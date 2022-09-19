KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — With fall right around the corner, Bronson Healthcare is encouraging the public to get vaccinated against the flu. Current Bronson patients can call their primary care office to schedule an appointment, while those not yet in the system can call a BronsonConnect Care Advisor at 269-341-7788 who will help them find a primary care provider to best fit their needs.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO