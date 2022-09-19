ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cohoes, NY

Police: Cohoes man arrested, found with stolen gun

By Sara Rizzo
 3 days ago

COHOES, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A Cohoes man has been arrested after allegedly being found with two guns, one of which was stolen. The Cohoes Police Department said Nhuygel Dingee, 34, was arrested on September 18.

Nhuygel Dingee, 34, of Cohoes (Cohoes PD)

Around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to a domestic dispute at a Congress Street home. Dingee was charged after police allegedly found a stolen Taurus 9MM handgun loaded with 12 rounds of ammunition and a Mossberg 12 gauge shotgun. Police said the handgun was reported stolen out of Hampton, Virginia.

Charges

  • Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (felony)
  • Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon (misdemeanor)
  • Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property (felony)
  • Second-degree obstructing governmental administration (misdemeanor)
  • Unlawful possession of certain ammunition feeding devices (violation)
  • Second-degree harassment (violation)
Man accused of threatening to murder Fulton Co. Sheriff

Police said Dingee has a previous felony conviction for second-degree assault stemming from a prior arrest in Cohoes.

