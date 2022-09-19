Lane Kiffin is taking Saturday's game very seriously. As he should. His Ole Miss team is a 21.5-point favorite over the Tulsa Golden Hurricane, which enters the game with the nation's top passing offense. The over/under ranges from 62-66 points depending on the service, which is kind of surprising considering Ole Miss and Tulsa are tied for 18th in nationally in scoring, at 43 points per game.

OXFORD, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO