At least 2 slain late Sunday, early Monday in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN)– At least two people were slain in San Francisco late Sunday and early Monday morning, police said. The latest killing was reported at 2:51 a.m. Monday at Laguna Street and Golden Gate Avenue in the Fillmore District.Crowd of 200 blocks roadway for sideshow in Santa Rosa, four arrested
The earlier killing was reported at 11:25 p.m. in the 900 block of Geary Street in Lower Nob Hill. Police could provide no other details late Monday morning.
