Cumberland County, NJ

County
Cumberland County, NJ
State
New Jersey State
City
Upper Deerfield Township, NJ
Cumberland County, NJ
Accidents
Cumberland County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Young Pilot, Dad ID'd As Victims Killed In NJ Plane Crash

A 24-year-old commercial airlines pilot and his dad were identified as the victims killed in a small plane crash in South Jersey Monday, Sept. 19. John Noone III, 67, of Elmer, and his son, Kristofer Noone, of Pennsauken — who was operating the plane — were pronounced dead at the scene in Upper Deerfield after the afternoon crash, according to New Jersey State Police and the FAA.
ELMER, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Motorcyclist Flown to Hospital After North Cape May Crash

A motorcyclist crashed his bike Sunday afternoon in North Cape May and needed to be transported to AtlanticCare for his injuries. Lower Township Police say the unidentified man, described as a man in his twenties, was the only vehicle involved in a crash Sunday afternoon, Sept 18 on Town Bank Road and Gorham Road.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Daily Voice

Factory Worker Killed In South Jersey Accident

Federal officials are investigating a fatal accident at a food manufacturing plant in South Jersey. The accident occurred on Monday, Sept. 19 at Lassonde Pappas & Co. Inc. in Bridgeton, OSHA Regional Director Lenore Uddyback-Fortson said. No other details were immediately available. Company officials did not return a call for...
BRIDGETON, NJ
Daily Voice

PA Woman Struck, Killed In South Jersey: Police

A 36-year-old pedestrian from Pennsylvania was struck and killed in Atlantic County, authorities said. Heather L. Gerevics was crossing Millville Avenue at the intersection of Route 40 in Hamilton at 7:58 p.m. on Saturday, Sept 17, when she was hit, police said. Gerevics, of Washington, Pennsylvania, was pronounced dead at...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
Complex

PnB Rock Murder Investigators Reportedly Looking Into Possibility of ‘Known Enemies’ Being Responsible

The ongoing investigation into the fatal shooting of PnB Rock earlier this month is now moving in multiple directions at once, local police sources have claimed. Early Wednesday, TMZ shared a report citing LAPD sources in which it was claimed that one potential direction centers on learning more about potential “known enemies.” Specifically, investigators in the case are alleged to be looking deeply into Atlanta and Philadelphia. The latter, of course, was Rock’s hometown.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Philly

Trolley Car Diner stays put after attempted move, again

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Tuesday morning, the former Trolley Car Diner was supposed to move to a new location in Mt. Airy for restoration and repair but SEPTA wires put a spanner in the works. Crews are trying to move it from the current location on Germantown Avenue to a storage facility in Wayne Junction.The repair process had to already be canceled once back in August due to permit issues.It is supposed to be repaired and restored for future use."We would love to save it," Ken Weinstein, the former owner of Trolley Car Diner, said. "This diner was a special place for thousands of people and families who came here to enjoy good food with good service for almost 20 years."There is no word on a new moving date.The Trolley Car Diner closed in 2019 after a nearly 20-year run.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Tips sought after man shot to death in South Jersey

Authorities are searching for a killer after a man was shot to death Tuesday night in Salem City. Police responded to the 100 block of Thompson Street shortly after 10 p.m. and found Kashif Patterson, 37, of Salem, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Salem County Prosecutor Kristin J. Telsey.
SALEM, NJ
