49ers Reportedly Signing Veteran Quarterback Tuesday
The San Francisco 49ers have a need for more quarterback depth, and they filled it on Tuesday afternoon. San Francisco is adding former Falcons and Packers quarterback Kurt Benkert to its practice squad, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Benkert will now become the third QB with the 49ers behind...
NFL・
Tom Brady Speaks Out About How Jimmy Garoppolo Handles ‘Adversity’ Following Trey Lance Injury
On the latest episode of his “Let’s Go” podcast, Tom Brady weighed in on Trey Lance’s injury and Jimmy Garoppolo’s new opportunity as starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers. Things shook up dramatically for the 49ers during NFL Week 2. Starting quarterback Trey Lance...
FOX Sports
Russell Wilson, Broncos host the Jimmy G led 49ers in Week 3 | THE HERD
Nick Wright joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the latest in the NFL after Week 2. Nick begins with deep dive into the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers as they head into a pivotal Week 3 matchup.
NBC Sports
Whitner predicts 49ers will 'run the table' with Jimmy G at helm
The 49ers put themselves in the win column after Sunday’s 27-7 victory over the Seattle Seahawks behind the unanticipated return of Jimmy Garoppolo. And if you ask Donte Whitner, the fun won’t stop there. The NBC Sports Bay Area analyst gave a shocking prediction for the latest edition...
NFL・
Report: 49ers Had 1 Team In Mind For Jimmy Garoppolo
With Trey Lance out for the 2022 NFL season, the San Francisco 49ers are rolling with Jimmy Garoppolo for the rest of the year. But during the offseason they apparently had one team in mind for a potential trade. In a recent column for ESPN, NFL insiders Tim Keown and...
Yardbarker
San Francisco 49ers Week Two Grades
In week two of the 2022 NFL season, the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Seattle Seahawks 27-7. Despite a devastating injury to quarterback Trey Lance early in the game ending his season, the team rallied with quarterback Jimmy Garappolo to win the game. Here are my grades for each position on the 49ers for the second week of the NFL.
Florio: Tomlin won't fire Canada but doesn't rule out Rooney doing it
After another poor offensive output from the Steelers on Sunday, talk is heating up for Pittsburgh to get rid of coordinator Matt Canada. They never fire a coach in-season so it seems like something that’s next to impossible to happen.
AthlonSports.com
San Francisco 49ers 'Believed' 1 NFL Team Would Trade For Veteran Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo
The San Francisco 49ers had every intent of trading veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo during the offseason. However, no deal ever materialized and now he's back starting for the Niners. With that being said, the NFC West franchise reportedly "believed" one specific NFL team would trade for Garoppolo earlier this year....
49ers starting QB Trey Lance vows to be back 'better than ever' after having season-ending surgery following ankle break in San Francisco's Week 2 win: 'This chapter is going to make the story even greater!'
Trey Lance has said he'll be back 'better than ever' after suffering a season-ending ankle injury vs. the Seahawks Sunday, as the 49ers will have to wait another year to see their 2021 third overall pick in extended action. Lance broke his ankle in the first quarter of San Francisco's...
