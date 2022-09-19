Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin could lose 130,000 workers by 2030
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Concerns are growing that Wisconsin’s worker shortage will be much worse over the next decade. A study just released from a Madison company, Forward Analytics, says that by 2030 the working population will be down by an estimated 130,000 people. Across Wisconsin, many businesses are...
designdevelopmenttoday.com
Foxconn Workers Put in 3 Months of Work Per Year
So, what are they making at the "eighth wonder of the world?" It's a common question for Wisconsinites who know little about the happenings at Foxconn's private plant in southeastern Wisconsin. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, workers in Mount Pleasant are assembling motherboards for Google and Amazon, but the...
Wisconsin districts seek solutions as school lunch quality comes under fire
When Sadie Perez entered Indian Trail High School and Academy on a November morning, school work was not on her mind. Instead, the then-junior was focused on an upcoming speech to the Kenosha School Board. She planned to bring a pressing concern to their next meeting — bad lunches.
Badger Herald
Why pay-what-you-can systems must become the norm in Wisconsin
In late Aug., the Madison Children’s Museum opened the first restaurant of its kind in a U.S. museum. Inside, museum attendees will find a variety of options, from grab-and-go snacks and beverages to pre-packaged meals that can be heated in the on-site microwaves. Unlike most restaurants in capitalist and economically-minded society, the Little John’s cafe uses a pay-what-you-can system.
wwisradio.com
Gas Prices Climbing Again In Wisconsin
Gas prices are once again rising after months of declines. The latest data from Triple-A shows the average price for regular-unleaded in Wisconsin is three dollars, 47 cents a gallon — that’s three cents a gallon higher than it was a week ago. The cheapest gas on average in Wisconsin is in Sheboygan County at three-36 a gallon, while the most expensive is in St. Croix County at three-70 a gallon. The current national average is three-68 a gallon.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Peeling license plates; Wisconsin works to replace 3 million
MILWAUKEE - Peeling, flaking, sometimes hard to read. That is an ongoing problem with some Wisconsin license plates. Now, the Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles is working to replace about three million of what it deems are "old plates" – and it is all because of an update to a law.
Daily Cardinal
Wisconsin continues to experience brain drain of highly-educated
Recent college graduates in Wisconsin are choosing to live elsewhere post-graduation, a trend that isn’t new. Wisconsin has been among the top ten states with a negative retention rate with their new college graduates from 1980 to the most recent study in 2017. Illinois and Minnesota were the top two choices of location among college graduates from Wisconsin.
spmetrowire.com
Two local businesses earn ‘Coolest Thing in Wisconsin’ nomination
Voting for the 7th annual Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin Contest is now open. Two companies from Portage Co. are among the 125 nominees. Sunset Point Winery, 1201 Water St. in Stevens Point, was nominated for its new wine pouches. The winery debuted its collapsable pouches earlier this year. Winery...
Man visiting from Japan shares why Wisconsin is so underrated
Photo of Wisconsin DellsPhoto by Dave Hoefler (Creative Commons) If you're from Wisconsin, you already know how great the state truly is. But a lot of people haven't been to Wisconsin and one man shared his experiences on Tiktok showing why Wisconsin is fantastic.
nbc15.com
State Farm encourages those impacted by hailstorm to file claims
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After the recent hailstorm, State Farm is encouraging Wisconsin residents to file insurance claims as soon as possible if their home or vehicle was damaged by the storm. Claims can be submitted by contacting your State Farm agent or submitting through the State Farm app or...
voiceofalexandria.com
Countries Wisconsin imports the most goods from
Stacker compiled a list of the countries Wisconsin imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Wisconsin. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin State Patrol participating in ‘largest’ enforcement initiative in North America
(WFRV) – Motorists in Wisconsin may see an increased police presence near railroad tracks as the Wisconsin State Patrol is participating in the largest rail safety law enforcement initiative in North America. The Wisconsin State Patrol posted on its Facebook page about an upcoming operation it will be participating...
Frost In The Forecast For Minnesota And Wisconsin Thursday
I'm currently scouting for a real estate agent to sell my house here in Minnesota because I just heard the "F" word in the forecast for our state. Yes, the word "frost" is a swear word to me...and it is coming for us. If you live in Wisconsin, fyi, it might show up tonight for you too.
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Wisconsin
Have you ever been to Wisconsin? If you have visited this beautiful state before and you are looking for new places to explore, I've made a list with three beautiful but underrated places in Wisconsin that you should definitely explore if you haven't already. And if you've never been to Wisconsin, these places are a great starting point. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Continue to read to find out and don't forget to mention your favorite places in Wisconsin in the comments.
fox9.com
Photos: Large hail smashes cars, pounds homes in Wisconsin, Minnesota
(FOX 9) - Storms that moved through the metro on Tuesday night dropped some hail and brought brilliant lightning flashes. Some spots saw some pretty big balls of hail, particularly in western Wisconsin and areas like River Falls, Wisconsin, where multiple viewers reported some large hail balls. Photos from Dustin in River Falls show some near-softball-sized hail. Viewer Graziella Gakumba also submitted photos of some similarly large hail.
Another Unusual Warning Issued in Minnesota As Temperatures Drop
Just 8 days ago, Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin were told to bust out their buffalo plaid because we received the first-ever flannel warning. But it looks like that unusual alert showed up in the forecast again for the midwest by another TV station in Rochester. Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin...
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin reports uptick in COVID-19 cases
MADISON (WLUK) -- Wisconsin health officials are reporting an uptick in COVID-19 cases after declining for the past few days. The state Department of Health Services reported 967 new confirmed cases Monday, over 350 more than Sunday's 609 cases. Despite this, the seven-day average declined by five, sitting at 1,052.
Barnes Appeals to Family Farmers Pressed By 'Big Ag' in Rural Wisconsin
"If a guy has 5,000 cows and a great credit line at the bank, that means the community he lives in is short about 50 farmers," a Wisconsin farmer told Newsweek.
wpr.org
Wisconsin wildlife officials say controlling the state's beaver population is key to healthy trout streams. But some conservation advocates are pushing back.
Wisconsin is home to more than 13,000 miles of trout streams. Every year, the state Department of Natural Resources works on habitat restoration projects to help trout populations thrive, both on public lands and on private property where the state has an easement to allow fishing access. Wildlife officials say...
wortfm.org
Evers Calls for Special Session to Bring Binding Referendums to Wisconsin
Governor Evers is unveiling a plan to let Wisconsin residents propose ballot initiatives. The proposed amendment to the Wisconsin constitution would let any resident, with enough support, propose initiatives to change state law. Those ballot initiatives could be on any issue. But in a press conference this morning, Evers pitched...
