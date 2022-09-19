Read full article on original website
Thousands of older Pennsylvanians at risk of losing property tax rebates because of legislative inaction
HARRISBURG — It’s a conversation Diana Raph dreads. Every year, Raph, a tax preparer in the Lehigh Valley, applies on behalf of dozens of her clients to a state program that helps older Pennsylvanians pay their rent and property taxes. And every year, she has to tell more...
Settlement reached for Pennsylvanians harmed by car repair coverage company
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania customers of Omega Vehicle Services, LCC, which did business as Delta Auto Protect, may be eligible for a settlement announced by the Attorney General’s Office on Monday. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that his office has secured a Court Order for more...
Pennsylvania expected to expand food assistance program - SNAP
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's administration is announcing an expansion to the state's food stamp program, which is known asSNAP. More Pennsylvanians will now be eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, according to a statement from the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services. No other specifics were...
Pa. offering much larger consumer rebates for electric vehicles
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has announced that it is offering much larger consumer rebates for electric vehicles. As of September 1, the DEP 2022-2023 Alternative Fuel Vehicle Rebate program is offering eligible Pennsylvanian residents based on household size and income a $2,000 to $3,000 rebate. Previously the amount was $750. The program was established by state law in 2004 and is funded by the utilities gross receipts tax.
Skill games company woos Pennsylvania state lawmakers with trips to wild Wyoming rodeo
In the ongoing war of cash and influence between skill game operators and casinos, state lawmakers and their campaign coffers are benefitting handsomely. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.
2 winners of Illinois’ $1.34B Mega Millions jackpot come forward
DES PLAINES, Ill. (WGN) — The Illinois winners of July’s Mega Millions $1.34 billion historic lottery drawing has finally come forward. According to the Illinois Lottery, the prize will be shared by two people who agreed to split the jackpot if they won. The winners wish to remain anonymous but said they are “over the moon” with their Mega Millions win.
Best Mac and Cheese Spots in Pennsylvania
If you are looking for a great place to grab a bowl of mac and cheese, you've come to the right place. These restaurants serve delicious mac and cheese to satisfy your cravings. Pennsylvania has you covered whether you prefer a classic, spicy mac or even something a little different. These restaurants serve mac and cheese in different flavors, from creamy to tangy. Some even offer corn dog mac and cheese.
Governor Wolf Announces Approval of Environmental and Infrastructure Projects Across Pennsylvania
On Wednesday, Governor Tom Wolf announced 130 new project approvals through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) for environmental and infrastructure projects across Pennsylvania. “These projects will improve communities and enhance the quality of life for Pennsylvanians,” said Gov. Wolf. “They are the kind of improvements and upgrades that continue to...
Gas prices decline for another week in Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH — Gas prices in Pennsylvania have been steadily declining, although the current average still remains higher than what was reported at this time last year. As of Monday, people filling up in Pennsylvania are paying an average of $3.85 for a gallon of regular gasoline, which is down 7 cents from the week before, and down 40 cents from one month ago.
PA treasurer has $4.3B in unclaimed property. Find out if some belongs to you
The state is holding 32 million unclaimed properties. Here’s how to see if you have money to claim, plus how well the Pennsylvania Office of the State Treasurer is doing with returns.
This Is The Most Popular Beer In Pennsylvania
TopAgency.com shared data on the most popular beer brands in each state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
A complete guide to Spotlight PA’s investigations of Pa.’s flawed medical marijuana program
HARRISBURG — A series of investigative stories from Spotlight PA this year has uncovered serious flaws in Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program and prompted calls for change from doctors, patients, industry leaders, and policymakers. The coverage — based on months of reporting, dozens of interviews, and thousands of pages...
Changes needed to make a Pennsylvania hydrogen hub work
HARRISBURG, PA – As Pennsylvania lawmakers aim to lure billions of federal dollars for a hydrogen hub to the commonwealth, the General Assembly would need to reform the legal and permitting process to make it happen. The intricacies of such action were center stage at a Senate Environmental Resources...
How many interstate highways pass through Pennsylvania?
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — At some point, we have all driven on an Interstate. Whether it’s Interstate 81, Interstate 83, Interstate 86, or even the Pennsylvania Turnpike. But, has anyone wondered about just how many interstates pass through the Keystone State, or even, why interstates exist? According to the U.S Department of Transportation, they would be […]
2 Pennsylvania Restaurants Named Among the Top 50 in America
Pennsylvania has some fantastic restaurants. I really believe the Keystone State has some gems that are often overlooked, but maybe part of their charm is that they are hidden diamonds in the rough. Now, the New York Times has released its annual list of the best restaurants in America. Two...
Elk make their way north, signs of spreading across Pennsylvania
Coudersport, Pa. — People driving in Potter County had some extra scenery to look at this month. It was hard to miss the site of elk walking amongst the streets and sites of Coudersport as the pictures began to go viral across Northern Pennsylvania. Although the elks' visit to Northcentral Pennsylvania feels unique, it was not always that way. Before and during the first-half of the 1800's, elk roamed across...
Legislation would require drivers to pay outstanding tolls for vehicle registration
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Future legislation could require drivers to pay any and all outstanding tolls before they can register their vehicle. State Senator Marty Flynn (D-Lackawanna/Luzerne/Monroe) announced Monday that he intends to introduce legislation that does just that. In a letter to all Pennsylvania State Senate members, Flynn wrote,...
Bumper crop of honey for some Midstate Pa. beekeepers, thanks partly – perhaps – to evil spotted lanternflies?
HALIFAX and BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) — On balance, they’re an ecological disaster. But if you’re struggling to find something nice to say about spotted lanternflies, consider what seems to be a role they’re playing in sustaining honeybees. Or more precisely, the role lanternfly excrement —...
How common are farm deaths in Pennsylvania? Here’s how many occurred in recent years
Tractors, a forklift and a silo were all cited as the cause of agriculture fatalities in the state in 2021, according to this report.
Pennsylvania drivers should keep an eye out for unfair penalty toll charges
If you drive on Pennsylvania's toll roads, you should be on the lookout for penalty toll charges or "V-tolls" even if you use an E-Z Pass. According to a recent report, the Pennsylvania Turnpike has allegedly been charging drivers with penalty fees for years but failing to notify them about the additional charges, which in some cases may have been unfairly added to their bill.
