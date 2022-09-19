Read full article on original website
Cyclist fatally struck by car in Harriman
A woman was pronounced dead Wednesday after she was struck by a car while riding a bicycle in Harriman.
Report: Two arrested after overdosing with child in the car
On Tuesday, Sept. 20 around 7:12 p.m., officers responded to the parking lot of East Tennessee Children's Hospital for a reported overdose. According to the arrest report, a 911 call said that man and woman were overdosing with a small child in the vehicle's back seat in the parking lot.
Couple arrested after multiple car thefts throughout two states
KINGSTON, Tenn. (WATE) — A couple was arrested after events involving multiple car thefts throughout Tennessee and Kentucky, according to Roane County Sheriff’s Office. Christopher Keith Walker and Jacklyn Walker were both arrested near Clay Hollow Road after detectives investigated a car theft ring from Tennessee to Kentucky.
Two charged after police chase in North Knoxville
Two people have been charged after they led police on a chase in North Knoxville according to police.
KPD: 18-year-old seriously injured after Knoxville shooting
Police are investigating a shooting that left one person seriously injured and several apartments damaged on Tuesday night according to the Knoxville Police Department.
BREAKING NEWS: Pedestrian struck by Car in Harriman
Harriman police fire and rescue squad are on the scene of a pedestrian struck by a car around the 1900 block of Highway 27 North. Reports are that one person is dead. Northbound lanes are closed at this time near the Shiloh Market. When we receive more information we will share it with you.
Teen injured in shooting, Knoxville police investigating
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An 18-year-old man was found shot in Knoxville Tuesday night, prompting an investigation by the police department. Officers responded to the report at around 10:20 p.m. on Sept. 20. Once on the scene at 2230 Kenner Avenue, they found a teen near a playground who had been shot.
Suspected fentanyl, guns found in Morristown home
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A search warrant executed at a Morristown residence last week yielded what Hamblen County narcotics investigators believe to be illicit drugs like methamphetamine and fentanyl along with rifles and cash. The Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit conducted the search warrant at a home in the 4100 block of Sanoria Lane […]
Knoxville man dies days after Bell Road hit-and-run crash
Metro police say the pedestrian, later identified as 37-year-old Paul Chadwick of Knoxville, died on Sunday as a result of his injuries.
Cyclist killed in Roane County crash, THP says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An Oliver Springs cyclist was killed in a crash in Roane County Wednesday night, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. A driver, identified as Sheldon Hickman, 33, of Harriman, struck a cyclist while traveling north on Harriman Highway around 9:50 p.m. on Sept. 21, according to a report obtained by WVLT News.
Man with state warrants arrested in Newport near Cocke County Annex
A man was arrested in Cocke County after being charged with aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the Cocke County Sheriff's Office.
LISTEN: Audio released from Mississippi Avenue’s fatal fire
As investigators work to determine what caused a fatal fire along Mississippi Avenue, the Knoxville Fire Department has released audio recordings between dispatchers, callers, and firefighters.
Crime Stoppers Spotlight: Tips sought in fatal Knoxville shooting
The East TN Valley Crime Stoppers group is sharing details of a fatal shooting on Wilson Avenue in Knoxville that remains under investigation. WATE Midday News.
‘Please turn yourself in’: Family and friends plead for justice after Knoxville man hit and killed in Nashville
In Nashville, the city is on track to be the worst in years, for people getting hit and killed by vehicles.
Seven people still missing, or runaways in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Seven people are still missing or counted as runaways in Knoxville, and one of the the most recent persons being as young as 15 years old. East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers has counted seven people who are still missing from the community. Byron M. Edwards...
Jefferson City man sentenced after crash killed pregnant mom, 2-year-old
The man who was accused of intentionally driving into pedestrians and killing a pregnant woman has been sentenced.
Four Juveniles are Arrested Following Knoxville Armed Robbery
Four boys are arrested following an armed robbery in Knoxville. Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responding to the 2200 block of Forest Avenue yesterday morning (Sunday) where two men who said they were robbed at gunpoint by multiple suspects, who fled the scene in an SUV. The Knox County...
Officers and nurse save unresponsive inmate in Hamblen County Jail
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Two Hamblen County deputies and a nurse are being recognized after helping an inmate who was found unresponsive after an overdose. Even with the proper training, the situation could be nerve-wracking for anyone. “It was scary. I never dealt with something like that before,” Officer...
Mother opens up after losing son & father in Knoxville house fire
A mother is in mourning after her son and father died in a house fire on Mississippi Avenue in West Knoxville. Mother opens up after losing son & father in Knoxville …. Cleaning up the American Nuclear Corporation property. The story of Smokey: UT’s Mascot. Adnan Syed released from...
Seymour woman killed in car crash on Topside Road
LOUISVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Maryville man was arrested after a car crash left one person dead on Topside Road in Louisville Friday, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol. THP’s preliminary report stated 46-year-old Jack Allred was driving west on Topside Road near Johnston Road when he passed other cars and hit 50-year-old Kimberlee Glenn’s car from behind.
