On Tuesday, Sept. 20, National Voter Registration Day, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) visited the Loudoun County Elections Office in Leesburg at 750 Miller Drive SE. While touring the office with Deputy Director Richard M. “Ricky” Keech, it was reaffirmed that if voters overvote, they will not be counted. The elections officers will close and seal the machines during the early voting period every evening. This also will be done before the machines are restarted and the number of votes is reaffirmed every day. Over votes are not counted, and the machines have no internet connection.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA ・ 2 HOURS AGO