Florida man sentenced to 9 years in federal prison for swindling $1.3 million from women by pretending to be a doctor on dating sites
Brian Wedgeworth, 47, was sentenced scammed more than 30 women between 2016 and 2021, prosecutors said.
Ohio man who stalked and threatened actor Eva LaRue and her daughter for more than a decade is sentenced to prison
A man who, for more than a decade, stalked actor Eva LaRue and threatened to rape and kill her and her daughter was sentenced to more than three years in federal prison. James David Rogers, 58, of Heath, Ohio, pleaded guilty in April to two counts of mailing threatening communications, one count of threats by interstate communications and two counts of stalking, according to a Department of Justice news release.
Ohio Man Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison After Stalking Eva LaRue for 12 Years
The man who has stalked and harassed “CSI: Miami” actress Eva LaRue for 12 years and also threatened to “rape, molest, and kill” her daughter was sentenced to 40 months in federal prison on Friday, the Central District of California U.S. Attorney’s office announced. James...
Sherri Papini sentenced to 18 months in prison for faking her own kidnapping
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Sherri Papini, the California woman who pleaded guilty to faking her own kidnapping after she said she was abducted by two Hispanic women in 2016, was sentenced Monday to 18 months in prison. Papini, 40, was ordered by U.S. District Court Judge William Shubb in Sacramento...
Teenage 'rape victim' is rescued from kidnap ordeal after secretly using a tracking app on her smart phone to reveal her location in Georgia
A teenager who was allegedly kidnapped and raped was rescued by police after she secretly used a tracking app on her smartphone to reveal her location in Georgia. The 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped at knifepoint by Dalton Ramsey, 28, after he convinced the teenager to meet him by offering to drive her to Pennsylvania to meet her boyfriend, police said.
Man who joined the Army under fake name 37 years ago avoids prison
In 1985, DeLeo Barner was desperate to reenlist in the Army. After having been dismissed from the service in 1984 for minor misconduct, Barner returned to his native St. Louis and became terrified of succumbing to violence there, his lawyers said. In his first three weeks back in the city, two of his friends died from gun violence.
Imprisoned former Army Ranger who led terrifying bank robbery asks judge to set him free
A former U.S. Army Ranger serving a 44-year prison sentence for leading a terrifying takeover robbery at a Tacoma bank, then ordering a hit on the assistant U.S. attorney who prosecuted him, has asked a judge to set him free. Luke Elliott Sommer claims he’s a changed man after nearly...
'First class passengers are not immune': Woman sentenced to four months in prison and must pay over $9,000 to American Airlines after 'unruly and intimidating' behavior on diverted flight
"There is a line between boorish behavior on an airplane and criminal activity, and the defendant clearly crossed it," US Attorney Gary Restaino said.
17-Year-Old Is Ordered to Pay $150,000 in Restitution to the Family of a Man She Says Raped Her
A 17-year-old girl is set to spend five years on probation and must pay $150,000 in restitution to the family of the man she said raped her. Pieper Lewis was sentenced in Iowa on Tuesday for fatally stabbing Zachary Brooks, 37, according to reports. Judge David M. Porter essentially said...
Q&A: Next steps for Iowa teen sentenced for killing rapist
Donations are pouring in to help a 17-year-old sex trafficking victim who was ordered by a court to pay $150,000 to the family of a man she stabbed to death after he raped her.A GoFundMe campaign set up for Pieper Lewis has already raised more than $200,000 just one day after the restitution order was handed down by an Iowa judge.Lewis also received a deferred 20-year prison sentence on Tuesday that will be expunged if she successfully completes five years of closely supervised probation. Prosecutors described the sentence as merciful for a teen who had been horribly abused --...
Men hired homeless people to cash their fake checks, feds say. Many got arrested
“The homeless individuals bore the brunt of this conduct as many of them ended up serving significant periods of incarceration while the defendants just drove away.”
