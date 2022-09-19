Read full article on original website
The clock is ticking for U.N. goals to end poverty — and it doesn't look promising
Can we end poverty, provide food for all and otherwise make Earth a better place by 2030? By all accounts, the answer is no. So then what's the point of the Sustainable Development Goals?
The hunger crisis is about gender
2022 has already been a year of food insecurity for millions around the world, made worse by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. And, while the grain leaving Ukraine is helping alleviate food insecurity in some countries, it is nowhere what is needed to fully address a worsening global hunger crisis — one that threatens to roll back decades of progress we have made in addressing food insecurity, malnutrition, poverty, and gender inequality.
Fifty million people now trapped in modern slavery in a ‘surge of exploitation’
New estimates say the past five years has seen 10m more people enslaved and millions more children forced into early marriage
Scholar who saw all this coming: Americans "do not really understand liberal democracy"
In his widely-praised speech two weeks ago in Philadelphia, Joe Biden (finally) issued a clear and direct public warning about the Republican-fascist movement as an existential threat to American democracy. In an interview Sunday on "Meet the Press," Vice President Kamala Harris expanded on Biden's warning, connecting the 21st anniversary...
Melinda French Gates calls out 'great problem' of DC politics: 'There are too many men with seats of power still'
The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation recently found the world won't reach gender equality until at least 2108, three generations behind past estimates.
Free movement in West Africa: the culture of mobility still matters despite challenges
For the last 40 years countries in West Africa have tried to meet their commitment to letting people move more freely between them. This has been driven by the regional body, The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). Launched in 1975 it has 15 member states and its founding...
We must demonstrate that democracy delivers, Truss to say
Liz Truss will warn democracies they must deliver for their citizens on safety and the economy or they will “fall behind” in the battle for survival against autocracy.The Prime Minister was to tell world leaders in a United Nations speech that they cannot be complacent as free societies face a “real struggle” against authoritarianism.Speaking in New York two days after the Queen’s funeral, Ms Truss was to praise the monarch for having “symbolised the post-war values” that the UN was founded on.She was to invoke the Queen’s speech to the annual general assembly in 1957 on delivering on the ideals...
China’s Generation ‘DINK’—double income, no kids—is feeding a demographic time bomb that threatens to upend economic stability
A bride dressed in a traditional Chinese wedding dress and a groom pose for pictures March 23, 2022, in Beijing. In Beijing’s Chaoyang district, 32-year-old ‘Peter’ Liu has created his vision of what an ideal millennial life in modern China should look like. He shares his 680-square-foot apartment with his girlfriend, who goes by Cecilia, and their energetic, bread-colored French bulldog named Sweet Potato. According to Liu, he earns “pretty decent” money selling insurance. With their dual income, they earn enough for their day-to-day life, a monthly stipend for his parents who live in northern China, vacations, and trips to their favorite luxury shop, Louis Vuitton.
More than 30 migrants dead, 20 rescued in Syrian waters
BEIRUT, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Syrian authorities have found 34 bodies and rescued more than a dozen migrants off the coast of the northern port city of Tartus on Thursday suspected of having left north Lebanon bound towards Europe earlier this week.
Opinion: The world is moving backward in the combat against poverty and disease. Here's what we need to do
At the Gates Foundation, we believe it's possible, and imperative, to invest in long-term, sustainable action, especially after two years of conflict, pandemic and polarization.
The five bold actions needed from the White House food summit
The White House conference is a crucial opportunity for course correction.
What's 'deliberative' democracy? Research in Nepal shows it could spur global youth voting
After local elections in Nepal earlier this year, the Kathmandu Post expressed some alarm that Nepalis were losing interest in voting. Across the country, election participation fell by 10 percentage points, from 74 per cent in 2017 to 64 per cent in 2022. We in Canada should envy even the lower figure as similar elections here — Ontario’s June 2022 election, in particular — drew less than half of the voting populace. Voter apathy is a global phenomenon and is a significant threat to democracy. Apathetic voters make it easier for autocrats and powerful interest groups to cynically...
Americans Are Surprisingly “More Cooperative” Today Than in the 1950s
The other day, one of my coworkers posted two articles into our Slack channel. Both were published by The New York Times. The first was titled “‘A Crisis Coming’: The Twin Threats to American Democracy.” The other: “Who Cares What I Wear at School Drop-Off? Me.”
4 strategies for hiring refugees successfully
Over five million Ukrainians have fled their country, and more than 68,000 have made it to Canada. If they haven’t already, most will begin seeking employment in their new countries soon. In the face of this, it’s important that employers are ready to hire refugees in a way that benefits everyone.
Shift toward ‘Silicon Nation’ promotes resilience — for American defense, society and the economy
Since World War II, Washington has mainly looked West for the latest innovations. The urgency to boost wartime production spurred R&D efforts outside the Pentagon. In particular, the Defense Department turned to universities like Stanford, which housed a wealth of untapped knowledge. Soon home to many of the world’s leading...
Phys.org
The priorities for food-security research under extreme events
Fixing hunger is as challenging as ever. Many food producers, including farmers, hunters and fishers are food-insecure; meaning they're not always sure where their next meal will come from. More than 50% of the roughly 600 million who are food insecure live in conflict zones. The risk that multiple misfortunes can cascade, such as a war in one region and crop failures in others, increase the stakes for the most vulnerable, who are generally hard-pressed to withstand a single hit to their food supplies, let alone several.
Fox News
COVID-19 commission slams governments' response as 'untrustworthy,' urges investigation into virus origins
Governments around the world "showed themselves to be untrustworthy and ineffective" during the coronavirus pandemic, leading to several million deaths and a "massive global failure" at multiple levels, the Lancet COVID-19 Commission wrote in a report published Wednesday. "Too many governments have failed to adhere to basic norms of institutional...
Washington Examiner
A lament of rising illiberalism on the Right and Left
Classical liberals are on the precipice of political homelessness. America’s animating philosophy, which emphasizes individual liberty, the rule of law, free enterprise, and equal dignity for all, is getting swept away by torrents of illiberalism. On both the Left and Right, winning political coalitions have little use for those who pledge allegiance to our nation’s historical creed.
Iran's Raisi warns against 'acts of chaos' as protests over woman's death rage
DUBAI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Thursday that "acts of chaos" are not acceptable, in a warning to protesters who have taken to the streets across the country to vent their fury over the death of a woman in the custody of the morality police.
There's a solution to the labor shortage — and it's the undocumented workers who are already here
The United States is in a transitional economic moment, moving from the shock of the COVID-19 pandemic through a period of recovery to a more traditional economic expansion. Things are trending in the right direction: inflation is slowly coming down, gas prices are decreasing, we have record job creation, consumer spending is high and we are rebuilding supply chains and manufacturing hubs domestically. While the Biden administration's economic policies have helped fix roads and bridges and foster remarkable small business creation, there is a big opportunity for continued economic expansion; we must find more workers.
