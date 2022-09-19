Samsung's line of sleek, powerful and inexpensive Galaxy tablets should be on your radar if you're in the market for an Android tablet. And the 2022 version of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is an even more attractive prospect right now because you can get as much as $130 off at Best Buy. Prices are as low as $250 for the 64GB model and $300 for the 128GB version, equalling the all-time lows we've seen at previous points this year. The sale matches a one-day sale we saw last month and is again available for one day only.

