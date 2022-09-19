Read full article on original website
Related
Why Is This Still In The Road On SR-240 In Tri-Cities?
Everyday for the last month I have to avoid hitting this THING with my tire as I turn the corner from the Blue Bridge on SR-240. Isn't that someone's job to remove huge chunks of stuff in the roadway? Who's job is it?. The THING I am talking about is...
From spuds to famous potato salad. Reser’s opens new state-of-the-art Pasco plant
They’re still hiring workers for the new facility and will need to bring on even more employees as they expand.
Worst Tri-City Air Disaster? 17 Died at Richland Airport in 1978
The recent non-injury crash at the Pasco Airport made us think back in history to 1978. Fortunately, the airplane that had some sort of malfunction with the landing gear at Pasco did not cause any injuries. But February 10th, 1978 was deadly at Richland. Columbia Airlines Beechcraft plane goes down...
Phone data shows missing Moses Lake couple last recorded in remote part of Lincoln County
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — New cell phone data show a missing Moses Lake couple was last pinged in a remote part of Lincoln County. Theresa Bergman, 53, and Charles Bergman, 54, were last seen at the Spokane Airport early Sunday morning. Charles was picking Theresa up. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office got a tip that Charles was last seen at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ifiberone.com
Crumbl Cookies of Moses Lake announces opening date
MOSES LAKE - Crumbl Cookies has revealed an opening date of its Moses Lake location. In a previous article, iFIBER ONE News was informed by store owner Ranae Rusk that the bakery would open sometime in October or November. On Tuesday, Rusk told iFIBER ONE News that Oct. 21 is the expected opening date if everything goes according to plan.
Moses Lake couple last seen at Spokane Airport reported missing
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a missing couple. Theresa Bergman, a 53-year-old woman from Moses Lake, was last seen at the Spokane International Airport early Sunday morning at around 12:40 a.m. Her husband, 54-year-old Charles Bergman, went to pick her up at the airport. He was last seen on at...
nbcrightnow.com
Fast-moving fire slows traffic on SR 24 near Moxee
MOXEE, Wash. - UPDATE: 6:02 p.m. The fire is now out, according to a firefighter with the Bureau of Land Management. It burned between 150 and 200 acres and the cause is still unknown. There was initially concerns for nearby cattle, but none were harmed. A reporter on scene said...
Moses Lake man claimed $50,000 in COVID relief for fake catering business
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The next Eastern Washington resident to be indicted for fraudulently claiming PPP loan funding during the COVID-19 pandemic was a Moses Lake resident who falsified documents for a fake catering business. As announced by the Office of Vanessa Waldref, the U.S. Attorney for Eastern Washington,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tri-Cities airport re-opened from crash landing with 10 people on board
UPDATE at 10 a.m. PST: Following a morning of emergency response, Tri-Cities Airport (PSC) has been fully re-opened and operations will resume as normal. No further details regarding the condition or identities of those involved in the plane crash and subsequent fire at Pasco’s airport on Tuesday morning have been made public. This is a breaking development. Our original breaking...
nbcrightnow.com
Expect to see construction on Richland Railroad crossing
RICHLAND, Wash.- Port of Benton beginning construction beginning Sept 29 at noon. Cemetery Access and Swift Boulevard will be closed and reopen on Monday, October 3 at 6 a.m. The railroad crossing replacement project requires the roads to be fully closed, closing access to Einan's at Sunset Funeral Home and the Cemetery at Sunset Gardens throughout the replacement project.
Surprise! Tri-Cities Oldest Restaurant Is One of Your Favorites
Can you name the oldest restaurant in the Tri-Cities?. We've got a few suspects for you to look at and I think you're going to be surprised at who's got the honor of being the oldest continuous-running restaurant in the Tri-Cities. Chinese Gardens has been a Pasco mainstay since 1965.
nbcrightnow.com
Car blows stop sign, clips public bus
KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Kennewick Police Department responded to a collision on Kennewick Avenue and Morain Street after a sedan blew through a stop sign, according to Sergeant Chris Littrell. Littrell says a Ben-Franklin Transit bus was stopped at a red light with only the driver inside, no passengers, on...
ifiberone.com
Tentative timeframe for opening of MOD Pizza and Chipotle in Moses Lake announced
MOSES LAKE - The developer responsible for the project to build the commercial building that will house MOD Pizza and Chipotle in Moses Lake is seemingly confident about the anticipated opening timeframe. On Wednesday, iFIBER ONE News conversed with Chris Waddle, owner of Hogback Development out of Yakima. Waddle says...
5 Highest Rated “Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives” In Washington State
Not only have these Washington restaurants been featured on the hit show "Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives" but they are the highest rated on the list. All the restaurants on the list are amazing, but with 26 in total I had to shrink it down to only the best. I looked at google reviews for ranking and if any were tied I ranked the businesses by the most reviews. So what are the highest rated restaurants featured on the show in Washington State?
‘Safe by the grace of God.’ NW eye surgical team escapes fiery Tri-Cities plane crash
It was the first plane crash and fire there in 30 years.
ifiberone.com
Two suspected of felony burglary in Soap Lake arrested in Moses Lake after two-hour standoff
MOSES LAKE - Deputies say two suspected burglars were taken into custody Monday night after burglarizing a home in Soap Lake in the early afternoon. Grant County Sheriff’s officials say 36-year-old Michael Rocha of Warden and 43-year-old Eliazar Ramos of Moses Lake burglarized a home in the 20000 block of B.5 NE in Soap Lake.
KHQ Right Now
Grant County Sheriff's Office reports deadly crash in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Moses Lake Police and deputies with the Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) responded to a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead in the early afternoon of Sept. 20. According to a release from Sergeant Beau Lamens with the GCSO, the crash happened near parking lot...
Why Are You Living in the Worst Town in Washington State?
There are good and bad traits to describe every town, everywhere. It's all in how you look at it, I guess. I googled the safest, most dangerous, and best cities to raise a family in Washington State. As far as the best small towns, I saw the following listed:. Dayton.
UPDATE: Kennewick man arrested in Walla Walla homicide investigation
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — UPDATE: The Walla Walla Police Department has released the name of the person who was arrested earlier Monday in regards to a homicide investigation. David Delgado, 46, of Kennewick was arrested on probable cause for murder in the first degree. Authorities responded to the 400 block of South 1st Avenue to an apartment. They found a...
Moses Lake Man Busted, Used Fake Business to get COVID Relief
The man's sentencing hearing will be coming up on January 5th, 2023. Moses Lake man creates fake catering business to get COVID business funds. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Eastern Washington (Federal court) announced Wednesday a Moses Lake man has agreed to a plea deal concerning his stealing COVID relief funds.
98.3 The KEY
Pasco WA
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0