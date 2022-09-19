ISO Annual Meeting 2022: Abu Dhabi Convenes Global Experts to Explore How Standards Can Support International Trade, Climate Action

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022--

Representatives from over 120 countries are in Abu Dhabi this week to discuss how standardization can be leveraged to lower international trade barriers and support climate action.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005731/en/

ISO Annual Meeting 2022 Opening Ceremony (Photo: AETOSWire)

From 19-23 September, more than 5,000 delegates are convening, physically and virtually, for the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) Annual Meeting 2022, which is being hosted by the UAE’s Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT).

Speaking on Monday, His Excellency Omar Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology underlined how backing the global standardization agenda stimulates international trade and supports sustainability.

He said: “This week’s meeting is vital not just to the global industrial ecosystem, but more broadly to trade, economies, and climate action. Standardization supports the global economy and increases confidence in international trade. But standards also support Sustainable Development Goals and ISO and its members are committed to driving climate action. Together, we aim to push economic and trade relations to new heights, which will position the UAE as an international hub for industry, trade, and business.”

Ulrika Francke, President of ISO, said: “The past year has shown sustainable and green growth at the top of the global agenda. The value and relevance of standards in this regard are increasingly being recognized, but we have further work to do.”

“I have seen first-hand how standards shape our world. It takes collaborative leadership, agreed standards and regulation, established policies, and great initiative to solve global problems.”

Several agreements will be signed between various global standards bodies with the aim of increasing trade flows and collaboration. The link between trade and climate is a key focus at the event. Delegates will address how countries and standards bodies can build on the London Declaration, which was made in 2021 to support climate action through global standards. Senior officials will also discuss the progress of ISO members so far and explore how they are strengthening their climate change policies.

Food security and water scarcity are also key topics being discussed from a standards context, with delegates exploring how standards can support more resilient food systems and create a circular economy for food. One session will explore how innovative water technologies can help address water scarcity, especially in developing countries.

*Source: AETOSWire

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005731/en/

CONTACT: Salam Shehady

sshehady@apcoworldwide.com

KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES UNITED ARAB EMIRATES NORTH AMERICA MIDDLE EAST

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SUSTAINABILITY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) ENVIRONMENT

SOURCE: Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology

PUB: 09/19/2022 04:09 PM/DISC: 09/19/2022 04:09 PM