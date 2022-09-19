ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Nottingham MD

Maryland man faces federal charges for distribution of fentanyl resulting in death of a minor

GREENBELT, MD—A Maryland man is now facing federal charges for distributing fentanyl that resulted in the death of a minor victim. A criminal complaint has been filed charging Mikiyas Maryie Kefyalew, a/k/a “Mick”, 24, of Silver Spring, with distribution of fentanyl resulting in the death of a minor victim. The criminal complaint was unsealed upon his arrest on September 16, 2022. The defendant had his initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt on September 16, 2022 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ajmel A. Quereshi and was detained pending trial.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Wbaltv.com

Pizza tab led authorities to track suspect in Maryland

ARBUTUS, Md. — Federal authorities arrested a Maryland man on charges connected to the 2021 breach of the U.S. Capitol. Authorities said Paul Lovley, 23, of Halethorpe, is associated with the group America First, which the Anti-Defamation League said is connected to alt-right figures and white supremacists. Lovley has been on the radar of federal officials since at least May 2021.
HALETHORPE, MD
Magic 95.9

The Biggest Pandemic Fraud Scheme; Baltimore County Police Altercation Goes Viral; & NY Attorne

THE BUZZ! U.S. Attorney Announces Federal Charges Against 47 Defendants in $250 Million Feeding Our Future Fraud Scheme Yesterday the Department of Justice announced it uncovered the biggest pandemic fraud scheme to date. They charged 47 individuals with stealing $250 million from the Federal Child Nutrition Program. The indictments involve six groups, all connected to the […]
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

I-Team: Mother-in-law likely was target of explosive found near school

CARNEY, Md. — Baltimore County police identified a husband and wife who were charged after Tuesday's discovery of a suspicious package that prompted theevacuations of schools and homes. Joseph Vickery, 43, was charged with several possession of explosive device-related charges. He was also charged with drug and firearm-related offenses....
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WOLB 1010AM

BARCS Animal Shelter Closes Wednesday After Attempted Robbery Of Employee

The Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter said it will be closed Wednesday after an employee was the victim of an attempted robbery Tuesday evening. Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:   According to the shelter, the incident place took between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20. The attempted […] The post BARCS Animal Shelter Closes Wednesday After Attempted Robbery Of Employee appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

2 arrested after suspicious package found near Baltimore County school

CARNEY, Md. — Arrests were made Tuesday in Carney and Woodlawn after the discovery of a suspicious package prompted evacuations of schools and homes. Baltimore County police said late Tuesday evening that they arrested two people. One person was arrested around 11:30 a.m. in the area of Pine Grove Middle School in the Carney area, and the second person was arrested in the 1600 block of Whitehead Court in the Woodlawn area.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Hotel guests forced to evacuate for bomb threat investigation in Baltimore County Tuesday

WOODLAWN -- Part of Tuesday's investigation into a suspicious device took place in Woodlawn and centered around the Rodeway Inn on Whitehead Court. One guest staying at the Red Roof Inn on Whitehead said she was asleep in bed when she woke to a bang on her door. Outside was a Baltimore County Police officer who said she need to evacuate due to a bomb threat. "I sat down outside the hotel and then he said, 'No, you gotta go further,' and I'm like, 'look at me' and he said, 'No, you gotta go all the way down to Woodlawn," she said.Authorities...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Mosby says if DNA does not match Adnan Syed, she will drop case against him

BALTIMORE -- While Adnan Syed is free right now, the decision on whether to move forward with a new trial for the murder of Hae Min Lee is up to Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby. Mosby spoke one-on-one with WJZ about the case and the judge's decision to throw out the conviction for the 1999 killing that placed Syed in prison for 23 years. Mosby told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren she is still waiting on new DNA test results of evidence to come back."If that DNA comes back inconclusive, I will certify that he's innocent," Mosby said. " If it comes...
BALTIMORE, MD
WOLB 1010AM

Attempted Murder Suspect Arrested In Cherry Hill After Two Hour Long Standoff With Police

Baltimore Police are on the scene of a barricade situation in Cherry Hill. At this time, there is a heavy police presence focused near 2900 Denham Cir South. The circumstances of the situation are unknown at this time. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. […] The post Report: Barricade Situation Reported In Cherry Hill appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore County leaders double down on school safety after 'tense, scary moments'

LOCHEARN, Md. — Extra counselors and an enhanced police presence greeted students Wednesday, a day aftera suspicious package was found near Pine Grove Middle School. Baltimore County Public Schools and county leaders spoke Wednesday morning while at an unrelated groundbreaking ceremony for Bedford Elementary School. BCPS Superintendent Darryl Williams shared praise, reflecting on how law enforcement, specifically school resource officers, handled the school's evacuation.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
weaa.org

Black and Missing | Kamoni Ross and Wanda Dawson-Roger-Campbell

The Montgomery Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 14-year-old Kamoni Ross. Ross was last seen on September 12, on Osage Street near Carroll Avenue in Silver Spring, Maryland. Kamoni is 5’9”, 145 pounds, has brown medium length hair and brown eyes. He was last...
SILVER SPRING, MD
CBS Baltimore

AG releases names of domestic violence suspect killed by Anne Arundel County police, officers

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Attorney General on Monday released the name of a domestic violence suspect who was shot and killed by Anne Arundel County police over the weekend, as well as the names of the five officers who were present at the shooting.Anthony Hopkins Sr., a 48-year-old Harwood resident, was shot by police Saturday about 2:30 a.m., according to the Maryland Attorney General's Independent Investigations Division.Only the first initial and last name of the involved Anne Arundel County police officers were released: Cpl. Z. Devers, a 9 1/2-year veteran; Cpl. K. Slayton, a 9 1/2-year veteran; Cpl. B. Dehn,...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

