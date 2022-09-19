ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Larry Brown Sports

Lane Kiffin admits he took mercy on Georgia Tech coach

Lane Kiffin admitted on Monday that he took some mercy on Georgia Tech over the weekend. Kiffin spoke with the media two days after his Ole Miss Rebels beat the Yellow Jackets 42-0 to improve to 3-0. Kiffin has been using USC transfer Jaxson Dart at quarterback, but has also rotated in Luke Altmyer to get some action.
The Spun

Look: 1 School Named 'Best Fit' For Deion Sanders

If Deion Sanders left Jackson State for a Power Five job, where would he go?. One school has been named the "best fit. Andy Staples of The Athletic believes one major SEC program is the best landing spot for the former NFL star turned college football head coach. Auburn, which...
The Spun

Look: SEC Quarterback Appears To Call Out Offensive Line

Auburn's offensive line had a terrible performance this past weekend against Penn State, giving up six sacks in a 41-12 loss. Starting quarterback T.J. Finley didn't hide his true feelings about Auburn's offensive line. He retweeted a statistic that put the position group's struggles into perspective. The tweet that Finley...
247Sports

Lane Kiffin a defensive coach? The Ole Miss defense says so.

Lane Kiffin is taking Saturday's game very seriously. As he should. His Ole Miss team is a 21.5-point favorite over the Tulsa Golden Hurricane, which enters the game with the nation's top passing offense. The over/under ranges from 62-66 points depending on the service, which is kind of surprising considering Ole Miss and Tulsa are tied for 18th in nationally in scoring, at 43 points per game.
