KELOLAND TV
Semi rollover on I-29 in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — First responders were called to a semi rollover on an I-29 exit near I-90 Thursday morning. A KELOLAND News photographer was on scene after the crash. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
KELOLAND TV
More stolen catalytic converters reported in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls say they’re seeing an uptick in catalytic converters in the city. At police briefing on Wednesday, Officer Sam Clemens said in the last 48 hours, police have received 10 reports of stolen catalytic converters, including five at a single business.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls man facing animal cruelty charges: roommate regrets not intervening before death
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Yesterday we told you of a man facing felony charges after an “incident” between himself and a dog led to the dog’s death. Last July, a group of four roommates took two puppies into their home, naming them Ocho and Wybie.
KELOLAND TV
Man arrested after firing gun at ground during fight
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars accused of firing a gun following a fight. At police briefing on Thursday, Office Sam Clemens said 41-year-old Andrew Weiss was involved in a confrontation with a man and a woman Wednesday night. He left and came back with a handgun.
KELOLAND TV
Large police presence in eastern Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A large police presence can be seen in the area of 18th Street and Joiliet Ave. Wednesday afternoon. Officer Sam Clemens told KELOLAND News that he believes officers are searching for a man who has a warrant and is a suspect in an assault case.
brookingsradio.com
Sioux Falls kidnapping thwarted by citizens
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Some concerned citizens are being credited with stopping a kidnapping by flagging down police about a suspicious man carrying a young child. Sioux Falls police say a group of people flagged down officers on patrol Saturday and directed them to the man and child. Officers stopped the 36-year-old man who told them he was the uncle of the 1-year-old child, but who couldn’t identify the parents. Officers arrested the man on an outstanding warrant.
KELOLAND TV
Stopped fake IDs; Louisiana officer arrested in Rapid City
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy first day of Fall! It’s Thursday, September 22. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A box of over 50 fake IDs was stopped by border patrol on its way to...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls mom advocates for families affected by suicide
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A South Dakota mother has had a far-reaching impact in bringing hope to brokenhearted families dealing with suicide. Angela Drake became an advocate for suicide awareness and prevention after her daughter took her own life more than six years ago. Brittany Corcoran played goalie...
more955.com
Toddler kidnapped, citizens alert police to suspicious man
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Some concerned citizens in South Dakota are being credited with stopping a kidnapping by flagging down police about a suspicious man carrying a young child. Sioux Falls police say a group of people flagged down officers on patrol Saturday and directed them to the man and child. Officers stopped the 36-year-old man who told them he was the uncle of the 1-year-old child, but who couldn’t identify the parents. Officers arrested the man on an outstanding warrant. A short time later, police received a call saying the 1-year-old had been taken from her home after a man forced his way inside, pushed past the babysitter, took the child and left.
KELOLAND TV
2 southeast Sioux Falls businesses fail alcohol compliance check, police say
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two businesses in the southeast area of Sioux Falls failed alcohol compliance checks, Sioux Falls Police said. The businesses that failed are the Walmart Supercenter at 5521 E. Arrowhead Parkway and the Hy-Vee food store at 1601 S. Sycamore Ave., according to police. The two sold alcohol to a person under 21.
South Dakota man arrested for killing puppy
A 21-year-old Sioux Falls man is behind bars accused of killing a 3-month-old puppy.
dakotanewsnow.com
17-year-old summons cops for officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police said a 17-year-old told a dispatcher he was going to commit a felony and that officers should meet him at his ex’s house with an ambulance because he was ready to use his gun. Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon...
KELOLAND TV
Nice weekend on the way: Storm Center PM Update — Thursday, September 22
SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — Today is another cool fall day. High temperatures are only in the 60s. A strong north wind and plenty of cloud cover will keep us cooler for the afternoon. Our average high for this time of year is in the mid 70s so we are slightly below average.
Suspect in South Dakota murder-suicide dies, police say
A second person involved in a suspected murder-suicide has died, according to Sioux Falls police.
Haunted Locations and Scary Legends Around Sioux Falls
Halloween is steeped in scary traditions. Trick-or-Treating, frightening costumes, local actors in "haunted" houses, and the pitch-black darkness of area corn mazes. However, if we set out to find the real haunted areas what would we find? Over the last 30 years that I have lived in Sioux Falls, a few locations still gain attention as being haunted.
17-year-old hospitalized after 8th officer-involved shooting
Police Chief Jon Thum says the 8th officer-involved shooting took place in Sioux Falls Monday evening.
KELOLAND TV
‘It’s really affecting everyone’: South Dakotans turning to food pantries
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — More and more families that haven’t needed help in the past are finding themselves turning to Feeding South Dakota. Feeding South Dakota and the Good Samaritan Society are collaborating to end food insecurity which has been on the rise here in South Dakota.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls Open for Business to oppose slaughterhouse ban
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A second municipal ballot question committee has filed paperwork with the Sioux Falls city clerk’s office. The group Sioux Falls Open for Business says its purpose is to “oppose the slaughterhouse ordinance.” It filed paperwork with the city clerk’s office Tuesday morning. You can view the statement of organization document at the attached link and on the city clerk’s website.
KELOLAND TV
Brookings police say 50 fake IDs stopped
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Border patrol stopped a large shipment of fake IDs from being delivered to someone in Brookings. Police say the person had ordered 50 of them for friends, so they could buy alcohol. However in some cases, police say fake IDs can be used in more...
KELOLAND TV
Pursuit leads to arrest; Fatal 4-wheeler crash; Social studies standard public hearing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, September 19. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A Missouri man was arrested after a weekend traffic stop in Beresford. A teenager is dead after a four-wheeler collided with...
