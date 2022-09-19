ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Phys.org

Hemp byproducts are good alternative feed for lambs, study finds

An Oregon State University study found that spent hemp biomass—the main byproduct of the cannabinoid (CBD) extraction process of hemp—can be included in lamb diets without any major detrimental effects to the health of the animals or their meat quality. The findings are significant because the hemp byproducts,...
Newsweek

Small Amounts of Dairy May Protect Against Type 2 Diabetes: Study

When consumed in moderation, dairy products like milk and cheese may help prevent Type 2 diabetes, according to a new study. The statistics, however, indicate that the risk is increased by red and processed meat. The study by Italian researchers showed that dairy products - especially low-fat ones and yogurt...
msn.com

Spinach: Experts weigh in on health benefits, nutrition facts, and more

Spinach has high levels of chlorophyll and carotenoids such as beta-carotene, lutein and zeaxanthin. These phytonutrients are important for maintaining healthy eye sight, which helps prevent cataracts and macular degeneration. Spinach as a plant has been known to improve quality of the blood, increase and restore energy levels. Spinach is...
MedicalXpress

High intake of whole grains, fiber, fish and omega-3 fatty acids linked to lower death risk in type 2 diabetic adults

Eating a diet high in whole grains, fiber, fish and n-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) may reduce the risk of dying from all causes in adults with type 2 diabetes (T2D), according to a systematic review and meta-analysis synthesizing all the available evidence, being presented at this year's European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting in Stockholm, Sweden (19-23 Sept).
msn.com

Diagnosed with high cholesterol? 4 dietary changes to make to lower it

Have you had your lipid panel checked recently? Were you told you have high cholesterol? If so, you are among approximately 94 million adult Americans with cholesterol levels over normal ranges. This condition, referred to as dyslipidemia or hyperlipidemia, doesn't just target adults. It’s estimated that about 7% of all children also have high cholesterol. Your doctor may prescribe medication, lifestyle change, or a combination of both to combat the condition.
Phys.org

Changes to animal feed could supply food for 1 billion people

While millions around the world face the threat of famine or malnutrition, the production of feed for livestock and fish is tying up limited natural resources that could be used to produce food for people. New research from Aalto University, published in Nature Food, shows how adjustment to the feeding of livestock and fish could maintain production while making more food available for people. These relatively simple changes would increase the global food supply significantly, providing calories for up to 13% more people without requiring any increase in natural resource use or major dietary changes.
Phys.org

Chemical cocktail in skin summons disease-spreading mosquitoes

Mosquitoes that spread Zika, dengue and yellow fever are guided toward their victims by a scent from human skin. The exact composition of that scent has not been identified until now. A UC Riverside-led team discovered that the combination of carbon dioxide plus two chemicals, 2-ketoglutaric and lactic acids, elicits...
Phys.org

How much (DNA) damage can a cancer cell tolerate?

A new study led by Claus M. Azzalin, group leader at Instituto de Medicina Molecular João Lobo Antunes- iMM and published today in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) shows, for the first time, that the cell's telomeres can set the damage threshold a cancer cell can sustain and above which cells cannot continue to divide and die. These results open new possibilities for cancer therapeutics.
MedicineNet.com

Red Quinoa: Nutrition, Benefits, and How to Cook It

Quinoa comes in a variety of colors—white, yellow, black, and red—each with differences in flavor and nutritional content. Red quinoa is an excellent source of protein, fiber, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Learn about the nutritional benefits of red quinoa and how to incorporate it into your diet. What...
Healthline

What Are the Best Milk Options for People with Diabetes?

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. Many people have childhood memories of parents urging them to drink milk. When you’re a child, you typically have to drink whatever milk your parents provided for you.
MedicineNet.com

Is Corn Good for You? Nutrition Facts and More

Learn about the nutritional content, health benefits, and downsides of corn. Corn contains potent antioxidants, including lutein, zeaxanthin, quercetin, and vitamins C and E, which can help lower the risk of many chronic diseases. Antioxidants combat free radicals, which can damage cells and contribute to the development of diseases such...
pharmacytimes.com

Ultra-Processed Foods Found to Increase Colorectal Cancer Risk in Men

Study indicates that a diet high in ultra-processed food is more likely to increase the risk of colorectal cancer in men than it is women. High consumption of ultra-processed foods can increase a man’s risk of developing colorectal cancer by 29%, according to a study published in BMJ. Meats, ready-to-eat products, and sugar-sweetened beverages were among the major dietary risk factors, according to the study.
Phys.org

Larger and more life-like: What is the future of bioprinted organs?

How advanced is the technology for creating live, moving organs for the human body using 3D printers? Bioprinting research in engineering tissues with bioink containing living cells has been on the rise. Depending on the method for assembling bioprinted tissues, larger tissues or organs can be created, which is leading to a new era of personalized treatment for patients.
