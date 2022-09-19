ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goose Creek, SC

Goose Creek chapel to be transformed into art gallery

By Raymond Owens
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I6DyO_0i1p0o2f00

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A longtime Goose Creek wedding chapel is being transformed into an art gallery.

Several people were concerned a part of Goose Creek’s history might soon be gone after the property was put on the market. The chapel, which has served as a wedding venue, has held services for nearly 40 years.

Man enters guilty plea, given probation for violent crimes against women

“We saw value in preserving this little piece of Goose Creek and so our plan is to turn it into something of an art gallery,” said Goose Creek Mayor Greg Habib.

Art has been a focus of the city in recent years.

“I talked for a long time about the need to be able to present art in the city, which we’ve never really had a facility for that,” he said.

Mayor Habib said even the Goose Creek Artists Guild has had to display art outside of the city.

Goose Creek City Council approved $185,000 to buy the property and up to another $800,000 will be used to refurbish the property and turn the chapel into an art gallery.

“The investment is made out of hospitality tax funds, so just folks understand, this is not money that can be used for police or fire and sanitation. Its money that is designed to be spent on things like this so it’s not general fund dollars,” Habib explained.

Habib said hospitality tax money increased from about $1.5 million four years ago to an expected nearly $3 million next year. He credits almost 20 restaurants and about 50 other businesses the city has attracted for that increase.

Photos: Charleston hotel honors Queen Elizabeth II with high tea

The gallery will allow for art to be displayed inside as well as outside on the property.

Mayor Habib said they hope to have the gallery open to the public as soon as the end of next year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

Home Team BBQ opens in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Mount Pleasant residents now have a new option for getting their barbecue fix. Home Team BBQ opened its doors Thursday at the former Rusty Rudder location on North Highway 17. The owners promise to bring the “slow-smoke meats, good tunes, and frozen cocktails” that locals and visitors have come to expect […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

New rides, games to accompany the 2022 Coastal Carolina Fair

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – New rides, more games, and daring foods will welcome the Coastal Carolina Fair this fall. The Exchange Club of Charleston, which owns and manages the fair, announced in April that a new company will provide amusement rides, food, and games during this year’s event at the Ladson Fairgrounds. The Coastal Carolina […]
LADSON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

John L. Dart Library in Downtown Charleston closing for renovation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Public Libary will close a downtown library for referendum-funded renovations in October. John L. Dart Library will receive interior upgrades including new paint, carpet, and furniture. The interior renovations may take several months and items placed on hold will be routed to Main Library, located at 68 Calhoun Street. […]
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Goose Creek, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
City
Goose Creek, SC
Goose Creek, SC
Sports
Charleston City Paper

Charleston corner stores offer convenience, connection and nostalgia

 Remnants of yesteryear’s corner stores, once as ubiquitous as horse-drawn carriages or clotheslines, linger all over downtown Charleston. Stroll past 19 Elizabeth St. and you’ll spot the fading, chunky letters of “Smith’s Grocery Meats.” Drive around the peninsula and you’ll notice dozens of shops and office spaces with slanted, corner-facing entryways originally designed for corner stores.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Cyclist perishes in Goose Creek

A late-night collision on Wednesday, Sept. 21 reportedly resulted in the death of an individual operating a bicycle in the area of Stratford High School along Crowfield Boulevard. The Goose Creek PD responded to the fatality, but haven't immediately released details regarding what caused the crash nor the exact time...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Art Gallery#Sanitation
counton2.com

Free microchip clinic happening in Colleton County

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Friends of Colleton County Animal Shelter will host a free microchip clinic on Saturday, October 1. Owners can have their animals scanned to see if a microchip already exists, and animals that are not already chipped can have a microchip implanted free of charge. Cats...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Sweetgrass Vodka opening facility in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A local and family-owned distilling company is opening a second South Carolina location in Charleston. Sweet Grass Vodka is known for its spirits made from South Carolina potatoes. On Wednesday, the company announced that a bottling plant will be opened at 1640 Meeting Street. It will also have a tasting room for spirits and small bites.
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Hugh-Baby’s BBQ & Burger Shop Coming to Charleston

Hugh-Baby’s BBQ & Burger Shop, restaurateur Pat Martin’s Nashville-based burger and barbecue spot, today announced plans to open in Charleston in late fall 2022. The restaurant will be located at 1028 Saint Andrews Boulevard in West Ashley. Martin, who also owns Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint on James Island, says he created Hugh-Baby’s as a loving tribute to the small-town eateries he frequented in his childhood.
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Sports
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston Redevelopment Corporation provides update on housing efforts

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The mission to accommodate people who need affordable housing is continuing in the Lowcountry. The City of Charleston’s Planning Commission is receiving an update from the Charleston Redevelopment Corporation on Wednesday about the current efforts to accomplish that goal. “We’re one tool in the toolbox and we’re glad to be there,” said […]
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

New Charleston Restaurants (2022)

Last updated on: 9/19/22 – Most Recent Update in Red. It seems Charleston’s food and beverage offerings are never ending. When one restaurant closes, if feels like two others open. It’s nearly impossible to keep up with all the openings. To help you keep things straight, Holy...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

New joint middle, high school could be coming to Awendaw

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A recent land purchase by the Charleston County School District (CCSD) could be the home of a joint middle and high school that would cater to students in Awendaw, McClellanville, and, possibly, Mt. Pleasant. The $3.5 million, 107-acre property is located about 17 miles north of Wando High School off […]
AWENDAW, SC
counton2.com

Lowcountry Food Bank hosting giveaway Thursday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank (LCFB) on Thursday will host a large food distribution Thursday in Summerville. The event will be held at Refuge Bibleway Church (215 E. 4th North Street, Summerville). It will begin at 4:00 p.m. and last until supplies are exhausted. People are...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy