Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
L.A. Weekly
Athish Nagarajan, Dhinesh Nagarajan, Gnanappan Nagarajan, and Vijaya Lakshmi-Gopal Killed in Truck Accident on Interstate 17 [Sedona, AZ]
Car vs Tractor-Trailer Collision on Interstate 17 Claimed the Lives of Four People. The fatal incident happened around 2:15 p.m., at the Sedona exit along Interstate 17. According to the police, a family of four were stopped at a stop sign when a truck, who’s breaks reportedly failed, collided into the family’s sedan. Both vehicles wrecked into a nearby embankment, trapping four passengers inside the sedan.
AZFamily
Family identified after being killed in fiery big-rig crash near Sedona
SEDONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety has identified the family of four that were the victims of a deadly car crash involving a semi-truck along a Sedona-area highway over the weekend. On Tuesday, troopers identified them as driver Athish Nagarajan, 24, of Tempe, and three...
ABC 15 News
DPS: Four dead after failed brakes cause fiery crash on I-17 near Sedona
Four people are dead after a fiery crash on Interstate 17 near Sedona. Just after 2 p.m. Sunday, troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety were called to milepost 298, Sedona exit, for reports of a crash involving a tractor-trailer loaded with glass. When troopers arrived they found a...
kyma.com
Authorities in Arizona look to identify four people killed in fiery crash
(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - Authorities are trying to identify four people who died in a fiery crash involving a passenger car and a tractor-trailer near Sedona. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said the crash occurred Sunday afternoon where the driver of the big rig loaded with glass told DPS Troopers that the brakes failed and he couldn’t stop.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
4 dead after fatal semi-truck and car crash on I-17 near Flagstaff, victims not yet identified
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Arizona DPS is investigating a fatal crash between a semi-truck and a car that erupted into flames on Interstate 17 near Flagstaff on Sunday, leaving four people dead. New information from DPS says that impairment didn't play a part in the crash. The driver of the...
Dad, mom in town from India were killed in a crash near Flagstaff along with two sons
PHOENIX — A mother and father from India were visiting their two sons in Arizona when a tragic accident killed the family of four. Authorities said the family was on their way to visit Sedona when the car they were in was hit by a tractor-trailer that had run a stop sign. The driver of the truck told authorities his brakes had failed.
AZFamily
Couple onboard deadly plane crash near Seligman were headed to Las Vegas
SELIGMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Coconino County Deputies have identified a couple as the pilot and passenger who died in a plane crash near Seligman last week. Authorities say they were headed to Las Vegas from Wichita Falls when around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, the plane was reported missing after it went off the radar in a remote area north of Seligman. Coconino County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the report and saw smoke, but weren’t able to locate the aircraft. Later that day, an Arizona DPS Air Rescue Helicopter found the crash site, where they found the pilot, Chad Wilson, 42, and the passenger Brandi Wilson, 42, dead.
Arizona man indicted for fraud after being caught with 350 catalytic converters, police say
PRESCOTT, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. A Prescott man has been indicted on fraud charges after investigators allegedly found him in possession of 350 catalytic converters. Todd Dawkins, 39, is suspected of illegally selling the converters over the last 18 months, according...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWTX
Authorities ID Texas couple killed in an Arizona plane crash
SELIGMAN, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities have identified a Texas couple who died last week in the crash of a small plane in a remote area of northwestern Arizona. Coconino County Sheriff’s officials say Chad Wilson and his wife Brandi were flying from Wichita Falls to Las Vegas on Sept. 13 when the single-engine Piper PA-46 went off the radar in a remote area of Seligman, which is between Kingman and Flagstaff.
