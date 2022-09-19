ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

KELOLAND TV

Semi rollover on I-29 in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — First responders were called to a semi rollover on an I-29 exit near I-90 Thursday morning. A KELOLAND News photographer was on scene after the crash. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

More stolen catalytic converters reported in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls say they’re seeing an uptick in catalytic converters in the city. At police briefing on Wednesday, Officer Sam Clemens said in the last 48 hours, police have received 10 reports of stolen catalytic converters, including five at a single business.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Man arrested after firing gun at ground during fight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars accused of firing a gun following a fight. At police briefing on Thursday, Office Sam Clemens said 41-year-old Andrew Weiss was involved in a confrontation with a man and a woman Wednesday night. He left and came back with a handgun.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
City
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Crime & Safety
KELOLAND TV

Large police presence in eastern Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A large police presence can be seen in the area of 18th Street and Joiliet Ave. Wednesday afternoon. Officer Sam Clemens told KELOLAND News that he believes officers are searching for a man who has a warrant and is a suspect in an assault case.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
brookingsradio.com

Sioux Falls kidnapping thwarted by citizens

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Some concerned citizens are being credited with stopping a kidnapping by flagging down police about a suspicious man carrying a young child. Sioux Falls police say a group of people flagged down officers on patrol Saturday and directed them to the man and child. Officers stopped the 36-year-old man who told them he was the uncle of the 1-year-old child, but who couldn’t identify the parents. Officers arrested the man on an outstanding warrant.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls mom advocates for families affected by suicide

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A South Dakota mother has had a far-reaching impact in bringing hope to brokenhearted families dealing with suicide. Angela Drake became an advocate for suicide awareness and prevention after her daughter took her own life more than six years ago. Brittany Corcoran played goalie...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
#Smoke Detectors
more955.com

Toddler kidnapped, citizens alert police to suspicious man

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Some concerned citizens in South Dakota are being credited with stopping a kidnapping by flagging down police about a suspicious man carrying a young child. Sioux Falls police say a group of people flagged down officers on patrol Saturday and directed them to the man and child. Officers stopped the 36-year-old man who told them he was the uncle of the 1-year-old child, but who couldn’t identify the parents. Officers arrested the man on an outstanding warrant. A short time later, police received a call saying the 1-year-old had been taken from her home after a man forced his way inside, pushed past the babysitter, took the child and left.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

2 southeast Sioux Falls businesses fail alcohol compliance check, police say

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two businesses in the southeast area of Sioux Falls failed alcohol compliance checks, Sioux Falls Police said. The businesses that failed are the Walmart Supercenter at 5521 E. Arrowhead Parkway and the Hy-Vee food store at 1601 S. Sycamore Ave., according to police. The two sold alcohol to a person under 21.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Mix 97-3

Haunted Locations and Scary Legends Around Sioux Falls

Halloween is steeped in scary traditions. Trick-or-Treating, frightening costumes, local actors in "haunted" houses, and the pitch-black darkness of area corn mazes. However, if we set out to find the real haunted areas what would we find? Over the last 30 years that I have lived in Sioux Falls, a few locations still gain attention as being haunted.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls Open for Business to oppose slaughterhouse ban

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A second municipal ballot question committee has filed paperwork with the Sioux Falls city clerk’s office. The group Sioux Falls Open for Business says its purpose is to “oppose the slaughterhouse ordinance.” It filed paperwork with the city clerk’s office Tuesday morning. You can view the statement of organization document at the attached link and on the city clerk’s website.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Brookings police say 50 fake IDs stopped

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Border patrol stopped a large shipment of fake IDs from being delivered to someone in Brookings. Police say the person had ordered 50 of them for friends, so they could buy alcohol. However in some cases, police say fake IDs can be used in more...
BROOKINGS, SD

