Chiefs kicker questionable for week three

By Glenn Kinley
 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY (KSNT)- The Chiefs could be without their starting kicker again in week three.

“It’s kind of wait and see,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said. “They’re busting their tail to get everything right. Let’s just see how this week goes and every day he’s making improvement and that’s important.”

If Butker can’t go, the team will call on Matt Ammendola for the second straight week. They signed and quickly activated Ammendola from the practice squad last week ahead of their Thursday night football matchup with the Chargers.

Ammendola went three-for-three on extra points and drilled two field goals in the Chiefs 27-17 week two win over the Chargers.

“I thought [Ammendola] did a really nice job,” Reid said. “That’s a tough situation to come into, especially here at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, when it’s as lively as it was. I mean our crowd was loud, and it was a lot of excitement in the air. So, I was happy for him for that, and I felt comfortable with him kicking.”

Safety Justin Reid has also emerged as a kicking option for Kansas City.

The Chiefs will play the Colts on Sunday in Indianapolis. The week three AFC matchup is set for a noon kickoff.

