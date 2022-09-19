ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegan County, MI

Comstock Park, MI
Michigan State
Crime & Safety
Michigan Crime & Safety
WWMTCw

Shooting seriously injures teenage girl

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A teenage girl was shot and seriously injured, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. The shooting happened on Fair Street near Division Street in Grand Rapids. Body found: Police investigate death at a Grand Rapids park, no foul play suspected. The Grand Rapid Police...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Charges filed against suspected drunk driver in death of WMU student

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Charges have been filed against the person suspected of hitting and killing a Western Michigan University student last month. The student, 21-year-old Illinois resident Kaylee Gansberg, was hit by a car on West Michigan Avenue on Saturday, Aug. 27. She later died while in the hospital.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo man accused of killing 1-year-old pleads no contest

KALAMAZOO, MI – A man accused of killing a 1-year-old pleaded no contest in the case. Savajay Dek-Hariyon Marvin Malory, now 21, of Kalamazoo, pleaded no contest to manslaughter Sept. 9 in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court. Malory is accused of killing 1-year-old Tristan Mueller on Sept. 13, 2019, at...
KALAMAZOO, MI
abc57.com

Police identify two teens shot and killed in mass shooting in Niles

NILES, Mich. -- Police are investigating a deadly mass shooting on 6th Avenue in Niles that happened late Tuesday night. Two teens died and three were injured in the shooting. Officers were called to the scene just after 11:37 p.m. Police said a group approached the home and fired shots...
NILES, MI
WWMT

Three people filed complaints against suspended Kalamazoo public safety chief

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A third person emailed the city of Kalamazoo alleging inappropriate workplace conduct against suspended Kalamazoo public safety chief, according to internal email communication. The individual emailed the city one day after Vernon Coakley was placed on administrative leave, according to documents obtained through a Freedom of...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Police arrest 3, seize 3 guns in traffic stop

KALAMAZOO, MI – Police recovered three firearms during a traffic stop late Monday, Sept. 19. Police arrested the driver and two passengers on multiple charges. The traffic stop happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 600 block of East Michigan. While talking to the driver, an officer spotted a gun sticking out from under the driver’s seat. Police recovered two additional firearms after contact with two passengers.
KALAMAZOO, MI
abc57.com

Mendon man arrested after being found with methamphetamine

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - A Mendon man was arrested on September 14 after deputies discovered crystal methamphetamine in his possession during a traffic stop, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. At 9:14 p.m., deputies stopped a vehicle in the area of Ray Road and Michigan Avenue in...
MENDON, MI
abc57.com

Benton Harbor man pleads guilty after victim dies from fentanyl overdose

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - A Benton Harbor man pleaded guilty to supplying fentanyl to a victim who later died from an overdose, according to Michigan State Police. On September 7, 52-year-old Willie Eugene Dirck-Shango Hull pleaded guilty to delivery of a controlled substance with an aggravating factor of a death resulting.
BENTON HARBOR, MI

