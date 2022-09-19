Read full article on original website
wmuk.org
Man charged in WMU student's death; Allegan sheriff's deputy cleared in fatal shooting
In Kalamazoo, the prosecutor's office has charged Angel Hostiguin with two felonies in the death of Western Michigan University student Kaylee Gansberg. In Allegan, the prosecutor says it won't charge a sheriff's deputy who killed a man during a traffic stop in June. Fatal car-pedestrian accident in Kalamazoo. Charges have...
GR man sentenced to prison for accosting children
A man who accosted children on Grand Rapids’ northwest side last year has been sentenced to prison.
wkzo.com
Portage police turn physical and verbal assault of Fed Ex driver case over to prosecutors
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A physical and verbal assault on a Federal Express driver has sparked allegations that not enough is being done to investigate what may be a hate crime in Portage. Delivery driver Tirell Lipsey, his mother, and several members of ISAAC took their complaint to...
Fox17
Kalamazoo man sentenced to 5 years for buying 28 guns with stolen identity
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison for buying dozens of guns through the use of a stolen identity, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan. We’re told 39-year-old David Tillman Deloach pleaded guilty...
WWMTCw
Shooting seriously injures teenage girl
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A teenage girl was shot and seriously injured, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. The shooting happened on Fair Street near Division Street in Grand Rapids. Body found: Police investigate death at a Grand Rapids park, no foul play suspected. The Grand Rapid Police...
Fox17
Muskegon Co. judicial candidate arraigned on domestic violence charge
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon County judicial candidate has been formally arraigned on a domestic violence charge. Attorney Jason Kolkema is accused of physically assaulting a woman on Aug. 18, according to documents obtained by FOX 17. The incident reportedly took place at an apartment complex in Muskegon. Court...
Fox17
Charges filed against suspected drunk driver in death of WMU student
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Charges have been filed against the person suspected of hitting and killing a Western Michigan University student last month. The student, 21-year-old Illinois resident Kaylee Gansberg, was hit by a car on West Michigan Avenue on Saturday, Aug. 27. She later died while in the hospital.
CHARGED | Muskegon Co. tow truck driver faces felony charges for defrauding insurance companies
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The operations manager for a Muskegon County tow truck company is charged with three counts of insurance fraud after investigators say he overbilled insurance companies for towing cars involved in crashes. Andrew Heykoop, operations manager for Eagle Towing in Muskegon County, is charged with three felony...
Kalamazoo man accused of killing 1-year-old pleads no contest
KALAMAZOO, MI – A man accused of killing a 1-year-old pleaded no contest in the case. Savajay Dek-Hariyon Marvin Malory, now 21, of Kalamazoo, pleaded no contest to manslaughter Sept. 9 in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court. Malory is accused of killing 1-year-old Tristan Mueller on Sept. 13, 2019, at...
Muskegon Co. judge candidate pleads not guilty in domestic case, prosecutors allege abusive history
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon-Area Attorney and Circuit Court Judge Candidate Jason Kolkema said only a few words during one of his first appearances in court Monday morning. It followed his arrest in mid-August after witnesses reported watching Kolkema beat his girlfriend behind closed doors. “Do you wish to enter...
Motorcyclist, car driver seriously injured in Berrien County crash
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI – A motorcyclist and car driver suffered serious injuries Wednesday, Sept. 21, in a collision, sheriff’s deputies said. The crash was reported at 6:43 p.m. in Berrien County’s Watervliet Township. The motorcyclist, a 45-year-old Watervliet man, was riding his Harley-Davidson east on Hagar Shore...
abc57.com
Police identify two teens shot and killed in mass shooting in Niles
NILES, Mich. -- Police are investigating a deadly mass shooting on 6th Avenue in Niles that happened late Tuesday night. Two teens died and three were injured in the shooting. Officers were called to the scene just after 11:37 p.m. Police said a group approached the home and fired shots...
WWMT
Three people filed complaints against suspended Kalamazoo public safety chief
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A third person emailed the city of Kalamazoo alleging inappropriate workplace conduct against suspended Kalamazoo public safety chief, according to internal email communication. The individual emailed the city one day after Vernon Coakley was placed on administrative leave, according to documents obtained through a Freedom of...
Driver runs stop sign, hits 18-year-old in Ottawa Co.
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A young woman was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Ottawa County, the Sheriff's Office says. Deputies say the crash happened at 104th Avenue, near Lake Michigan Drive around 10:11 p.m. Officers report a 21-year-old man from West Olive was driving south on 104th Avenue...
Police arrest 3, seize 3 guns in traffic stop
KALAMAZOO, MI – Police recovered three firearms during a traffic stop late Monday, Sept. 19. Police arrested the driver and two passengers on multiple charges. The traffic stop happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 600 block of East Michigan. While talking to the driver, an officer spotted a gun sticking out from under the driver’s seat. Police recovered two additional firearms after contact with two passengers.
abc57.com
Mendon man arrested after being found with methamphetamine
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - A Mendon man was arrested on September 14 after deputies discovered crystal methamphetamine in his possession during a traffic stop, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. At 9:14 p.m., deputies stopped a vehicle in the area of Ray Road and Michigan Avenue in...
abc57.com
Benton Harbor man pleads guilty after victim dies from fentanyl overdose
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - A Benton Harbor man pleaded guilty to supplying fentanyl to a victim who later died from an overdose, according to Michigan State Police. On September 7, 52-year-old Willie Eugene Dirck-Shango Hull pleaded guilty to delivery of a controlled substance with an aggravating factor of a death resulting.
‘This case was a sham,’ man says during his murder sentencing
KALAMAZOO, MI – A man who was sentenced to life in prison after he was convicted of murder maintains his innocence. Scott Kenneth Jones, 37, was sentenced Monday, Sept. 19, to a mandatory term of life in prison without parole after he was convicted by a jury of first-degree murder Aug. 3, in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court.
West Michigan man exhibited ‘strange’ behavior on job prior to his fatal shooting by police
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A 22-year-old man shot and killed by a police officer in rural Allegan County acted strangely hours earlier while performing his FedEx job, witnesses told police. Joseph Nagle was shot and killed by an Allegan County sheriff’s deputy about 10 p.m. June 16 following a traffic...
Family remembers victim in home explosion
A woman who was hospitalized after her house exploded early Monday has died, authorities say.