AZFamily
Residents near Flagstaff burn scars preparing for storms
Parts of the Valley saw isolated showers, but no extreme weather on Wednesday. Flagstaff leaders say they need $140 million to fix flooding problems. The Flood Control District board of directors met to discuss their long-term solutions regarding flooding in Flagstaff. They say they need nearly $140 million from the state and federal governments to make it happen.
theprescotttimes.com
PANT DETECTIVES DETAIN COTTONWOOD DEALERS
PANT DETECTIVES DETAIN COTTONWOOD DEALERS ON PROBATION. Over the past few weeks, Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking (PANT) has been gathering information on Evan Blackwood (23) of Cottonwood who is currently on probation. With enough evidence for a search warrant, detectives executed a search of Blackwood’s residence. Once inside, Detectives located Blackwood’s brother, Michael Smith (18) of Cottonwood, with a handgun and a few fentanyl pills on him.
prescottenews.com
Arizona Oncology Set To Expand to New Location in Prescott
New Practice to Provide More Space, Additional Cancer Treatments to Prescott-Area Patients. Arizona Oncology, one of the largest cancer centers in Arizona with more than 70 physicians, will break ground on its new Prescott practice on Saturday, Sept. 24. The new 22,000 square-foot comprehensive care center, located at 5430 Landmark...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 found dead in Arizona plane crash
Two people have been found dead after a small plane crashed in a remote area of northwestern Arizona, authorities said Tuesday. Coconino County Sheriff’s officials said deputies out of the Williams/Grand Canyon substation responded to a report of a missing aircraft north of Seligman. Officials with the Federal Aviation...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Town Center Businesses Open During Construction
It’s easy to spot the major construction taking place at the corner of Florentine Rd and Glassford Hill Rd where Fain Signature Group has begun work for the new LEGADO project as well as the new 5 Guys and Jersey Mikes locations. During this work, Prescott Valley Town Center...
theprescotttimes.com
The New YavaLine Regional Transit System Has Arrived, Oh YAV!
The YavaLine Regional Transit System Has Arrived, Oh YAV!. On September 12, 2022, the Town of Prescott Valley launched its first phase of the Central Yavapai Metropolitan Planning Organization’s (CYMPO) Phased Transit Plan. The new transit system, the YavaLine Regional Transit System (YAV), began operation of its On-Demand/Microtransit system in the heart of Prescott Valley.
prescottenews.com
Prescott prepared for a million-dollar solution to its pollution, Part 2 – Bill Williams
The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality helped ID Prescott’s pollutant, now the city has to get rid of it. Most of the reports on water in Arizona this past year have been about quantity, with the seven states who are in the Colorado River compact going to battle, as Lakes Mead and Powell shrink. Several of the seven did not ratify the compact in time to prevent the feds from stepping in and bringing rationing. And now that Mexico raised its hand and said they want to be the eighth member, we have an international water rights crisis.
knau.org
Flash flood watch issued for Northern Arizona
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for much of Northern Arizona through Thursday as a low-pressure system impacts the region. Forecasters expect widespread showers and thunderstorms to hit Northern Arizona Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with the greatest potential for flash flooding across Coconino, Navajo and Apache counties, especially in recent wildfire burn scars.
arizonasuntimes.com
Flagstaff Restaurant Owner Reacts to New High Minimum Wage Coming in 2023
Lynda Fleischer, the owner of the Flagstaff restaurant Altitudes Bar & Grill, told The Arizona Sun Times that the Flagstaff minimum wage increase will be challenging for businesses like hers. In January, Flagstaff is set to increase its minimum wage $16.80 an hour and $14.80 for tipped positions. “I think...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Arizona
Have you ever had the chance to visit the beautiful state of Arizona? If you have never been, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three beautiful places in Arizona that are a great choice for people of all ages. No matter, who you're travelling with, you'll definitely enjoy your time in any of these places.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
This is the Most Expensive Home in Sedona to Ever Hit the Market
Eagle Mountain Estate, located on 330 Eagle Mountain Ranch Road, is Sedona’s most expensive residential listing to date at $19.445 million. The luxury Tuscan-style Villa is one of Arizona’s finest and most extraordinary properties with over 57 acres for sale by Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Agent Devin Johnston.
Comments / 1