Woman visits man she met online, steals AR-15, Xbox and leaves state, Louisiana cops say

A man’s hospitality to a woman he met online ended with thousands of dollars worth of items stolen from his home and an out-of-state pursuit, according to deputies in Louisiana.

The man invited a woman to his home in Abita Springs , according to a news release from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office. He met the woman online, he told officials on Sept. 8.

The man went to work and when he returned, he found that the woman had stolen several items, including an AR-15 rifle, an Xbox and a computer, according to the release.

Officials tracked the woman to a residence in Magnolia, Mississippi, and Pike County deputies tried to take her into custody on Sept. 12, the release said. The woman attempted to flee in a stolen pickup truck and crashed the vehicle, according to deputies.

A stolen handgun was found inside the truck, deputies said, and they located the Louisiana man’s items at her residence.

The woman will be extradited back to St. Tammany Parish to face charges of felony theft, according to the release.

“Unfortunately, there are people out there who like to prey on other individuals,” the release said. “Please be cautious when meeting people online and allowing them into your home.”

Abita Springs is about 45 miles north of New Orleans.

