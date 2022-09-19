Read full article on original website
BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK
The ultimate guide to brunching in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
The three best new restaurants to try in Baltimore during Restaurant WeekKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's best cocktail barsKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Five must-try, authentic African restaurants in the BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try sushi restaurants in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try happy hour spots in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 Coffee Shops in Baltimore Not to Miss - from Roasters to Matcha LattesTheBoutiqueAdventurerBaltimore, MD
Top bars to visit in Fells PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places for Italian food in Little ItalyKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 highest-ranking places to eat in AnnapolisKaleah McilwainAnnapolis, MD
BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO
Top five fun things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
7 free things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places to go crabbing in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best comedy shows in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Go-to places for live music in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 things to do in Locust PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Nottingham MD
Maryland man faces federal charges for distribution of fentanyl resulting in death of a minor
GREENBELT, MD—A Maryland man is now facing federal charges for distributing fentanyl that resulted in the death of a minor victim. A criminal complaint has been filed charging Mikiyas Maryie Kefyalew, a/k/a “Mick”, 24, of Silver Spring, with distribution of fentanyl resulting in the death of a minor victim. The criminal complaint was unsealed upon his arrest on September 16, 2022. The defendant had his initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt on September 16, 2022 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ajmel A. Quereshi and was detained pending trial.
Wbaltv.com
Anne Arundel County homicide victim's body found in burned car in Baltimore City
Anne Arundel County police are investigating an abduction and homicide after a shooting victim was found dead in a burned car in Baltimore City. Anne Arundel County police said officers were called around 9 p.m. Wednesday to the 7700 block of Arundel Mills Boulevard in Hanover for a possible assault and abduction.
Wbaltv.com
Pizza tab led authorities to track suspect in Maryland
ARBUTUS, Md. — Federal authorities arrested a Maryland man on charges connected to the 2021 breach of the U.S. Capitol. Authorities said Paul Lovley, 23, of Halethorpe, is associated with the group America First, which the Anti-Defamation League said is connected to alt-right figures and white supremacists. Lovley has been on the radar of federal officials since at least May 2021.
The Biggest Pandemic Fraud Scheme; Baltimore County Police Altercation Goes Viral; & NY Attorne
THE BUZZ! U.S. Attorney Announces Federal Charges Against 47 Defendants in $250 Million Feeding Our Future Fraud Scheme Yesterday the Department of Justice announced it uncovered the biggest pandemic fraud scheme to date. They charged 47 individuals with stealing $250 million from the Federal Child Nutrition Program. The indictments involve six groups, all connected to the […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wbaltv.com
I-Team: Mother-in-law likely was target of explosive found near school
CARNEY, Md. — Baltimore County police identified a husband and wife who were charged after Tuesday's discovery of a suspicious package that prompted theevacuations of schools and homes. Joseph Vickery, 43, was charged with several possession of explosive device-related charges. He was also charged with drug and firearm-related offenses....
BARCS Animal Shelter Closes Wednesday After Attempted Robbery Of Employee
The Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter said it will be closed Wednesday after an employee was the victim of an attempted robbery Tuesday evening. Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: According to the shelter, the incident place took between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20. The attempted […] The post BARCS Animal Shelter Closes Wednesday After Attempted Robbery Of Employee appeared first on 92 Q.
Police find body under railroad tracks in South Baltimore
Baltimore Police found a woman's body under railroad tracks in South Baltimore. Wednesday afternoon, around 1:45 p.m., officers responded to the 2100 block of Kloman Street for a suspicious death.
Wbaltv.com
2 arrested after suspicious package found near Baltimore County school
CARNEY, Md. — Arrests were made Tuesday in Carney and Woodlawn after the discovery of a suspicious package prompted evacuations of schools and homes. Baltimore County police said late Tuesday evening that they arrested two people. One person was arrested around 11:30 a.m. in the area of Pine Grove Middle School in the Carney area, and the second person was arrested in the 1600 block of Whitehead Court in the Woodlawn area.
RELATED PEOPLE
foxbaltimore.com
Man found dead in trunk of burned car in Baltimore was abducted from Arundel garage
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man who was found dead inside a burned-out car in Baltimore late Wednesday was stabbed and abducted hours earlier from a parking garage near the Anne Arundel Mills mall, authorities said. Anne Arundel County police said officers responded around 9 p.m. Wednesday to the parking...
