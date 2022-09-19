Goose Creek chapel to be transformed into art gallery

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A longtime Goose Creek wedding chapel is being transformed into an art gallery.

Several people were concerned a part of Goose Creek’s history might soon be gone after the property was put on the market. The chapel, which has served as a wedding venue, has held services for nearly 40 years.

“We saw value in preserving this little piece of Goose Creek and so our plan is to turn it into something of an art gallery,” said Goose Creek Mayor Greg Habib.

Art has been a focus of the city in recent years.

“I talked for a long time about the need to be able to present art in the city, which we’ve never really had a facility for that,” he said.

Mayor Habib said even the Goose Creek Artists Guild has had to display art outside of the city.

Goose Creek City Council approved $185,000 to buy the property and up to another $800,000 will be used to refurbish the property and turn the chapel into an art gallery.

“The investment is made out of hospitality tax funds, so just folks understand, this is not money that can be used for police or fire and sanitation. Its money that is designed to be spent on things like this so it’s not general fund dollars,” Habib explained.

Habib said hospitality tax money increased from about $1.5 million four years ago to an expected nearly $3 million next year. He credits almost 20 restaurants and about 50 other businesses the city has attracted for that increase.

The gallery will allow for art to be displayed inside as well as outside on the property.

Mayor Habib said they hope to have the gallery open to the public as soon as the end of next year.

