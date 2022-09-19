Read full article on original website
Diana M Ellis
2d ago
KTLA disrespectful treatment of Lynette, Mark and other recent departures is not how any station should treat employees.I have no loyalty to KTLA and will find a better station to watch.
4
Catherine Ann Christianson
2d ago
That is so wrong on all levels! We love you both and to punish you Mark makes me not to watch anymore!!!
5
Powerstroke Lou
2d ago
So weird that the news won’t air out their dirty laundry but they don’t have a problem airing out other’s.
4
