Complex
Rockstar Games Addresses ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ Leaked Footage
After a massive leak showcased footage from an in-development build of Grand Theft Auto VI, Rockstar Games has addressed the situation. Over the weekend, footage and further details on the long-awaited sixth mainline GTA surfaced online. Videos of a clearly unfinished version of the game, possibly an internal alpha build, circulated on social media and YouTube.
Take-Two sinks after a hacker leaks hours of highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 footage
The Grand Theft Auto 6 leak is bad for everyone. Yes, even you
After years of hype, fans finally got to see their first look at Grand Theft Auto 6 this weekend – but not in a way that Rockstar Games intended. In the dead of night on Saturday, a user on GTAForums posted a bombshell: 90 videos pulled from an early build of Grand Theft Auto 6. On Monday morning, Rockstar publicly confirmed the authenticity of the clips, noting that they were stolen in a “network intrusion.” The developer says that the breach won’t have any “long-term effect” on the project, lamenting that its creators are simply disappointed that it was revealed in such a manner.
Rockstar confirms Grand Theft Auto VI leak came from “network intrusion”
Massive GTA 6 leak with over 90 videos & screenshots posted online by the Uber hacker
What just happened? What is allegedly a massive leak of GTA 6 content, including dozens of test build videos and screenshots, has been posted by the 18-year-old hacker claiming to be behind the recent Uber breach. Whether they are legitimate is still open to debate, but a lot of it matches up with previous rumors, and the dialogue and cutscenes seem convincingly Rockstar-like.
The Massive GTA 6 Leak Has Fans Losing Their Minds
To say that fans have been waiting a long time for "Grand Theft Auto 6" would be an understatement. Although "GTA 5" continues to rake in sales and "GTA Online" has been a smash success thanks to numerous content updates, longtime fans of Rockstar Games' beloved crime series have been keeping their eyes out for something new for years now. Every couple of months, it seems like "GTA" fans have been reaching for any signs of a new game, coming up with different theories about what the new game could entail. Now, thanks to a massive leak of footage from the nest game in the series, it's clear that "Grand Theft Auto 6" is closer than ever before.
GTA 6 forums clean house of massive leak to avoid being "obliterated by Rockstar"
Hacker may have just leaked early ‘Grand Theft Auto 6’ footage
Ninety videos of Rockstar's unreleased Grand Theft Auto VI game surface online in massive leak
Rockstar Reacts To GTA 6 Leak: Here's The Fallout
Over the course of the past weekend, Rockstar's upcoming marquee project in the Grand Theft Auto series was unceremoniously leaked. Over 90 video clips were dumped on GTAForums, all of which have since been pulled following takedown notices issued by parent company Take-Two. Moreover, content from social media platforms such as Twitter, Reddit, and YouTube is also being actively removed. As the social media frenzy continues, Rockstar has finally opened up about the incident.
Grand Theft Auto VI maker confirms major leak
Entire Grand Theft Auto video game series in order
Every GTA in order (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) First appearing on shelves decades ago, the Grand Theft Auto video game series is a highly-anticipated buy every time a new one is released. While Rockstar has not confirmed a release date for the latest edition, we do have some leaks. While that wait continues, if you'd like to take a walk down memory lane and get your hands on one of the original or older versions of GTA, we've got you covered. Check out the list below for the entire series in chronological order:1. GTA (IMDB) Release year: 1997 Sales: 3 million units sold2. GTA II (IMDB) Release year: 1999 Sales: 2 million units sold3. GTA III (IMDB) Release year: 2001 Sales: 5 million units sold 4. GTA: Vice City (IMDB) Release year: 2002 Sales: 5 million units sold 5. GTA: San Andreas (IGN) Release year: 2004 Sales: 5 million units sold 6. GTA IV (Game Spot) Release year: 2008 Sales: 25 million units sold 7. GTA V (IMDB) Release year: 2013 Sales: 140 million units sold 8. GTA Online (IMDB) Release year: 2013 Sales: 220 thousand peak concurrent players on Steam 9. GTA VI (Leaked images via Twitter) Release year: TBD Sales: N/A11
Ignore the GTA 6 leak, the full Rockstar reveal will be worth the wait
GTA 6 Leaker ‘looking to negotiate a deal’ with Rockstar Games; threatens more leaks
The video game world is still rumbling after 90 videos were leaked featuring prebuild gameplay from one of the most anticipated games of all time, Grand Theft Auto 6. But the leaks might not be over, with the leaker saying they have even more assets to share—unless Rockstar Games can strike a deal with them soon.
Rockstar Games blames hacker for major GTA 6 leak
Rockstar Games confirmed Monday that a “network intrusion” is to blame for a massive Grand Theft Auto 6 leak posted over the weekend. More than 90 video clips of the in-development game were published on a Grand Theft Auto forum — one of the largest leaks in video game history.
Grand Theft Auto Fans Are Already Mapping 'GTA VI's Vice City
Just a few days ago, Rockstar Games was subject to a cyber attack. During this, development footage of Grand Theft Auto VI was obtained and leaked online seemingly confirming the title’s rumoured female protagonist and Vice City setting. Since then, Rockstar have confirmed the authenticity of the footage as they simultaneously try and remove any trace of it remaining online. As with anything that hits the Internet, removing all traces is an uphill battle and fans are using any available development footage to create a potential map.
After A Lot Of People Got Their Hands On Grand Theft Auto 6 Over The Weekend, Rockstar Games Stated The Continuing, Chaotic Situation
Twitter hunts for documents showing possible connection between Elon Musk and former executive turned whistleblower Peiter 'Mudge' Zatko
Rockstar says ‘GTA 6’ leak is legitimate but won’t cause delays
Developers offer Rockstar sympathy as the internet goes wild over GTA 6 leak
GTA 6—which will likely become the biggest game of the decade—leaked a scale we haven't seen since Half-Life 2.
