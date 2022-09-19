ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

WGAL

Pennsylvania expected to expand food assistance program - SNAP

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's administration is announcing an expansion to the state's food stamp program, which is known asSNAP. More Pennsylvanians will now be eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, according to a statement from the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services. No other specifics were...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Pa. offering much larger consumer rebates for electric vehicles

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has announced that it is offering much larger consumer rebates for electric vehicles. As of September 1, the DEP 2022-2023 Alternative Fuel Vehicle Rebate program is offering eligible Pennsylvanian residents based on household size and income a $2,000 to $3,000 rebate. Previously the amount was $750. The program was established by state law in 2004 and is funded by the utilities gross receipts tax.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Skill games company woos Pennsylvania state lawmakers with trips to wild Wyoming rodeo

In the ongoing war of cash and influence between skill game operators and casinos, state lawmakers and their campaign coffers are benefitting handsomely.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

2 winners of Illinois’ $1.34B Mega Millions jackpot come forward

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WGN) — The Illinois winners of July’s Mega Millions $1.34 billion historic lottery drawing has finally come forward. According to the Illinois Lottery, the prize will be shared by two people who agreed to split the jackpot if they won. The winners wish to remain anonymous but said they are “over the moon” with their Mega Millions win.
DES PLAINES, IL
PhillyBite

Best Mac and Cheese Spots in Pennsylvania

If you are looking for a great place to grab a bowl of mac and cheese, you've come to the right place. These restaurants serve delicious mac and cheese to satisfy your cravings. Pennsylvania has you covered whether you prefer a classic, spicy mac or even something a little different. These restaurants serve mac and cheese in different flavors, from creamy to tangy. Some even offer corn dog mac and cheese.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
skooknews.com

Governor Wolf Announces Approval of Environmental and Infrastructure Projects Across Pennsylvania

On Wednesday, Governor Tom Wolf announced 130 new project approvals through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) for environmental and infrastructure projects across Pennsylvania. “These projects will improve communities and enhance the quality of life for Pennsylvanians,” said Gov. Wolf. “They are the kind of improvements and upgrades that continue to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Gas prices decline for another week in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — Gas prices in Pennsylvania have been steadily declining, although the current average still remains higher than what was reported at this time last year. As of Monday, people filling up in Pennsylvania are paying an average of $3.85 for a gallon of regular gasoline, which is down 7 cents from the week before, and down 40 cents from one month ago.
PITTSBURGH, PA
therecord-online.com

Changes needed to make a Pennsylvania hydrogen hub work

HARRISBURG, PA – As Pennsylvania lawmakers aim to lure billions of federal dollars for a hydrogen hub to the commonwealth, the General Assembly would need to reform the legal and permitting process to make it happen. The intricacies of such action were center stage at a Senate Environmental Resources...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

How many interstate highways pass through Pennsylvania?

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — At some point, we have all driven on an Interstate. Whether it’s Interstate 81, Interstate 83, Interstate 86, or even the Pennsylvania Turnpike. But, has anyone wondered about just how many interstates pass through the Keystone State, or even, why interstates exist? According to the U.S Department of Transportation, they would be […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
975thefanatic.com

2 Pennsylvania Restaurants Named Among the Top 50 in America

Pennsylvania has some fantastic restaurants. I really believe the Keystone State has some gems that are often overlooked, but maybe part of their charm is that they are hidden diamonds in the rough. Now, the New York Times has released its annual list of the best restaurants in America. Two...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Elk make their way north, signs of spreading across Pennsylvania

Coudersport, Pa. — People driving in Potter County had some extra scenery to look at this month. It was hard to miss the site of elk walking amongst the streets and sites of Coudersport as the pictures began to go viral across Northern Pennsylvania. Although the elks' visit to Northcentral Pennsylvania feels unique, it was not always that way. Before and during the first-half of the 1800's, elk roamed across...
POTTER COUNTY, PA
Kristen Walters

Pennsylvania drivers should keep an eye out for unfair penalty toll charges

If you drive on Pennsylvania's toll roads, you should be on the lookout for penalty toll charges or "V-tolls" even if you use an E-Z Pass. According to a recent report, the Pennsylvania Turnpike has allegedly been charging drivers with penalty fees for years but failing to notify them about the additional charges, which in some cases may have been unfairly added to their bill.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

