Wisconsin State

WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin could lose 130,000 workers by 2030

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Concerns are growing that Wisconsin’s worker shortage will be much worse over the next decade. A study just released from a Madison company, Forward Analytics, says that by 2030 the working population will be down by an estimated 130,000 people. Across Wisconsin, many businesses are...
designdevelopmenttoday.com

Foxconn Workers Put in 3 Months of Work Per Year

So, what are they making at the "eighth wonder of the world?" It's a common question for Wisconsinites who know little about the happenings at Foxconn's private plant in southeastern Wisconsin. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, workers in Mount Pleasant are assembling motherboards for Google and Amazon, but the...
Badger Herald

Why pay-what-you-can systems must become the norm in Wisconsin

In late Aug., the Madison Children’s Museum opened the first restaurant of its kind in a U.S. museum. Inside, museum attendees will find a variety of options, from grab-and-go snacks and beverages to pre-packaged meals that can be heated in the on-site microwaves. Unlike most restaurants in capitalist and economically-minded society, the Little John’s cafe uses a pay-what-you-can system.
wwisradio.com

Gas Prices Climbing Again In Wisconsin

Gas prices are once again rising after months of declines. The latest data from Triple-A shows the average price for regular-unleaded in Wisconsin is three dollars, 47 cents a gallon — that’s three cents a gallon higher than it was a week ago. The cheapest gas on average in Wisconsin is in Sheboygan County at three-36 a gallon, while the most expensive is in St. Croix County at three-70 a gallon. The current national average is three-68 a gallon.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Peeling license plates; Wisconsin works to replace 3 million

MILWAUKEE - Peeling, flaking, sometimes hard to read. That is an ongoing problem with some Wisconsin license plates. Now, the Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles is working to replace about three million of what it deems are "old plates" – and it is all because of an update to a law.
Daily Cardinal

Wisconsin continues to experience brain drain of highly-educated

Recent college graduates in Wisconsin are choosing to live elsewhere post-graduation, a trend that isn’t new. Wisconsin has been among the top ten states with a negative retention rate with their new college graduates from 1980 to the most recent study in 2017. Illinois and Minnesota were the top two choices of location among college graduates from Wisconsin.
spmetrowire.com

Two local businesses earn ‘Coolest Thing in Wisconsin’ nomination

Voting for the 7th annual Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin Contest is now open. Two companies from Portage Co. are among the 125 nominees. Sunset Point Winery, 1201 Water St. in Stevens Point, was nominated for its new wine pouches. The winery debuted its collapsable pouches earlier this year. Winery...
STEVENS POINT, WI
nbc15.com

State Farm encourages those impacted by hailstorm to file claims

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After the recent hailstorm, State Farm is encouraging Wisconsin residents to file insurance claims as soon as possible if their home or vehicle was damaged by the storm. Claims can be submitted by contacting your State Farm agent or submitting through the State Farm app or...
voiceofalexandria.com

Countries Wisconsin imports the most goods from

Stacker compiled a list of the countries Wisconsin imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Wisconsin. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Wisconsin

Have you ever been to Wisconsin? If you have visited this beautiful state before and you are looking for new places to explore, I've made a list with three beautiful but underrated places in Wisconsin that you should definitely explore if you haven't already. And if you've never been to Wisconsin, these places are a great starting point. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Continue to read to find out and don't forget to mention your favorite places in Wisconsin in the comments.
fox9.com

Photos: Large hail smashes cars, pounds homes in Wisconsin, Minnesota

(FOX 9) - Storms that moved through the metro on Tuesday night dropped some hail and brought brilliant lightning flashes. Some spots saw some pretty big balls of hail, particularly in western Wisconsin and areas like River Falls, Wisconsin, where multiple viewers reported some large hail balls. Photos from Dustin in River Falls show some near-softball-sized hail. Viewer Graziella Gakumba also submitted photos of some similarly large hail.
RIVER FALLS, WI
Fox11online.com

Wisconsin reports uptick in COVID-19 cases

MADISON (WLUK) -- Wisconsin health officials are reporting an uptick in COVID-19 cases after declining for the past few days. The state Department of Health Services reported 967 new confirmed cases Monday, over 350 more than Sunday's 609 cases. Despite this, the seven-day average declined by five, sitting at 1,052.
wpr.org

Wisconsin wildlife officials say controlling the state's beaver population is key to healthy trout streams. But some conservation advocates are pushing back.

Wisconsin is home to more than 13,000 miles of trout streams. Every year, the state Department of Natural Resources works on habitat restoration projects to help trout populations thrive, both on public lands and on private property where the state has an easement to allow fishing access. Wildlife officials say...
wortfm.org

Evers Calls for Special Session to Bring Binding Referendums to Wisconsin

Governor Evers is unveiling a plan to let Wisconsin residents propose ballot initiatives. The proposed amendment to the Wisconsin constitution would let any resident, with enough support, propose initiatives to change state law. Those ballot initiatives could be on any issue. But in a press conference this morning, Evers pitched...
