Englewood, NJ

Motorcyclist Ejected, Hit By Tractor-Trailer On NJ Turnpike

By Jerry DeMarco
 3 days ago
The motorcyclist was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center. Photo Credit: NJSP

A motorcyclist had his arm amputated following a horrific crash on the New Jersey Turnpike, responders said.

The 26-year-old Bronx resident was headed south in the express lanes at milepost 121 in Englewood when he lost control of the KTM motorcycle and was ejected shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, New Jersey State Trooper II Charles Marchan said.

A southbound tractor-trailer then hit him, the trooper said Monday.

The motorcyclist was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he had to be intubated and remained in critical condition.

State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