Hotel guests forced to evacuate for bomb threat investigation in Baltimore County Tuesday
WOODLAWN -- Part of Tuesday's investigation into a suspicious device took place in Woodlawn and centered around the Rodeway Inn on Whitehead Court. One guest staying at the Red Roof Inn on Whitehead said she was asleep in bed when she woke to a bang on her door. Outside was a Baltimore County Police officer who said she need to evacuate due to a bomb threat. "I sat down outside the hotel and then he said, 'No, you gotta go further,' and I'm like, 'look at me' and he said, 'No, you gotta go all the way down to Woodlawn," she said.Authorities...
Violent Night In Baltimore Ends With Early Morning Murder In Maryland, Police Say
Multiple investigations have been launched following several separate shootings in Baltimore that ended on Tuesday morning with one man dead, police said. The night of mayhem began shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, when officers followed a blood trail nearly a quarter-mile, where they found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his head.
Mosby says if DNA does not match Adnan Syed, she will drop case against him
BALTIMORE -- While Adnan Syed is free right now, the decision on whether to move forward with a new trial for the murder of Hae Min Lee is up to Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby. Mosby spoke one-on-one with WJZ about the case and the judge's decision to throw out the conviction for the 1999 killing that placed Syed in prison for 23 years. Mosby told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren she is still waiting on new DNA test results of evidence to come back."If that DNA comes back inconclusive, I will certify that he's innocent," Mosby said. " If it comes...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nottingham MD
Two suspects arrested in connection with suspicious package found at Carney school
—— CARNEY, MD—Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a suspicious package that was found at Pine Grove Middle School on Tuesday. At approximately 11:30 a.m., officers arrested one person in connection with the incident. During the evacuation of the school, the Baltimore County Police Department worked...
CBS News
Family of man killed servicing ATM in Baltimore announces $88K reward for info
BALTIMORE -- The family of a man who was shot and killed while he was servicing an ATM in West Baltimore early last year announced an $88,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Kenneth Gerstly was working outside a convenience store on Brighton Street on Jan. 30, 2021 when...
Attempted Murder Suspect Arrested In Cherry Hill After Two Hour Long Standoff With Police
Baltimore Police are on the scene of a barricade situation in Cherry Hill. At this time, there is a heavy police presence focused near 2900 Denham Cir South. The circumstances of the situation are unknown at this time. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. […] The post Report: Barricade Situation Reported In Cherry Hill appeared first on 92 Q.
Charging documents describe viral arrest of teen in Woodlawn
It all started when Baltimore County Police were notified of a fight going on at a shopping center in the 6600 block of Security Boulevard.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore County leaders double down on school safety after 'tense, scary moments'
LOCHEARN, Md. — Extra counselors and an enhanced police presence greeted students Wednesday, a day aftera suspicious package was found near Pine Grove Middle School. Baltimore County Public Schools and county leaders spoke Wednesday morning while at an unrelated groundbreaking ceremony for Bedford Elementary School. BCPS Superintendent Darryl Williams shared praise, reflecting on how law enforcement, specifically school resource officers, handled the school's evacuation.
weaa.org
Black and Missing | Kamoni Ross and Wanda Dawson-Roger-Campbell
The Montgomery Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 14-year-old Kamoni Ross. Ross was last seen on September 12, on Osage Street near Carroll Avenue in Silver Spring, Maryland. Kamoni is 5’9”, 145 pounds, has brown medium length hair and brown eyes. He was last...
AG releases names of domestic violence suspect killed by Anne Arundel County police, officers
BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Attorney General on Monday released the name of a domestic violence suspect who was shot and killed by Anne Arundel County police over the weekend, as well as the names of the five officers who were present at the shooting.Anthony Hopkins Sr., a 48-year-old Harwood resident, was shot by police Saturday about 2:30 a.m., according to the Maryland Attorney General's Independent Investigations Division.Only the first initial and last name of the involved Anne Arundel County police officers were released: Cpl. Z. Devers, a 9 1/2-year veteran; Cpl. K. Slayton, a 9 1/2-year veteran; Cpl. B. Dehn,...
Woman's Body Found Under South Baltimore Train Tracks, Police Say
Homicide detectives in Baltimore have launched an investigation after a woman's dead body was found lying under railroad tracks in the southern part of the city, according to multiple reports. Officers on patrol near the 2100 block of Kloman Street in Westport at approximately 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21...
Comments / 0