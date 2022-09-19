Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Hemp byproducts are good alternative feed for lambs, study finds
An Oregon State University study found that spent hemp biomass—the main byproduct of the cannabinoid (CBD) extraction process of hemp—can be included in lamb diets without any major detrimental effects to the health of the animals or their meat quality. The findings are significant because the hemp byproducts,...
studyfinds.org
Consuming dairy products in moderation may prevent Type 2 diabetes
STOCKHOLM, Sweden — Moderate amounts of dairy products – such as milk and cheese – may protect against Type 2 diabetes, according to new research. On the other hand, red and processed meat raises the risk of diabetes onset. The study by Italian researchers revealed that dairy...
Healthline
How Dairy Products Can Help Lower Type 2 Diabetes Risk While Processed Meats Raise It
In a new study, researchers say red and processed meats can increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. They add that some dairy products may help lower the risk slightly. Experts encourage people to adopt a healthy diet that includes fish, grass-fed meat, and healthy fats. Dairy products, especially...
Small Amounts of Dairy May Protect Against Type 2 Diabetes: Study
When consumed in moderation, dairy products like milk and cheese may help prevent Type 2 diabetes, according to a new study. The statistics, however, indicate that the risk is increased by red and processed meat. The study by Italian researchers showed that dairy products - especially low-fat ones and yogurt...
msn.com
Spinach: Experts weigh in on health benefits, nutrition facts, and more
Spinach has high levels of chlorophyll and carotenoids such as beta-carotene, lutein and zeaxanthin. These phytonutrients are important for maintaining healthy eye sight, which helps prevent cataracts and macular degeneration. Spinach as a plant has been known to improve quality of the blood, increase and restore energy levels. Spinach is...
The 9 Best Supplements of 2022, According to Dietitians
The best supplements help you fill in nutritional gaps in your diet. Check out expert-approved picks from brands like Nature Made, Thorne and Garden of Life.
This Is How Long It Takes For Vitamin B12 Supplements To Start Working
If you are low in vitamin B12, your doctor may prescribe supplements for you. Here's what you can expect for how long it will take for them to start working.
How to Lower Your Cholesterol Naturally
Changes focusing on what and how you eat, as well as your exercise habits, matter most
MedicalXpress
High intake of whole grains, fiber, fish and omega-3 fatty acids linked to lower death risk in type 2 diabetic adults
Eating a diet high in whole grains, fiber, fish and n-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) may reduce the risk of dying from all causes in adults with type 2 diabetes (T2D), according to a systematic review and meta-analysis synthesizing all the available evidence, being presented at this year's European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting in Stockholm, Sweden (19-23 Sept).
'Staggering' and 'sobering': More than 80% of US maternal deaths are preventable, CDC study shows
Four in five pregnancy-related deaths in the U.S. could have been prevented, according to a federal analysis of data from 2017 to 2019.
msn.com
Diagnosed with high cholesterol? 4 dietary changes to make to lower it
Have you had your lipid panel checked recently? Were you told you have high cholesterol? If so, you are among approximately 94 million adult Americans with cholesterol levels over normal ranges. This condition, referred to as dyslipidemia or hyperlipidemia, doesn't just target adults. It’s estimated that about 7% of all children also have high cholesterol. Your doctor may prescribe medication, lifestyle change, or a combination of both to combat the condition.
Phys.org
Changes to animal feed could supply food for 1 billion people
While millions around the world face the threat of famine or malnutrition, the production of feed for livestock and fish is tying up limited natural resources that could be used to produce food for people. New research from Aalto University, published in Nature Food, shows how adjustment to the feeding of livestock and fish could maintain production while making more food available for people. These relatively simple changes would increase the global food supply significantly, providing calories for up to 13% more people without requiring any increase in natural resource use or major dietary changes.
Phys.org
Chemical cocktail in skin summons disease-spreading mosquitoes
Mosquitoes that spread Zika, dengue and yellow fever are guided toward their victims by a scent from human skin. The exact composition of that scent has not been identified until now. A UC Riverside-led team discovered that the combination of carbon dioxide plus two chemicals, 2-ketoglutaric and lactic acids, elicits...
Phys.org
How much (DNA) damage can a cancer cell tolerate?
A new study led by Claus M. Azzalin, group leader at Instituto de Medicina Molecular João Lobo Antunes- iMM and published today in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) shows, for the first time, that the cell's telomeres can set the damage threshold a cancer cell can sustain and above which cells cannot continue to divide and die. These results open new possibilities for cancer therapeutics.
Crohn's disease diet: What to eat and what to avoid to manage symptoms
Following a personalized Crohn’s disease diet may help you to alleviate symptoms and minimize flare-ups
MedicineNet.com
Red Quinoa: Nutrition, Benefits, and How to Cook It
Quinoa comes in a variety of colors—white, yellow, black, and red—each with differences in flavor and nutritional content. Red quinoa is an excellent source of protein, fiber, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Learn about the nutritional benefits of red quinoa and how to incorporate it into your diet. What...
Healthline
What Are the Best Milk Options for People with Diabetes?
We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. Many people have childhood memories of parents urging them to drink milk. When you’re a child, you typically have to drink whatever milk your parents provided for you.
MedicineNet.com
Is Corn Good for You? Nutrition Facts and More
Learn about the nutritional content, health benefits, and downsides of corn. Corn contains potent antioxidants, including lutein, zeaxanthin, quercetin, and vitamins C and E, which can help lower the risk of many chronic diseases. Antioxidants combat free radicals, which can damage cells and contribute to the development of diseases such...
pharmacytimes.com
Ultra-Processed Foods Found to Increase Colorectal Cancer Risk in Men
Study indicates that a diet high in ultra-processed food is more likely to increase the risk of colorectal cancer in men than it is women. High consumption of ultra-processed foods can increase a man’s risk of developing colorectal cancer by 29%, according to a study published in BMJ. Meats, ready-to-eat products, and sugar-sweetened beverages were among the major dietary risk factors, according to the study.
Phys.org
Larger and more life-like: What is the future of bioprinted organs?
How advanced is the technology for creating live, moving organs for the human body using 3D printers? Bioprinting research in engineering tissues with bioink containing living cells has been on the rise. Depending on the method for assembling bioprinted tissues, larger tissues or organs can be created, which is leading to a new era of personalized treatment for patients.
