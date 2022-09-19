Read full article on original website
wtvbam.com
Two local McDonald’s restaurants to stay in the Maynard family
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – McDonald’s announced on Wednesday that Michael and Jessica Maynard have purchased and are now running restaurants in Battle Creek at 6079 B Drive North and in Bronson at 708 East Chicago Street. The two locations were previously owned by Michael’s parents, Jim and...
wtvbam.com
Quincy’s Pints in the Park and Union City’s Farm to Fork set for Saturday
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Two of the bigger events that take place in Branch County during the autumn are set for Saturday. The sixth edition of Pints in the Park will take place at the Village of Quincy Park. The event started in 2016 and has turned into...
wtvbam.com
Suspect in Bronson robbery arraigned in Branch County District Court
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A Battle Creek woman has been charged with unarmed robbery following an alleged incident Tuesday in Bronson. 32-year-old Hannah Alyson Sandler was arraigned on Wednesday in Branch County District Court following her arrest by Bronson Police. According to Branch County court documents, she is accused...
wtvbam.com
Franks sent to prison following choking incident last November
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A Bronson man who was charged in connection with the choking of a woman in his South Matteson Street apartment last November was sent to the Michigan Department of Corrections on Monday in Branch County Circuit Court after he entered no contest pleas to three charges.
wtvbam.com
BUSINESS BEAT: PCRH becomes first ProMedica Hospital to Utilize Gastric Electrical Stimulator
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital has announced they have pioneered a new technology that will help to enhance quality of life and decrease symptoms for patients with severe stomach issues. Doctor John Carr recently performed a neurostimulator implantation procedure using the Enterra II Neurostimulator device. The...
wtvbam.com
Kyle Miller steps down from UC School Board, vacancy posted by the district
UNION CITY, MI (WTVB) – There is a vacancy on the Union City School Board of Education after Kyle Miller stepped down during the board’s monthly meeting on Monday night. Miller decided to leave the board after serving for over three years because he wanted to spend more time with his family.
wtvbam.com
Three arrested after armed Steuben homeowner confronts intruders
STEUBEN COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department arrested three suspects on Wednesday after an armed home owner confronted two of the suspects during a daytime residential burglary in the 5600 block of East Division Road in Scott Township. The initial report indicated that the homeowner...
wtvbam.com
Bronson Healthcare encourages public to vaccinate against flu virus
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — With fall right around the corner, Bronson Healthcare is encouraging the public to get vaccinated against the flu. Current Bronson patients can call their primary care office to schedule an appointment, while those not yet in the system can call a BronsonConnect Care Advisor at 269-341-7788 who will help them find a primary care provider to best fit their needs.
wtvbam.com
Angola man arrested after attempted break in of Indiana State Police Trooper home
FREMONT, IN (WTVB) – An Angola man was arrested Wednesday night after he allegedly tried to break into the home of an off-duty Indiana State Police Trooper. Indiana State Police and the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched shortly before 8:00 p.m. to the 4600 block of West Nevada Mills Road to investigate a residential disturbance.
wtvbam.com
Five youngsters among those injured as vehicle rear ends stopped trash hauler
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Six persons including five juveniles were injured Tuesday morning in Hillsdale County when their vehicle crashed into a Republic Services trash hauler near the Camden-Frontier Schools. The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened at about 7:45 a.m. on West Montgomery Road between...
wtvbam.com
Commissioners to take action next week on tower lease termination
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Branch County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to take formal action next Tuesday on the termination of a tower lease agreement with the Branch Intermediate School District. Commissioner Jon Houtz pointed out during last week’s work session the County is no longer in need...
wtvbam.com
Bronson water tank shut down for at least a month for interior painting
BRONSON, MI (WTVB) – Interior painting for the City of Bronson’s water tower got underway on Monday which means it will be shut down for at least the next month. City Manager Brandon Mersman says a temporary pressure tank has been installed to keep the system pressurized. During...
