Liz Truss will warn democracies they must deliver for their citizens on safety and the economy or they will “fall behind” in the battle for survival against autocracy.The Prime Minister was to tell world leaders in a United Nations speech that they cannot be complacent as free societies face a “real struggle” against authoritarianism.Speaking in New York two days after the Queen’s funeral, Ms Truss was to praise the monarch for having “symbolised the post-war values” that the UN was founded on.She was to invoke the Queen’s speech to the annual general assembly in 1957 on delivering on the ideals...

WORLD ・ 23 HOURS AGO