Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Yankees fans returned ball from 60th home run to Aaron Judge
On Tuesday night, Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run of the season in the New York Yankees’ 9-8 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, and some fans did something cool with his home run ball. Judge led off the bottom of the ninth with a solo home run to...
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith 'very concerned' Mets will sign Yankees' Aaron Judge this offseason
New York Yankees All-Star slugger Aaron Judge looks like one of the smartest men in all of MLB for rejecting a seven-year, $213.5 million contract extension offer before the season and betting on himself. Per ESPN stats, Judge would be set to hit free agency as the reigning American League...
Yardbarker
Mets reveal injury that forced Brandon Nimmo out of game
The New York Mets received a scare during Wednesday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers, as outfielder Brandon Nimmo exited the game in the first inning with an apparent injury. With the MLB playoffs around the corner, Mets fans were likely holding their breath for an update on Nimmo. Well, the club provided one, as Anthony DiComo of MLB.com has the details on the injury that forced Nimmo out of the Mets-Brewers game.
Yardbarker
Charlie Morton’s next start could make history for the Braves
Charlie Morton finished last night with nine strikeouts, so he’s only six away from 200. Kyle Wright and Max Fried are both hovering around 160 Ks, which is a lot lower than I anticipated. I assumed one of those guys would be close enough to get Atlanta to potentially having three guys with 200 strikeouts.
MLB・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
‘I’m not chasing anything, buddy’: Albert Pujols claps back at reporter over chase for 700 home runs
Some of you might be familiar with the feeling of being overly antsy whenever you’re close to a certain benchmark or a certain date. Perhaps it’s nearing the weekend, but you still have work to finish, requirements to submit, but you could feel the Friday vibes consuming you, preventing you from being focused on the task at hand. St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is feeling no such thing with him ever so close to crossing the illustrious 700 home run mark.
Yardbarker
The Yankees have a brand new outfield combination
The New York Yankees mounted a historical comeback against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday evening, scoring five runs in the bottom of the 9th inning, courtesy of Aaron Judge’s 60th homer and a Giancarlo Stanton Grand Slam. However, the win was a team effort, sparked by the Yankees’ new...
Yardbarker
Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman & Trea Turner ‘Adamant’ About Not Wanting To DH In Dodgers Lineup
After early tinkering with the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup order, the combination of Mookie Betts in the leadoff spot followed by Trea Turner, Freddie Freeman and Will Smith has proven to be wildly successful. Beyond the quartet’s talent is their ability to essentially play every day. Betts missed time due...
Yardbarker
The Padres Had Perfect Retirement Gifts For Pujols And Molina
Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina are making their final stop at Petco Park this week. Last night, prior to the series opener between the St. Louis Cardinals and San Diego Padres, the two retiring legends were presented with some unique gifts from the Padres. The two were given their own...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Harrison Bader quotes Derek Jeter in strong message to fans ahead of Yankees debut
New York Yankees centerfielder Harrison Bader is set to make his debut for the club on Tuesday after coming over in the Jordan Montgomery trade with the St. Louis Cardinals. Ahead of his team debut, Bader had a strong message for Yankees fans, quoting club legend Derek Jeter in the process.
numberfire.com
Josh Bell hitting sixth for Padres Tuesday night
San Diego Padres first baseman/designated hitter Josh Bell is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals. What It Means:. Bell will work as the Padres' designated hitter and bat sixth. Manny Machado will be on third base and Brandon Drury...
Yardbarker
What Would it Take for the New Ownership to Trade Mike Trout?
The Angels are going to look very different over the next couple months. When Arte Moreno completes the sale of the team, the Angels will be under new ownership for the first time since 2003. In 2003, the Angels were coming off their first and only World Series title in...
MLB・
numberfire.com
Dermis Garcia in Oakland dugout Thursday
Oakland Athletics first baseman Dermis Garcia is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners. Garcia will grab a seat after he went 1-for-20 with a double, two RBI, and 10 strikeouts over the last five games. Stephen Vogt will replace Garcia on first base and bat fifth.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tigers activate Miguel Cabrera (biceps) from IL
The Detroit Tigers activated Miguel Cabrera from the 10-day injured list prior to Monday night’s game against the Baltimore Orioles.
FOX Sports
Rookie Jameson sharp as D-backs split twinbill with Dodgers
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Drey Jameson pitched six strong innings in his second big league game and Ketel Marte homered as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-2 Tuesday to split a doubleheader. The Dodgers won the opener 6-5 as rookie Miguel Vargas drove in the go-ahead...
Yardbarker
Yankees get MRI results on Frankie Montas’s shoulder
The New York Yankees were holding their breath early this week, waiting for MRI results to return following starting pitcher Frankie Montas feeling uncomfortable with his shoulder. Montas indicated after his most recent start that he was experiencing a bit of discomfort but that it shouldn’t keep him out for...
Yardbarker
MLB Insider Shares Fantastic News For Guardians Fans
The American League Central division has been one worth watching all season long. It’s been a story of three teams who have been beating up on each other, but also have been unable to pull away from the rest of the pack. That is, until now. The Cleveland Guardians...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
LA Expected to Get a Big Bullpen Arm Back on Thursday
The Dodgers have won 102 games this season and are the favorites to win their second World Series in three years. But that isn't enough ready to think this team is good enough to win as-is. The club is still waiting on a few key players to come back off...
Yardbarker
Cubs Release First Baseman Frank Schwindel
Frank Schwindel's tenure with the Chicago Cubs has officially come to a close. After being designated for assignment on Saturday, the journeyman first baseman was officially released by the team. Chicago claimed Schwindel off of waivers from the Oakland Athletics in July of 2021, promoting him following the massive selloff...
Yardbarker
Pirates pitcher defends walking Yankees' Aaron Judge in blowout
Pittsburgh Pirates left-handed pitcher Eric Stout became temporary public enemy No. 1 among fans of the New York Yankees and other excited onlookers when he walked Yankees All-Star slugger Aaron Judge. The walk came on four pitches in the bottom of the eighth inning in Wednesday's game as Judge remained...
Yardbarker
The Yankees have a big decision coming up in left field
The New York Yankees completely demolished the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday night, scoring 14 runs compared to Pittsburgh’s two. The Bombers recorded 11 total hits, and while they did strike out 13 times, they were completely unstoppable against a weak Pirates pitching staff. However, their starter, Roansy Contreras, has...
Comments / 0