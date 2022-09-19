Read full article on original website
WXIA 11 Alive
Get a COVID booster, take home $100 this Saturday in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A free COVID-19 vaccine booster drive is being held on Saturday, and those attending are eligible for a $100 gift card, according to DeKalb County. The county said that anyone over 12 is eligible and that in addition to the gift card, see-through bookbags with school supplies will be given out. Performers with UniverSoul and others will provide entertainment.
Doctors warn that STDs are on the rise in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — Sexually-transmitted diseases are on the rise, and the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the problem is only going to get worse. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was outside the CDC headquarters on Wednesday, where doctors said people who paused a lot of doctor visits during the pandemic are just now catching up on checkups and screenings.
CBS 46
Student-athlete dies after medical emergency during game in Sandy Springs
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) - A Sandy Springs high school student-athlete died following a medical emergency during a flag football game Wednesday afternoon. School leaders at The Weber School, a private Jewish school on Roswell Road, confirmed that the deceased student was a member of the school’s senior class.
Where Does 'The Resident' Take Place? — We'd Love to Pop by Chastain Memorial Hospital
When whispers of yet another medical drama began winding their way through the television world, it was hard to feel any sort of excitement. It felt as if we've had our fill of doctors saving lives while destroying their own on a personal level. Of course, things changed when The...
Daughter raises awareness for Hispanics diagnosed with Alzheimer's, shares her mother's experience
ATLANTA — It's a warm day in Atlanta. The sun is out, the birds are chirping. Denise Arribas decides to drive to a park near her home. She brings a photo album and starts scanning through photos from her childhood. "Look at that smile! She's still so stunning," Arribas...
CBS 46
Grady Hospital to serve as a training site for Army trauma teams
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grady Memorial Hospital will soon serve as a training site for Army trauma teams. Grady and the U.S. Army Surgeon General’s Office held a ceremony to mark the partnership. This partnership will make Grady the eighth trauma center in the country to serve as a...
Metro Atlanta mother scammed by fake work from home job
ATLANTA — An Atlanta woman says she worked for more than a month at a work from home job that she thought was legitimate, until she never got paid. As a single mother of four, Sonya Scott says she was specifically looking for work from home opportunities and was excited to find the job as a shipping and packaging specialist.
CBS 46
Dine-and-dashers hit Miller’s Ale House in McDonough, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A group of alleged dine-and-dashers hit the Miller’s Ale House in McDonough July 20. Seven people ate at the restaurant without paying for food. The group was wearing scrubs that had identifying insignia, likely tied to a local dentistry program. Anyone with information should contact...
Police: Woman loses $10,000 after being scammed at Perimeter Mall
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A woman was scammed out of $10,000 as part of a scheme that took place at a metro Atlanta mall, according to the Dunwoody Police Department. Police say a woman at Perimeter Mall was approached by another woman who said she was playing a card game for money and needed her as a witness so that she ”would not be taken advantage of.”
thechampionnewspaper.com
DeKalb event will pay participants to get vaccinated
DeKalb County officials said they will give a $100 prepaid debit card to everyone who receives a COVID-19 vaccination or booster shot on Sept. 24 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Mall at Stonecrest, 2929 Turner Hill Rd., Stonecrest. DeKalb County Board of Health and DeKalb County Fire...
Fulton County school bus crashes into ditch near Ga. 400 in Sandy Springs
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A Fulton County school bus is currently in a ditch along a busy Sandy Springs road near Ga. 400. Georgia Department of Transportation cameras in the area show the bus crashed into a ditch on Northridge Rd. on Thursday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
Water bills skyrocket for homeowners in Cobb after a worker never actually checked their meters
COBB COUNTY, Ga — Homeowners in Mableton want to know why they are being charged so much for water. Channel 2′s Cobb County bureau chief Michele Newell was in Mableton on Tuesday, where homeowners say they are looking for answers. Cobb County admitted that a now-fired meter reader...
Fire rips through bakery built more than 100 years ago in Coweta County
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A large fire engulfed a bakery and market between Newnan and Peachtree City Wednesday evening completely destroying its historic structure. Firefighters responded on-scene to Heirloom Market Co. and Bakeshop in Sharpsburg after the popular bakery went up in flames. Those that work inside the building called 911 to report a fire just after 6 p.m., but fortunately everyone was able to get out safely with no injuries, according to Coweta County Fire Rescue.
Georgia ovarian cancer survivor encourages women to know the signs
ATLANTA — September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month and this year, Georgia organizations are encouraging women to check for the signs because the disease could easily go undetected. The American Cancer Society (ACS) said a woman’s risk of getting ovarian cancer is about 1 in 78 in her lifetime,...
CBS 46
Vehicle fire shuts down portion of I-285 South during busy morning commute
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A vehicle fire had all southbound lanes on I-285 near Camp Creek Parkway closed Wednesday morning. No injuries have been reported at this time.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Affordable housing group receives funding for single family homes
Georgia healthcare provider CareSource announced a $2.5 million investment to support the Atlanta Neighborhood Development Partnership’s (ANDP) acquisition and rehabilitation of 75 single-family homes. ANDP officials said the donation and the home rehabilitation will provide affordable rentals across metro Atlanta. The announcement took place on Sept. 14 at a...
Atlanta firefighters respond to popular Buckhead restaurant
ATLANTA — Atlanta firefighters are currently working an incident at the Tin Lizzy’s Cantina in Buckhead. Crews responded to the restaurant on Piedmont Road near Roswell Road before sunrise Tuesday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2 Action News crews report seeing...
atlantafi.com
How To Get Rent Help In DeKalb County
If you need help with your rent in DeKalb County, a local government program may possibly be able to help. The program is similar to one for Atlanta residents, but there are some key differences. If you live in DeKalb and are struggling with rent, you may qualify for assistance....
Kemp to use $30 million in COVID relief funds to fight housing insecurity
Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday the award of $30 million in COVID relief funds to organizations working to address housing insecurity in Georgia. The funds will be distributed among eight organizations. Atlanta’s BeltLine Partnership and Westside Future Fund will receive $3 million and $2 million, respectively. Westside Future Fund...
Tennessee Tribune
Judge Slashes $100M Payout to Elderly Black Man Paralyzed by Atlanta Cop for Panhandling
ATLANTA, GA — Amassive nine-figure payout awarded to an elderly Black man left paralyzed from an encounter with a violently overzealous police officer in Georgia’s capital city has been slashed by more than half after a judge agreed that Atlanta shouldn’t have to pay so much despite the brutal nature of the case.
