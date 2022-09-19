ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WATCH: Neal Brown Previews Virginia Tech

By Christopher Hall
 3 days ago

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown previews the Virginia Tech Hokies

The West Virginia Mountaineers (1-2) are on the road in week four to take on an old familiar rival in the Virginia Tech Hokies (2-1) this Thursday night at 7:30 with the action airing on ESPN.

Head coach Neal Brown met with the media during the weekly press conference and announced the players of the game from the Towson win, previewed the Hokies, the development of the offensive line, gave an injury update and more.

