Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
Taz on How AEW Is Using Hook, Hook Teaming With Action Bronson
– The New York Post recently interviewed AEW broadcaster Taz, who discussed how the company is utilizing his son Hook, Hook teaming with Action Bronson this week on AEW Rampage, and more. Below are some highlights:. Taz on how AEW is handling Hook: “He’s gonna be handled different. He’s unique....
411mania.com
New World Champion Crowned At AEW Grand Slam Dynamite
We have a new World Champion following the main event of tonight’s Grand Slam episode of AEW Dynamite. Jon Moxley defeated Bryan Danielson in the main event of tonight’s show to capture the AEW World Championship. Moxley made Danielson pass out to the bulldog choke to win the championship.
411mania.com
Ric Flair Says He’s Happy for Ricky Steamboat on Upcoming In-Ring Return
– During the latest edition of his To Be The Man podcast for AdFreeShows, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair discussed Ricky Steamboat returning to the ring later this year for Big Time Wrestling. Flair shared the following comments on the announcement Fightful):. “He’s going to be in a match...
411mania.com
FOX Reportedly Airing WWE’s Top Ten Most Extreme Moments Special in October
FOX is getting extreme with WWE next month with a new special set to be aired, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that the network will air WWE’s Top Ten Most Extreme Moments on the first weekend in October. The special will air in different timeslots in particular markets; the New York and Los Angeles airings are below:
RELATED PEOPLE
411mania.com
Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
Two matches are on the books for next week’s episode of WWE Raw. Tonight’s show saw the following bouts set for next week, which airs live Monday on USA Network:. * Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano vs. Alpha Academy. * Matt Riddle vs. Damian Priest.
411mania.com
Booker T on The NXT Logo Rebrand, Says Brand Should Stay Developmental
WWE introduced a new logo for NXT last week calling back to the Black & Gold era, and Booker T sees it as a way to get fans back who may have strayed. The company closed last week’s 2.0 anniversary episode with the reveal of the white and gold logo to replaced the “paint splash” logo of the last year, and that new graphic remained in place on this week’s show. Booker talked about the change and what he hopes for NXT going forward on a recent episode of the Hall of Fame; you can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
411mania.com
Saraya Comments On Her AEW Debut At Dynamite Grand Slam
As previously reported, Saraya, formerly Paige in WWE, made her AEW debut last night at Grand Slam Dynamite in New York. She came to the ring following the interim women’s title match and stared down the participants. In a post on Twitter, Saraya commented on her debut. She wrote:...
411mania.com
WWE News: Edmonton Oilers Co-Branded Shirt on Raw, More Battle of the Brands on UUDD, Xavier Woods on Attack of the Show
– WWE will have a co-branded t-shirt with he Edmonton Oilers for the upcoming edition of Monday Night Raw in Edmonton on Monday. You can check out that shirt below:. – UpUpDownDown had some more Battle of the Brands this week:. – WWE Superstar Xavier Woods appeared on G4’s Attack...
IN THIS ARTICLE
411mania.com
WWE Files For “NXT Global” And “NXT Europe” Trademarks
This past Friday, WWE submitted filings to trademark both “NXT Global” and “NXT Europe” for entertainment service purposes (via Fightful). After the hiatus for NXT UK, fans will see NXT Europe launch in January 2023. The filing descriptions read as follows:. Mark For: NXT EUROPE trademark...
