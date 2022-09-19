ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US stocks climb in volatile session as investors await the start of key Fed policy meeting

By Phil Rosen
 3 days ago
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference following a two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) in Washington, U.S., July 27, 2022. Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters
  • Stocks inched higher Monday after a volatile session to open the week.
  • The 10-year Treasury yield briefly touched 3.51% Monday, notching the highest mark in 11 years.
  • Investors are bracing for a third jumbo rate hike this week as Fed officials convene for their two-day meeting starting Tuesday.

US stocks climbed Monday ahead of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting which begins on Tuesday. The major indexes each flipped between gains and losses throughout the week's opening session as investors brace for a third outsized rate hike from the central bank.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury climbed to 3.51%, the highest since 2011.

The last time the closely watched US bond was yielding that much, the European debt crisis was underway, as several EU countries dealt with the aftermath of 2008's financial crisis.

"The targeted resistance from the breakout is ~4.00%. The DeMARK Indicators continue to support consolidation, but the counter-trend signals would be stopped out on an opening print above 3.56%," Fairlead Strategies' Katie Stockton said in a Monday note.

Here's where US indexes stood after the 4:00 p.m. closing bell on Monday:

#Stock#European Debt Crisis#Fed#Treasury#The Federal Reserve#Eu
