Phone Arena
Amazon is selling Samsung's Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra at some of their lowest prices ever
Completely and predictably overshadowed by the hot new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 over the last few weeks, Samsung's latest "conventional" ultra-high-end phones are back in the spotlight today all of a sudden thanks to some... surprising Amazon offers. These are by far the best Labor Day...
These Are the Best 55-Inch TVs Under $500 in 2022
While 65-inch TVs tend to be the average size that most buyers go with, that doesn’t mean that going with something slightly smaller is going to be detrimental in terms of features, picture quality and price. In fact, most TV makers have 55-inch options that are just as good, with the only loss being a reduced screen size. And for anyone that’s shopping for a TV on a budget, there’s often a significant price reduction when you go from 65-inches to 55-inches. The best 55-inch TVs under $500 still come with great features for gamers, streamers and movie lovers, and...
One of the best TV deals today is a 50-inch Hisense 4K TV for under $300 at Best Buy
One of the best TV deals today is a Hisense 50-inch 4K TV from Best Buy. It comes with Dolby Vision support and a dedicated game mode for under $300
ETOnline.com
Save Up to $800 On the New Samsung Frame TV This Week
The Discover Samsung Event has begun with massive discounts across Samsung's best devices. This week only, the 2022 Samsung Frame TV is on sale for up to $800 off and every size of the television is marked down. The newest model came out in April and Samsung introduced an anti-reflection matte display to the top-rated Frame TV that makes artwork almost look like canvas. It makes The Frame nearly unrecognizable as a TV while in art mode.
Get 51% off a brand new 14-inch Asus laptop from Best Buy
Best Buy is offering a new 14-inch Asus laptop for just $169.99 (opens in new tab). You’ll want to run, not walk, to snap up this deal as this is one of the cheapest ways of getting straight into Windows 11 – in fact, it might be one of the cheapest Windows laptops we’ve seen this year.
The LG C2 4K Smart TV is the best of the best and Walmart has it for $200 off right now
When it comes to picture quality, features and design, the LG C2 tops our list of the best TVs. Get it at Walmart for $200 off right now.
TechRadar
One of Dell's most popular desktops is nearly half-price, so act now
The Dell Vostro Tower is a work-from-home powerhouse of a desktop computer. Powered by a 12th Generation i5 Processor, Intel UHD Graphics 730 video card, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and an upgraded 512 GB SSD storage, this tower is an excellent option for daily tasks and other small business needs. Alternatively, the processor, video card, and storage could be upgraded further if more power is needed.
CNET
Best TV Deals of 2022: Save Up to $1,500 on LG, Samsung and Amazon Fire TVs
There's a lot to consider before you buy a new TV. You'll want to figure out how much space you have and how big your TV should be. If you're going to be using it for gaming, you might want one that has a high resolution and a fast refresh rate. Most new TVs are smart TVs that come with built-in apps like Netflix, Hulu and YouTube, as well as voice control and voice assistance.
Digital Trends
Grab this LG 55-inch OLED TV deal from Walmart and save $400
Having an amazing television can totally transform your home viewing experience. OLED TV deals are definitely worth jumping on when they come around, and right now there’s a pretty great one happening at Walmart on an LG 55-inch A2 Series 4K OLED TV. Originally $1,298, it’s on sale right now for only $897, saving you over $400 off the total price. This is one of the best 4K TV deals we’ve seen lately, so keep reading to find out why you should grab one of these TVs before the deal disappears.
AOL Corp
Amazon announces next-gen Fire HD 8 tablets with 'Tap to Alexa' accessibility feature
Amazon has unveiled a new line of 8-inch Fire HD tablets — and with it, the broader availability of an accessibility feature that allows customers to access Alexa via touch instead of voice. The next generation of the bestselling Fire HD 8 family includes four new models with strengthened...
CNET
Apple's M1 Pro MacBook Pro Models Are Up to $400 Off at Best Buy
If you've been holding out for a steep discount on Apple's top-tier MacBook Pro models, your patience is being rewarded today with some of the best MacBook deals we've seen to date. Apple's MacBook Pro models with the powerful M1 Pro chip have had prices slashed at Best Buy, with as much as $400 taken off their regular prices, which is $50 more than the previous sale. The Best Buy markdowns apply to both 14-inch and 16-inch versions and make for the lowest prices ever on these machines.
The Verge
The new Astro A30 headset can pull in audio from three gadgets at once
Logitech has announced a new iteration of the Astro A30 wireless gaming headset, a product that’s gone without an update for several years. It’ll cost $229.99 when it releases in October. The new A30 looks like a modern take on the previous version (thankfully, it’s far less shiny), with the return of its customizable speaker tags that magnetically attach to each side as well as the square-ish shape of the speaker housings. The A30 will be available in matte navy or matte white, and each colorway has a cool (or chintzy, depending on your taste) chrome design effect beneath the replaceable speaker tags.
PC Magazine
Logitech G Cloud Is a Steam Deck-Style Handheld With a Streaming Focus
Logitech joins the portable gaming system fray today with its own surprise device. The company just announced the Logitech G Cloud, a gaming handheld similar to the Valve Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch Lite, but with its own specific focus. Like its name implies, the G Cloud is aimed at...
notebookcheck.net
Hisense E8H cheaper 4K TV arrives with 144 Hz refresh rate and 1,600 nits brightness
The Hisense E8H TV has been revealed and will shortly be available to pre-order in China. The 4K TV has a mini LED backlight with over 500 partitions and up to 1,600 nits brightness, allowing for improved detail in darker images. According to the company, the screen has a 178° viewing angle for a low reflection and a 96% DCI-P3 color gamut.
NFL・
Treat your eyes with this massive 32-inch 1440p gaming monitor for only $250
LG dropped the price on one of its better1440p gaming monitors.
knowtechie.com
Amazon’s updated Fire tablets start at just $99
Amazon has been refreshing its Fire tablets this year, and now it’s the turn for the Fire HD 8. The $99.99 tablet is now faster, thinner, and also lighter to carry. Amazon says that the new Fire HD 8 is 30% faster than the previous model. It still charges via USB-C, with a five-hour charging time, and a 13-hour battery life. You also get 2GB of RAM, and either 32GB or 64GB of storage.
CNET
Samsung's 2022 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Falls Back to All-Time Low at up to $130 Off
Samsung's line of sleek, powerful and inexpensive Galaxy tablets should be on your radar if you're in the market for an Android tablet. And the 2022 version of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is an even more attractive prospect right now because you can get as much as $130 off at Best Buy. Prices are as low as $250 for the 64GB model and $300 for the 128GB version, equalling the all-time lows we've seen at previous points this year. The sale matches a one-day sale we saw last month and is again available for one day only.
Digital Trends
Google’s new Chromecast is cheaper, tops out at HD resolution
Google, as had been rumored, today announced a newer, cheaper Chromecast with Google TV, and one that tops out at HD resolution and does not support better 4K UHD resolution. The new $30 dongle looks and acts just like the $50 model, only this one is limited to 1080p and 60 frames per second. It still supports HDR, however, that’s limited to HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG, and it lacks Dolby Vision.
PC Magazine
Epson Home Cinema 1080 3LCD 1080p Projector Review
At just $749.99, the Home Cinema 1080 3LCD 1080p Projector is Epson's second-least-expensive home theater model. Still entry-level, it offers a few extra features that the company's cheapest model doesn't, most notably a zoom lens. It won't deliver the dark blacks and level of shadow detail you would want for a dedicated home theater, but this home projector offers nicely saturated color along with good contrast for bright scenes. And it's easily bright enough for watching in a family room with the lights on. It's also guaranteed not to show rainbow artifacts, a key requirement for anyone who sees these image anomalies easily and finds them annoying. (Not everyone does.)
laptopmag.com
Microsoft event confirmed for October 12 — Surface Pro 9 and more expected
Microsoft has confirmed an upcoming event for October 12 at 10 a.m. ET and the invite states that it plans to "talk about devices. Giving the timing that makes this a virtual lock for the rumored Surface hardware event. A "Save The Date (opens in new tab)" page has been launched with a lovely postcard, but there are no other details as of yet.
