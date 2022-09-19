ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

Two local McDonald’s restaurants to stay in the Maynard family

BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – McDonald’s announced on Wednesday that Michael and Jessica Maynard have purchased and are now running restaurants in Battle Creek at 6079 B Drive North and in Bronson at 708 East Chicago Street. The two locations were previously owned by Michael’s parents, Jim and...
BRONSON, MI
Suspect in Bronson robbery arraigned in Branch County District Court

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A Battle Creek woman has been charged with unarmed robbery following an alleged incident Tuesday in Bronson. 32-year-old Hannah Alyson Sandler was arraigned on Wednesday in Branch County District Court following her arrest by Bronson Police. According to Branch County court documents, she is accused...
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
Franks sent to prison following choking incident last November

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A Bronson man who was charged in connection with the choking of a woman in his South Matteson Street apartment last November was sent to the Michigan Department of Corrections on Monday in Branch County Circuit Court after he entered no contest pleas to three charges.
BRONSON, MI
Three arrested after armed Steuben homeowner confronts intruders

STEUBEN COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department arrested three suspects on Wednesday after an armed home owner confronted two of the suspects during a daytime residential burglary in the 5600 block of East Division Road in Scott Township. The initial report indicated that the homeowner...
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
Bronson Healthcare encourages public to vaccinate against flu virus

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — With fall right around the corner, Bronson Healthcare is encouraging the public to get vaccinated against the flu. Current Bronson patients can call their primary care office to schedule an appointment, while those not yet in the system can call a BronsonConnect Care Advisor at 269-341-7788 who will help them find a primary care provider to best fit their needs.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Angola man arrested after attempted break in of Indiana State Police Trooper home

FREMONT, IN (WTVB) – An Angola man was arrested Wednesday night after he allegedly tried to break into the home of an off-duty Indiana State Police Trooper. Indiana State Police and the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched shortly before 8:00 p.m. to the 4600 block of West Nevada Mills Road to investigate a residential disturbance.
ANGOLA, IN
Commissioners to take action next week on tower lease termination

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Branch County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to take formal action next Tuesday on the termination of a tower lease agreement with the Branch Intermediate School District. Commissioner Jon Houtz pointed out during last week’s work session the County is no longer in need...
BRANCH COUNTY, MI