411mania.com
Hall’s Monday Night Raw Review – 9.19.22
Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, Byron Saxton. We are less than three weeks away from Extreme Rules and much like we have seen in recent weeks, there is a title match as Bobby Lashley is defending the United States Title. Other than that, we should be getting some build to the pay per view, which is needing some matches added. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Impact Wrestling News: Note on Opening Match for Tomorrow’s IMPACT! on AXS TV, Lou D’Angeli on New Role, Gisele Shaw vs. Hyan on BTI
– PWInsider reports that Brian Myers vs. Bhupinder Gujjar for the Impact Wrestling Digital Media Championship will open tomorrow night’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV. – As previously reported, Impact Wrestling recently hired former WWE executive Lou D’Angeli in a full-time executive capacity. D’Angeli recently updated his LinkedIn on the role:
411mania.com
Jimmy Korderas Critiques Referee Distraction Spots at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam
– During a recent interview with WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas shared his thoughts on the refereeing during the matchups at last night’s AEW Dynamite Grand Slam. Korderas spoke about last night’s card having referee distraction spots in back-to-back matches, specifically Chris Jericho vs. Claudio Castagnoli and The Acclaimed vs. Swerve In Our Glory. Korderas stated the following:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
411mania.com
Ronda Rousey on Shayna Baszler Being One of the Best Workers in WWE
– During a recent gaming livestream on her YouTube channel, WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey spoke about wanting to see her friend Shayna Baszler getting a push in WWE. Speaking on Baszler during her livestream, Rousey noted (via WrestlingInc.com), “You’re totally right about Shayna being one of the best people on the show, I need them to get their s*** together and realize it.”
411mania.com
AEW World Title Match Set For Tuesday Night Dynamite In October, Head-to-Head With WWE NXT
During last night’s AEW Rampage tapings, a ‘Golden Ticket’ battle royal was held for a shot at the AEW World Title. It was announced that the winner of the match will get their shot on October 18 in Cincinnati for a special Tuesday edition of Dynamite. That...
hiphop-n-more.com
NBA Youngboy Releases New Song & Video ‘Like A Jungle (Out Numbered)’: Watch
One thing that NBA Youngboy is going to do is keep dropping new music. The rapper recently released his mixtape called Realer 2 on Sept. 7th but he continues to serve fans as he returns with another new song called ‘Like A Jungle (Out Numbered). And just like he usually does, it comes along with a music video shot around his house.
411mania.com
Jake Roberts Shares His Thoughts on the Backstage Brawl Following AEW All Out
– During the DDP Snake Pit podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and AEW talent Jake Roberts shared his thoughts on the backstage brawl that took place following AEW All Out that involved CM Punk, Ace Steel, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega. Jake Roberts said the following on the incident (WrestlingInc.com):
411mania.com
Jake Roberts Explains Why Roman Reigns Needs to Beat Logan Paul
– On the latest edition of DDP Snake Pit, WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts explained why Roman Reigns needs to beat Logan Paul for their upcoming title match at WWE Crown Jewel 2022. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Jake Roberts on why Logan Paul winning the title now...
411mania.com
AEW Dynamite Numbers Drop for Grand Slam, Still Tops Cable TV Ratings for Wednesday
– AEW drew some of its best numbers in a while for last week’s edition of Dynamite. However, they were not quite able to fully capitalize on that rise for last night’s stacked Dynamite Grand Slam event. Showbuzz Daily has the Wednesday television numbers for Dynamite Grand Slam. It was another dominant week on the charts for AEW, but numbers were down overall.
411mania.com
Triple H On The Chances of Tyson Fury and Dwight Howard Wrestling In WWE
In an interview with The Sporting News, Triple H spoke about the possibility of celebrities like Tyson Fury and Dwight Howard wrestling for the WWE. Fury previously wrestled Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel in 2019. Here are highlights:. On Tyson Fury in WWE: “I think Tyson Fury is chomping at...
411mania.com
Maria Kanellis on Her Current Impact Wrestling Deal, Talks With Tony Khan, Triple H, and WOW
– During a recent interview with Will Washington, Righteous Reg, and Phil Lindsey for Fightful’s Grapsody, Maria Kanellis discussed her current Impact Wrestling status, having talks with Triple H, Tony Khan, WOW, and more. Below are some highlights from Fightful:. Maria Kanellis on her current deal with Impact: “I’m...
Comments / 0