ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moses Lake, WA

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fertilizer#Green Algae#Stagnant Water
ifiberone.com

Crumbl Cookies of Moses Lake announces opening date

MOSES LAKE - Crumbl Cookies has revealed an opening date of its Moses Lake location. In a previous article, iFIBER ONE News was informed by store owner Ranae Rusk that the bakery would open sometime in October or November. On Tuesday, Rusk told iFIBER ONE News that Oct. 21 is the expected opening date if everything goes according to plan.
MOSES LAKE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Fast-moving fire slows traffic on SR 24 near Moxee

MOXEE, Wash. - UPDATE: 6:02 p.m. The fire is now out, according to a firefighter with the Bureau of Land Management. It burned between 150 and 200 acres and the cause is still unknown. There was initially concerns for nearby cattle, but none were harmed. A reporter on scene said...
MOXEE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Grant County, WA
City
Walla Walla, WA
City
Moses Lake, WA
City
Richland, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Tri-Cities airport re-opened from crash landing with 10 people on board

UPDATE at 10 a.m. PST: Following a morning of emergency response, Tri-Cities Airport (PSC) has been fully re-opened and operations will resume as normal. No further details regarding the condition or identities of those involved in the plane crash and subsequent fire at Pasco’s airport on Tuesday morning have been made public. This is a breaking development. Our original breaking...
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Expect to see construction on Richland Railroad crossing

RICHLAND, Wash.- Port of Benton beginning construction beginning Sept 29 at noon. Cemetery Access and Swift Boulevard will be closed and reopen on Monday, October 3 at 6 a.m. The railroad crossing replacement project requires the roads to be fully closed, closing access to Einan's at Sunset Funeral Home and the Cemetery at Sunset Gardens throughout the replacement project.
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Car blows stop sign, clips public bus

KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Kennewick Police Department responded to a collision on Kennewick Avenue and Morain Street after a sedan blew through a stop sign, according to Sergeant Chris Littrell. Littrell says a Ben-Franklin Transit bus was stopped at a red light with only the driver inside, no passengers, on...
KENNEWICK, WA
98.3 The KEY

5 Highest Rated “Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives” In Washington State

Not only have these Washington restaurants been featured on the hit show "Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives" but they are the highest rated on the list. All the restaurants on the list are amazing, but with 26 in total I had to shrink it down to only the best. I looked at google reviews for ranking and if any were tied I ranked the businesses by the most reviews. So what are the highest rated restaurants featured on the show in Washington State?
WASHINGTON STATE
KHQ Right Now

Grant County Sheriff's Office reports deadly crash in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Moses Lake Police and deputies with the Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) responded to a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead in the early afternoon of Sept. 20. According to a release from Sergeant Beau Lamens with the GCSO, the crash happened near parking lot...
MOSES LAKE, WA
98.3 The KEY

Moses Lake Man Busted, Used Fake Business to get COVID Relief

The man's sentencing hearing will be coming up on January 5th, 2023. Moses Lake man creates fake catering business to get COVID business funds. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Eastern Washington (Federal court) announced Wednesday a Moses Lake man has agreed to a plea deal concerning his stealing COVID relief funds.
MOSES LAKE, WA
98.3 The KEY

98.3 The KEY

Pasco WA
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy