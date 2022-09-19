Read full article on original website
Lane Kiffin admits he took mercy on Georgia Tech coach
Lane Kiffin admitted on Monday that he took some mercy on Georgia Tech over the weekend. Kiffin spoke with the media two days after his Ole Miss Rebels beat the Yellow Jackets 42-0 to improve to 3-0. Kiffin has been using USC transfer Jaxson Dart at quarterback, but has also rotated in Luke Altmyer to get some action.
Lane Kiffin Discusses Performance in Blowout Win, Quarterback Plans vs. Tulsa
The Ole Miss head coach was made available to the media on Monday where he discussed his team's performance against Georgia Tech and the upcoming game against Tulsa.
Look: 1 School Named 'Best Fit' For Deion Sanders
If Deion Sanders left Jackson State for a Power Five job, where would he go?. One school has been named the "best fit. Andy Staples of The Athletic believes one major SEC program is the best landing spot for the former NFL star turned college football head coach. Auburn, which...
Mississippi State's 2023 Football Schedule Officially Released
Every opponent Mississippi State football will take on in 2023.
Look: SEC Quarterback Appears To Call Out Offensive Line
Auburn's offensive line had a terrible performance this past weekend against Penn State, giving up six sacks in a 41-12 loss. Starting quarterback T.J. Finley didn't hide his true feelings about Auburn's offensive line. He retweeted a statistic that put the position group's struggles into perspective. The tweet that Finley...
Lane Kiffin a defensive coach? The Ole Miss defense says so.
Lane Kiffin is taking Saturday's game very seriously. As he should. His Ole Miss team is a 21.5-point favorite over the Tulsa Golden Hurricane, which enters the game with the nation's top passing offense. The over/under ranges from 62-66 points depending on the service, which is kind of surprising considering Ole Miss and Tulsa are tied for 18th in nationally in scoring, at 43 points per game.
How to Watch: Mississippi State vs. Bowling Green
How to tune in as Mississippi State football looks to bounce back against Bowling Green.
LSU Football Schedule Update: TV and Kick-off Times Announced
LSU and Auburn get primetime TV slot, matchup set to be aired on ESPN
Watch: Mike Leach Discusses Loss to LSU, Upcoming Game Against Bowling Green
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach met with the media Monday ahead of the team's upcoming matchup against Bowling Green.