Michigan man gets 5 years in prison for role in Capitol riot
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Michigan man was sentenced on Friday to five years in federal prison for his role in the U.S. Capitol attack by a mob that disrupted Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory. Chief Judge Beryl Howell also sentenced Anthony Robert Williams, 47, of Southgate, Michigan, to three years of supervised release after his prison term and ordered him to pay $2,000 in restitution and a $5,000 fine, according to a U.S. Justice Department news release. In June, a jury convicted Williams of a felony count of obstructing the Jan. 6, 2021, joint session of Congress for certifying the Electoral College vote. Jurors also convicted him of four related misdemeanor offenses. Prosecutors had recommended a prison sentence of five years and four months for Williams, who was arrested in Detroit in March 2021.
Florida man convicted of federal hate crime for trying to run Black driver and family off the road
A Florida man has been convicted of a federal hate crime after he tried to run a Black man driving with his family off the road in a racist attack.Jordan Patrick Leahy, 29, was found guilty of interfering with the victim’s federally protected right to drive on the street in federal court in Tampa on Wednesday.Jurors had heard how the white man launched into the “racially-motivated attack” while driving through Seminole, Florida, back on 8 August 2021.The victim, a Black man identified only as JT, was driving his four-year-old daughter and girlfriend home from a family get together that...
Georgia Man Who Said He Was Defending Himself Against Racist Attack Sentenced to 10 Years Over Fatal Shooting
A Georgia man will spend years behind bars for a fatal shooting he claims was in self-defense. According to the Statesboro Herald, 23-year-old William “Marc” Wilson was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the death of Haley Hutcheson, a white 17-year-old he allegedly shot and killed on June 14, 2020. Authorities say the incident took place shortly before 1 a.m., when Wilson, who is Black, was driving his Ford Fusion with his then-girlfriend Emma Rigdon.
A sudden homecoming for one of the people sent back to prison with no warning
Hours after a story aired on NPR's Morning Edition last week, a federal judge found "extraordinary circumstances" that called for Eva Cardoza's release from a federal prison in Connecticut.
Ex-manager of Alabama bank gets prison term for stealing from dead woman’s account
A former Alabama bank branch manager was sentenced to federal prison Thursday after admitting to stealing money from a deceased person’s account. A federal judge Thursday sentenced a former BBVA branch manager for embezzling funds from the bank where she was employed, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and U.S. Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Patrick M. Davis.
Nigerian Nationals Sentenced for $2 Million Internet Fraud Scam
MINNEAPOLIS – Two men have been sentenced to prison for stealing more than $2 million from victims of business email compromise and romance fraud schemes. Beginning in 2016 through May 2021, 29-year-old Olumide Obidare and 29-year-old Stephen Oseghale conspired with each other to use fictitious and stolen identities to engage in business email compromise (BEC) fraud schemes and pursue fraudulent romantic relationships online.
Convicted Fraudster Gets 20 Years For Plotting To Kill Federal Officials, Including Judge He Wanted Shoved In Wood Chipper
A convicted fraudster from California has been sentenced for trying to assemble a hit squad to murder federal officials involved in his case. John Arthur Walthall, 67, will spend the next 20 years in federal prison, plus three years of supervised release, according to a sentencing memorandum filed with the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of California. Monday’s memo, obtained by Law & Crime, comes five months after Walthall was found guilty of the murder-for-hire scheme against the authorities who helped put him away for 14 years for a fraudulent gold investment scheme.
47 charged in Minnesota in $240 mn Covid fraud scheme
Forty-seven people in the northern US state of Minnesota have been charged in connection with a $240 million Covid relief fraud scheme, officials said Tuesday. "Today's indictments describe an egregious plot to steal public funds meant to care for children in need in what amounts to the largest pandemic relief fraud scheme yet," FBI Director Christopher Wray said.
Jan. 6 defendant turned in by ex he called a 'moron' gets nine months in prison
WASHINGTON — A Jan. 6 rioter turned in by his ex after he called her a "moron" because she didn't believe Donald Trump's lies about the 2020 election was sentenced to nine months in federal prison Tuesday. Richard Michetti of Pennsylvania pleaded guilty to a felony count of obstruction...
