to the US Geological Survey. People as far away as Mexico City, which is over 300 miles away from the epicenter, reported light shaking. Originally, USGS registered the quake as a 7.5-magnitude just off the coast in the Pacific Ocean. However, USGS has since updated their alert and upgraded the preliminary magnitude to 7.6 as well.The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has issued an alert for Mexico near the coast of Michoacan after the earthquake. According to the tsunami warning center, waves of up to three meters are possible. Communities like Manzanillo and Acapulco, along with Puerto Vallarta, may see the tsunami waves. A little further down the coast, officials say the Pacific coasts of Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama and Peru could also see tsunami waves of less than .3 meters. Notably, Monday's earthquake came on the fifth anniversary of a 2017 quake that left 216 people dead in Mexico City.
6.1-magnitude earthquake strikes off the coast of Indonesia’s Sumatra
A powerful and shallow 6.1 magnitude undersea earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia's Sumatra island, the third tremor to jolt the region since Monday morning.The South Asian country's meteorology and geophysics agency (BMKG) recorded the shallow quake off the coastal town of Mentawai island, off Sumatra's west coast just before 10.30am local time.The earthquake posed no danger of triggering a tsunami, Indonesia's meteorology agency said. So far no casualties or major destruction have been reported, except for some minor damages on Siberut island.The agency had earlier recorded a magnitude of 6.4 but revised that to 6.1, a BMKG...
Two dead, more than 3,000 buildings damaged in Mexico earthquake
Two people were killed and more than 3,000 buildings were damaged by a powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck Mexico on the anniversary of two devastating tremors, authorities said Tuesday. The earthquake struck less than an hour after millions of people in Mexico City participated in emergency drills on the anniversary of two previous disasters.
6.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Mexico, no damage known yet
A powerful earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 has caused buildings to sway in Mexico’s capital. The earthquake struck early Thursday, just three days after a 7.6-magnitude earthquake shook western and central Mexico, killing two. The U.S. Geological Survey said Thursday’s earthquake, like Monday’s, was centered in the western state of Michoacan near the Pacific coast.Michoacan’s state government said the quake was felt throughout the state, but did not immediately report damage. Mexico City’s Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said via Twitter there were no immediate reports of damage in the capital. Residents were huddled in streets as seismic alarms blared. Read More Mourners warned of overnight queues to view Queen’s coffin - live
BBC
Tremor shakes Mexico City on quake anniversary
A powerful earthquake has rocked Mexico's western coast on the same day the country marked the anniversaries of two devastating quakes which killed thousands of people. The 7.6 magnitude quake hit the coastal states of Michoacan and Colima shortly after 13:00 local time (18:00 GMT). So far, one person is...
Mexico earthquake: 2 dead after magnitude 6.8 quake strikes Michoacan
AGUILILLA, Mexico — Two people have died after a magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck Mexico’s Michoacan state early Thursday, officials said. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake, which occurred at 1:16 a.m. CDT, was centered about 30.9 miles south-southwest of Aguililla at a depth of 15 miles.
Mexico earthquake latest: Colima volcano threat debunked as country reels from aftershocks of Michoacán quake
An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck the Michoacán region in Mexico on Tuesday, a day after two people were killed in another powerful quake.Monday’s earthquake, measured at a magnitude of 7.6, struck on the anniversary of two previous earthquakes that caused enormous damage and killed hundreds or thousands of people in 1985 and 2017.One of the victims died after being crushed by the facade of a department store in the Pacific port of Manzanillo, while another was found dead at a mall.The tremor passed without that level of tragedy, despite heightened nerves from a nationwide annual earthquake drill that...
US News and World Report
Over 200 Buildings Damaged in Mexico Quake That Killed 2-Official
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A major earthquake that killed two people in Mexico on Monday also damaged more than 200 buildings and injured 10 people, Laura Velazquez, the head of Mexico's civil protection agency, said on Tuesday. The magnitude 7.6 quake struck in western Mexico and most of the damage...
Flat shakes as Mexico City is hit by earthquake
A luxury high-rise apartment in Mexico City shook as a magnitude 6.8 earthquake hit Mexico today, 22 September.At least two people died amid damage to buildings and landslides triggered by the tremors.The ‘major’ earthquake hit at 1.16am local time, striking around 20 kilometres below the surface, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.A powerful earthquake hit the same region just two days ago, killing two people and injuring dozens.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Powerful 7.6 magnitude earthquake rocks house in MexicoJoe Biden stresses importance of upholding Good Friday Agreement to Liz TrussLiz Truss pledges UK support to Ukraine during UN speech
Mexico struck by another earthquake as 6.8 tremor kills at least two people
At least two people have been killed in Mexico after a 6.8 magnitude tremor rattled the country overnight, terrifying residents of central and western areas and the capital, Mexico City.In a series of updates overnight, Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the tremor was an aftershock from Monday’s 7.6 magnitude earthquake, which reportedly took the lives of two people.Mr Obrador said “Unfortunately, two people lost their lives in Mexico City, according to the report by Claudia Sheinbaum, head of government,” in the latest earthquake and that there were no fatalities in the states of Colima, Jalisco and Guerrero....
Strong quake jolts Mexico days after powerful temblor killed at least two
Mexico City — A powerful earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 struck Mexico early Thursday, causing buildings to sway and leaving at least one person dead in the nation's capital. Residents huddled in streets as seismic alarms blared. The temblor hit shortly after 1 a.m., just three days...
6.8 earthquake leaves 2 dead in Mexico
Just days after a powerful 7.6 rattled Mexico’s central Pacific Coast, another earthquake jolted the Mexican state of Michoacán. The aftershock was felt in five states. Just three days after an earthquake shook western and central Mexico, another powerful earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 struck Mexico early Thursday, causing buildings to topple and leaving at least two dead in the country's capital.
