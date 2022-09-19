ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochelle, IL

Investigation underway after body found in Rochelle house fire

By John Clark
 3 days ago

ROCHELLE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rochelle Fire Department says one person was found dead at the scene of a house fire on Sunday.

According to officials, firefighters responded to the home in the 500 block of 7th Avenue and found smoke coming from the home.

The individual was found dead at the scene.

The Rochelle Police Department is investigating the death, and the victim’s name is being withheld pending family notification.

The Ogle County Sheriff, Sterling Police Department, Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigators, and the Illinois Fire Marshall are among the agencies assisting in the investigation.

Rochelle News-Leader

28-year-old Rochelle woman named as victim of Sunday fire

ROCHELLE — On Wednesday morning, the Rochelle Police Department released the name of the female victim of a Sunday morning house fire in town. Devin K. Gibbons, 28, of Rochelle passed away as a result of the incident. RPD Chief Eric Higby declined to comment further on the matter...
