Arcanum native who died during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor to receive his final rest

A native of Arcanum, Ohio, Beoin Corzatt, who died aboard the U.S.S Oklahoma has been identified and will receive his final rest with full military honors on Wednesday in the National Cemetery of the Pacific Hawaii.

Corzatt died serving his country during the December 7, 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, according to a release from the Navy Office of Community Outreach Media Department.

He has received a number of military awards and decorations including the Purple Heart Medal, a decoration honoring U.S military members who are wounded or killed in the line of service.

Since the beginning of Project Oklahoma in 2015, 355 service members have been individually identified using DNA reference samples from U.S.S Oklahoma families, the release said.

Capt. Robert McMahon, Director of Navy Casualty, leads the team responsible for returning missing Sailors to their families, the spokesperson said.

©2022 Cox Media Group