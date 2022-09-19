ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers Reportedly Signing Veteran Quarterback Tuesday

The San Francisco 49ers have a need for more quarterback depth, and they filled it on Tuesday afternoon. San Francisco is adding former Falcons and Packers quarterback Kurt Benkert to its practice squad, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Benkert will now become the third QB with the 49ers behind...
NBC Sports

Whitner predicts 49ers will 'run the table' with Jimmy G at helm

The 49ers put themselves in the win column after Sunday’s 27-7 victory over the Seattle Seahawks behind the unanticipated return of Jimmy Garoppolo. And if you ask Donte Whitner, the fun won’t stop there. The NBC Sports Bay Area analyst gave a shocking prediction for the latest edition...
Yardbarker

San Francisco 49ers Week Two Grades

In week two of the 2022 NFL season, the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Seattle Seahawks 27-7. Despite a devastating injury to quarterback Trey Lance early in the game ending his season, the team rallied with quarterback Jimmy Garappolo to win the game. Here are my grades for each position on the 49ers for the second week of the NFL.
Daily Mail

49ers starting QB Trey Lance vows to be back 'better than ever' after having season-ending surgery following ankle break in San Francisco's Week 2 win: 'This chapter is going to make the story even greater!'

Trey Lance has said he'll be back 'better than ever' after suffering a season-ending ankle injury vs. the Seahawks Sunday, as the 49ers will have to wait another year to see their 2021 third overall pick in extended action. Lance broke his ankle in the first quarter of San Francisco's...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

