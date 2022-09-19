ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

NBC Washington

4 Juveniles, 19-Year-Old Charged in Violence at Maryland Football Game

Five people were charged following a violent brawl Friday at a Montgomery County high school football game, officials said. The violence started with a brawl on the football field at Gaithersburg High School in the middle of a game against Northwest High School. The game was canceled, then a fight started outside the stadium. Several people were hurt, and several were arrested, NBC Washington reported.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
NBC News

D.C. sniper denied parole 20 years after shootings

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia has denied parole to convicted sniper killer Lee Boyd Malvo, ruling that he is still a risk to the community two decades after he and his partner terrorized the Washington, D.C., region with a series of random shootings. Malvo was 17 when he and John...
CBS Baltimore

Sniper denied parole by Virginia, 20 years after terrorizing D.C. area

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia has denied parole to convicted sniper killer Lee Boyd Malvo, ruling that he is still a risk to the community two decades after he and his partner terrorized the Washington, D.C., region with a series of random shootings.Malvo was 17 when he and John Allen Muhammad shot and killed 10 people and wounded three others over a three-week span in October 2002. Multiple other victims were shot and killed across the country in the prior months as the duo made their way to the nation's capital region from Washington state.Malvo was convicted of capital murder...
WASHINGTON, DC
firststateupdate.com

Police: Delaware State University Student Says She Was Raped On Campus

On Friday the friends of a Delaware State University student contacted First State Update to report an alleged on-campus rape. The friends who are in contact with the family of the alleged victim have explained the incident to our reporter, however, we’re withholding those details to protect the identity of the student.
DOVER, DE
