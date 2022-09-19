Read full article on original website
wwnytv.com
Low water levels cause early end of boating season
TOWN OF HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - Official data shows that Lake Ontario is a foot lower than normal. On the St. Lawrence River, water levels are so low that many people are calling the boating season over. “These levels are after Columbus Day. This is middle of November, these...
adirondackalmanack.com
Rangers locate body of missing subject in Duane, assist with possible spine injury on Otter Creek horse trails
On Sept. 14 at 1 p.m., Forest Rangers responded to the Otter Creek horse trails in the Independence Wild Forest after receiving reports of a subject who was thrown from her horse, suffering a possible spine injury. Martinsburg Fire Department arrived on scene and secured the 32-year-old from Clarence Center...
Loon Lake’s lifestyles of the rich and famous
HIstoric former resort features a surviving hotel annex, several cottages (including one that housed multiple presidents) and a history of famous visitors. Loon Lake is along a road less taken. You won’t pass it on your way from here to there. Found three miles west of state Route 3, 20 miles north of Saranac Lake, along Route 26, the old Port Kent-Hopkinton Turnpike, it requires a dedicated trip. Its history as one of the most “socially prominent” resorts in the Adirondacks saw wealthy families such as the Vanderbilts, Whitneys, Rothschilds, Rockefellers, and Guggenheims regularly staying as guests. It features one of the earliest golf courses in the Adirondacks and African-American homesteaders with ties to Gerrit Smith of Timbuctoo and the abolitionist movement.
wwnytv.com
More Ogdensburg residents advised to boil water
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - More Ogdensburg neighborhoods are being advised to boil water. City officials say people should avoid using tap water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food. They should boil the water or use bottled instead. Crews are replacing a water valve, so...
wwnytv.com
Expect Snow murder trial in 2023
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The earliest Michael Snow of Massena will stand trial for the killing of a SUNY Potsdam student is the first part of 2023. That’s according to St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary Pasqua. Snow, who was 31 at the time of his arrest, is...
mymalonetelegram.com
Happy Holidays gift shop opens in Malone
MALONE — The village has a new gift shop on Raymond Street that held its grand opening Tuesday. Debbie and Norman J. Bonner III opened Happy Holidays, at Clay, Cloth, and Wood, describing it as a local place to shop for specialty gifts.
dailyadvent.com
Ogdensburg featured in video at conference of International City/County Managers Association
The Seaway Festival parade passes by Ogdensburg City Hall in 2021 as it travels down Ford Street, a historic corridor in the city. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times OGDENSBURG — The city has made its video debut at the International City/County Managers Association’s annual conference.... –––– ––––– ––– ––––––––––– –––––––– ––––– –– –––– –––––––––––...
Big cats spotted in Upstate NY
A bobcat has been photographed walking the grounds of St. Alphonsos Cemetery in Tupper Lake. This isn't the first time big cats were seen in NY.
informnny.com
Men arrested on contraband charges at St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility
CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two incarcerated individuals were arrested at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility. On September 16, the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office arrested 24-year-old Jarrod A. Oshier on the charges of Possession of Dangerous Prison Contraband in the First Degree. The Sheriff’s Office also arrested...
informnny.com
Morristown woman arrested on harassment charges
MORRISTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman from Morristown has been arrested on harassment charges. On September 14, the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office arrested 47-year-old Ann L. Horton following a reported incident in the town of Morristown. Sheriff’s Deputies accused Horton of striking another female victim during a...
informnny.com
St. Lawrence County man arrested on assault charges, victim injured
NORFOLK, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from St. Lawrence County has been arrested on assault charges. According to New York State Police, a domestic dispute occurred on South Main Street in the town of Norfolk on September 17. Troopers responded and 57-year-old Peter F. Cavanaugh of Norfolk was identified...
wwnytv.com
