ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massena, NY

Comments / 0

Related
wwnytv.com

Low water levels cause early end of boating season

TOWN OF HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - Official data shows that Lake Ontario is a foot lower than normal. On the St. Lawrence River, water levels are so low that many people are calling the boating season over. “These levels are after Columbus Day. This is middle of November, these...
HAMMOND, NY
Adirondack Explorer

Loon Lake’s lifestyles of the rich and famous

HIstoric former resort features a surviving hotel annex, several cottages (including one that housed multiple presidents) and a history of famous visitors. Loon Lake is along a road less taken. You won’t pass it on your way from here to there. Found three miles west of state Route 3, 20 miles north of Saranac Lake, along Route 26, the old Port Kent-Hopkinton Turnpike, it requires a dedicated trip. Its history as one of the most “socially prominent” resorts in the Adirondacks saw wealthy families such as the Vanderbilts, Whitneys, Rothschilds, Rockefellers, and Guggenheims regularly staying as guests. It features one of the earliest golf courses in the Adirondacks and African-American homesteaders with ties to Gerrit Smith of Timbuctoo and the abolitionist movement.
LOON LAKE, NY
wwnytv.com

More Ogdensburg residents advised to boil water

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - More Ogdensburg neighborhoods are being advised to boil water. City officials say people should avoid using tap water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food. They should boil the water or use bottled instead. Crews are replacing a water valve, so...
OGDENSBURG, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massena, NY
Sports
City
Massena, NY
City
Gouverneur, NY
Massena, NY
Lifestyle
wwnytv.com

Expect Snow murder trial in 2023

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The earliest Michael Snow of Massena will stand trial for the killing of a SUNY Potsdam student is the first part of 2023. That’s according to St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary Pasqua. Snow, who was 31 at the time of his arrest, is...
MASSENA, NY
mymalonetelegram.com

Happy Holidays gift shop opens in Malone

MALONE — The village has a new gift shop on Raymond Street that held its grand opening Tuesday. Debbie and Norman J. Bonner III opened Happy Holidays, at Clay, Cloth, and Wood, describing it as a local place to shop for specialty gifts.
MALONE, NY
dailyadvent.com

Ogdensburg featured in video at conference of International City/County Managers Association

The Seaway Festival parade passes by Ogdensburg City Hall in 2021 as it travels down Ford Street, a historic corridor in the city. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times OGDENSBURG — The city has made its video debut at the International City/County Managers Association’s annual conference.... –––– ––––– ––– ––––––––––– –––––––– ––––– –– –––– –––––––––––...
OGDENSBURG, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Outdoor Info#Linus Fishing#Linus Outdoor#What To Do#Major League Fishing#Fishing Tournament#A R E Northern Division#The Northern Division#Championship
informnny.com

Morristown woman arrested on harassment charges

MORRISTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman from Morristown has been arrested on harassment charges. On September 14, the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office arrested 47-year-old Ann L. Horton following a reported incident in the town of Morristown. Sheriff’s Deputies accused Horton of striking another female victim during a...
MORRISTOWN, NY
informnny.com

St. Lawrence County man arrested on assault charges, victim injured

NORFOLK, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from St. Lawrence County has been arrested on assault charges. According to New York State Police, a domestic dispute occurred on South Main Street in the town of Norfolk on September 17. Troopers responded and 57-year-old Peter F. Cavanaugh of Norfolk was identified...
NORFOLK, NY
wwnytv.com

Man allegedly strikes victim in back of head, causing injury

NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - A Norfolk man was charged with assault after an argument allegedly turned physical Saturday. State police say 57-year-old Peter Cavanaugh allegedly pushed the victim and struck them in the back of the head. The victim was taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital for treatment of a cut...
NORFOLK, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy