Video Games

Complex

Rockstar Games Addresses ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ Leaked Footage

After a massive leak showcased footage from an in-development build of Grand Theft Auto VI, Rockstar Games has addressed the situation. Over the weekend, footage and further details on the long-awaited sixth mainline GTA surfaced online. Videos of a clearly unfinished version of the game, possibly an internal alpha build, circulated on social media and YouTube.
Digital Trends

The Grand Theft Auto 6 leak is bad for everyone. Yes, even you

After years of hype, fans finally got to see their first look at Grand Theft Auto 6 this weekend – but not in a way that Rockstar Games intended. In the dead of night on Saturday, a user on GTAForums posted a bombshell: 90 videos pulled from an early build of Grand Theft Auto 6. On Monday morning, Rockstar publicly confirmed the authenticity of the clips, noting that they were stolen in a “network intrusion.” The developer says that the breach won’t have any “long-term effect” on the project, lamenting that its creators are simply disappointed that it was revealed in such a manner.
Ars Technica

Rockstar confirms Grand Theft Auto VI leak came from “network intrusion”

Rockstar confirmed Monday morning that it has suffered a "network intrusion" where "confidential information... including early development footage for the next Grand Theft Auto" was illegally obtained by a third party. The admission seemingly confirms the veracity of a host of leaked Grand Theft Auto VI videos that hit the Internet over the weekend.
TechSpot

Massive GTA 6 leak with over 90 videos & screenshots posted online by the Uber hacker

What just happened? What is allegedly a massive leak of GTA 6 content, including dozens of test build videos and screenshots, has been posted by the 18-year-old hacker claiming to be behind the recent Uber breach. Whether they are legitimate is still open to debate, but a lot of it matches up with previous rumors, and the dialogue and cutscenes seem convincingly Rockstar-like.
SVG

The Massive GTA 6 Leak Has Fans Losing Their Minds

To say that fans have been waiting a long time for "Grand Theft Auto 6" would be an understatement. Although "GTA 5" continues to rake in sales and "GTA Online" has been a smash success thanks to numerous content updates, longtime fans of Rockstar Games' beloved crime series have been keeping their eyes out for something new for years now. Every couple of months, it seems like "GTA" fans have been reaching for any signs of a new game, coming up with different theories about what the new game could entail. Now, thanks to a massive leak of footage from the nest game in the series, it's clear that "Grand Theft Auto 6" is closer than ever before.
SlashGear

Rockstar Reacts To GTA 6 Leak: Here's The Fallout

Over the course of the past weekend, Rockstar's upcoming marquee project in the Grand Theft Auto series was unceremoniously leaked. Over 90 video clips were dumped on GTAForums, all of which have since been pulled following takedown notices issued by parent company Take-Two. Moreover, content from social media platforms such as Twitter, Reddit, and YouTube is also being actively removed. As the social media frenzy continues, Rockstar has finally opened up about the incident.
The Week

Grand Theft Auto VI maker confirms major leak

The makers of one of the most popular video game franchises are dealing with a grand theft of their own. Rockstar Games confirmed Monday that a major leak of footage from its highly anticipated game Grand Theft Auto VI is legitimate. "We recently suffered a network intrusion in which an...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Entire Grand Theft Auto video game series in order

Every GTA in order (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) First appearing on shelves decades ago, the Grand Theft Auto video game series is a highly-anticipated buy every time a new one is released. While Rockstar has not confirmed a release date for the latest edition, we do have some leaks. While that wait continues, if you'd like to take a walk down memory lane and get your hands on one of the original or older versions of GTA, we've got you covered. Check out the list below for the entire series in chronological order:1. GTA (IMDB) Release year: 1997 Sales: 3 million units sold2. GTA II (IMDB) Release year: 1999 Sales: 2 million units sold3. GTA III (IMDB) Release year: 2001 Sales: 5 million units sold 4. GTA: Vice City (IMDB) Release year: 2002 Sales: 5 million units sold 5. GTA: San Andreas (IGN) Release year: 2004 Sales: 5 million units sold 6. GTA IV (Game Spot) Release year: 2008 Sales: 25 million units sold 7. GTA V (IMDB) Release year: 2013 Sales: 140 million units sold 8. GTA Online (IMDB) Release year: 2013 Sales: 220 thousand peak concurrent players on Steam 9. GTA VI (Leaked images via Twitter) Release year: TBD Sales: N/A11
Polygon

Rockstar Games blames hacker for major GTA 6 leak

Rockstar Games confirmed Monday that a “network intrusion” is to blame for a massive Grand Theft Auto 6 leak posted over the weekend. More than 90 video clips of the in-development game were published on a Grand Theft Auto forum — one of the largest leaks in video game history.
GAMINGbible

Grand Theft Auto Fans Are Already Mapping 'GTA VI's Vice City

Just a few days ago, Rockstar Games was subject to a cyber attack. During this, development footage of Grand Theft Auto VI was obtained and leaked online seemingly confirming the title’s rumoured female protagonist and Vice City setting. Since then, Rockstar have confirmed the authenticity of the footage as they simultaneously try and remove any trace of it remaining online. As with anything that hits the Internet, removing all traces is an uphill battle and fans are using any available development footage to create a potential map.
