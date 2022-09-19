ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

WILX-TV

MSU Basketball TV Times Announced

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s men’s basketball team hosts Grand Valley State in an exhibition game to open the season on Tuesday November 1st. Game time is 7pm. MSU opens its regular season at home November 7th against Northern Arizona, same start time. Big Ten play begins Sunday, December 4th, MSU hosting Northwestern at 7pm and follows with a game at Penn State on December 7th, tip time at 6:30pm. All of the schedule is posted on the MSU website.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Haller Set To Return to DeWitt Lineup

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Standout DeWitt High School senior running back Blake Haller has been cleared to play in Friday night’s home game against Holt. Haller was injured in the first half at East Lansing last week and did not return and DeWitt went on to lose 36-30, its second in a row. DeWitt has a 2-2 record, similar to Holt. Haller is the son of Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller.
DEWITT, MI
WILX-TV

News 10 Sports High School Play Of The Week: East Lansing hosts DeWitt

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the High School Play of The Week! For this one, we go back to DeWitt at East Lansing on Friday. Dalen Adams is the East Lansing quarterback and he finds Dorian Jackson down the sideline with this phenomenal catch, which goes the distance. What a play perfect timing on both ends.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

East Lansing police hires nonprofit to look into department policies, practices

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The CNA Corporation has been hired by the East Lansing Police Department to investigate the department’s policing practices. The CNA Corporation is looking to hear from residents about their experiences with the East Lansing Police Department and have set up a “Virtual Listening Session” that will take place Wednesday.
EAST LANSING, MI
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota at Michigan State preview: Will the Gophers stay undefeated?

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Golden Gophers travel to East Lansing to battle the Michigan State Spartans Saturday in both teams' conference opener. The Gophers are 2.5 point favorites.Minnesota is undefeated on the season with all three wins coming at home. Michigan State has won two of three, but the loss came last week at Washington, 39-28. It was only the third loss for the Spartans in the last 16 games. The Gophers have scored 149 points on the year, their fourth-biggest output in school history through the first three games of a season. However, the three teams they defeated are a...
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

MSU Wharton Center puts together a musical in 3 weeks

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The MSU Wharton Center is debuting a musical with only three weeks of preparation. Cast members had just a week to learn the music and only two more weeks to memorize the script and to rehearse. Students and professionals are working together on the project...
EAST LANSING, MI
94.3 Lite FM

Inside the Abandoned 1970 Murder House North of Lansing, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. On the night of Nov. 19, 1970, Alonzo Hart Jr. returned home, in the small Michigan city of Ithaca, north of Lansing, from work between 8:30-9:00 PM. His wife, Sarah Jane, had packed their six kids into the car and "went shopping" so she wouldn't be home during the murder she had planned with Phillip Lippert & William Pribble.
LANSING, MI
247Sports

Michigan RB commit continues climb up 247Sports Composite rankings

After a very, very strong start to his senior season, Michigan 2023 four-star running back commitment Cole Cabana continued his climb up the 247Sports Composite rankings, moving up 34 spots to 161st overall in the country regardless of position. The Dexter (MI) native is now the sixth-ranked running back in the cycle.
DEXTER, MI
WILX-TV

East Lansing aims to address flooding issues

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A city that dealt with massive flooding a year ago is making progress toward preventing a repeat. It was a once-in-140-year storm that caused the flooding in East Lansing in August of 2021. East Lansing’s sewer and wastewater systems were not up to the challenge the storm presented.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Experience 11 breweries on the Lansing Beer Trail this September

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s Trails Week here in Michigan, but a very specific trail is pouring through the Capital City Area this September- it’s called the Beer Trail. The Greater Lansing Brewers are using the month of September to highlight 11 local breweries. You can purchase a...
LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI projects the winner of Michigan State-Minnesota

Michigan State looks to bounce back from a rough showing against its toughest opponent of the young season Saturday, losing to Washington, 39-28. Minnesota, on the other hand, is looking to prove to the world that they are, indeed, for real. The Golden Gophers have easily dispatched each team they’ve faced this season, outscoring opponents 149-17.
EAST LANSING, MI

