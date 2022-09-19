Read full article on original website
BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK
The ultimate guide to brunching in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
The three best new restaurants to try in Baltimore during Restaurant WeekKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's best cocktail barsKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Five must-try, authentic African restaurants in the BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try sushi restaurants in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try happy hour spots in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 Coffee Shops in Baltimore Not to Miss - from Roasters to Matcha LattesTheBoutiqueAdventurerBaltimore, MD
Top bars to visit in Fells PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places for Italian food in Little ItalyKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 highest-ranking places to eat in AnnapolisKaleah McilwainAnnapolis, MD
BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO
Top five fun things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
7 free things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places to go crabbing in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best comedy shows in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Go-to places for live music in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 things to do in Locust PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Wbaltv.com
Man convicted of murder more than 30 years ago could be freed Friday, some disagree
This week, a Maryland law that played a big role in Adnan Syed's release, could result in a similar fate for a man in a very different case. On Friday, the Juvenile Restoration Act could help release a man convicted of murder more than 30 years ago. In 1988, 16-Year-Old...
Wbaltv.com
Pizza tab led authorities to track suspect in Maryland
ARBUTUS, Md. — Federal authorities arrested a Maryland man on charges connected to the 2021 breach of the U.S. Capitol. Authorities said Paul Lovley, 23, of Halethorpe, is associated with the group America First, which the Anti-Defamation League said is connected to alt-right figures and white supremacists. Lovley has been on the radar of federal officials since at least May 2021.
Wbaltv.com
Cases like Adnan Syed's get help from Innocent Project to get conviction vacated
Adnan Syed is spending Tuesday with his family as a free man, for now. A Baltimore City Circuit Court judge on Monday vacated the conviction for Syed, who was the subject of the podcast, "Serial." And, its thanks, in part, to organizations like the Innocent Project to get the cases another look.
Wbaltv.com
Judge denies bail for couple tied to homemade bomb found near Baltimore County school
TOWSON, Md. — A judge on Thursday denied bail for the couple accused of manufacturing ahomemade bomb found outside of Pine Grove Middle School on Tuesday. A Baltimore County judge called Joseph Vickery, 43, and his wife, Kristen Vickery, 39, a danger to public safety after an alleged plot involved explosive devices that ultimately led to the evacuation of the school. Both defendants appeared together in court Thursday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'Blindsided & Betrayed': Adnan Syed's Release From Prison Leaves Hae Min Lee's Family In Shock After Judge Vacates Murder Conviction
Adnan Syed's release from prison has left the family of his slain former girlfriend, Hae Min Lee, stunned after a judge vacated his murder conviction, RadarOnline.com has discovered. The 41-year-old spent more than two decades behind bars on a life sentence and now, the state must decide whether to seek a new trial date or dismiss the case against him within 30 days.He will be on house arrest for the time being, RadarOnline.com can confirm."We're not yet declaring Adnan Syed is innocent," Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby said Monday following the judge's ruling. "But we are declaring that in...
The Biggest Pandemic Fraud Scheme; Baltimore County Police Altercation Goes Viral; & NY Attorne
THE BUZZ! U.S. Attorney Announces Federal Charges Against 47 Defendants in $250 Million Feeding Our Future Fraud Scheme Yesterday the Department of Justice announced it uncovered the biggest pandemic fraud scheme to date. They charged 47 individuals with stealing $250 million from the Federal Child Nutrition Program. The indictments involve six groups, all connected to the […]
baltimorebrew.com
Remember the new travel policy that was enacted in the wake of Marilyn Mosby’s overseas trips?
Crafted by the mayor and his top aides, those rules were cast aside yesterday to accommodate a $9,000 travel request by her husband’s chief of staff. In the first months of Brandon Scott’s administration, the question of whether Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby should have gotten Board of Estimates approval for her travels to Europe, Africa and the United Kingdom preoccupied his top aides and others.
baltimorebeat.com
Baltimore Cops Scroll Social Media and Catfish for Suspects
Bail review hearings are one step in a criminal ‘justice’ system that feeds on the destruction of human beings. During a bail review, a legally innocent person accused of one or more crimes is petitioning the court to not be caged while awaiting their trial. The hearing may last a mere five or 10 minutes, but the outcome impacts people’s lives for much longer. People have routinely lost jobs, housing, income, and custody of their children while awaiting trial.
RELATED PEOPLE
Baltimore rapper 'LonnieDaGoat' killed in Cherry Hill shooting
BALTIMORE -- A popular Baltimore rapper who went by LonnieDaGoat was killed in a shooting earlier this week in Cherry Hill, WJZ has learned.Police said officers responded Tuesday at 9 a.m. to the 2800 block of Bookert Drive for the report of an unresponsive man. There, they found Baltimore City medics on the scene who'd already pronounced the victim dead. Police did not immediately release the victim's name, but his mother identified him as Delon Bushrod Jr. "My family is not good at the moment. We are not good," said his mother Kia Bushrod. "It's my only son. They just...
Wbaltv.com
I-Team: Mother-in-law likely was target of explosive found near school
CARNEY, Md. — Baltimore County police identified a husband and wife who were charged after Tuesday's discovery of a suspicious package that prompted theevacuations of schools and homes. Joseph Vickery, 43, was charged with several possession of explosive device-related charges. He was also charged with drug and firearm-related offenses....
foxbaltimore.com
Man found dead in trunk of burned car in Baltimore was abducted from Arundel garage
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man who was found dead inside a burned-out car in Baltimore late Wednesday was stabbed and abducted hours earlier from a parking garage near the Anne Arundel Mills mall, authorities said. Anne Arundel County police said officers responded around 9 p.m. Wednesday to the parking...
Ringleader Of Crew Targeting Hispanic People In Baltimore Home Invasions Convicted: AG
The ringleader of a group that terrorized Hispanic families in parts of Baltimore County during a string of home invasions and carjackings has been convicted, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh announced. Baltimore resident Jaylen Skinner has been convicted on charges tied to a home invasion and carjacking criminal enterprise that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BARCS Animal Shelter Closes Wednesday After Attempted Robbery Of Employee
The Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter said it will be closed Wednesday after an employee was the victim of an attempted robbery Tuesday evening. Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: According to the shelter, the incident place took between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20. The attempted […] The post BARCS Animal Shelter Closes Wednesday After Attempted Robbery Of Employee appeared first on 92 Q.
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore County leaders double down on school safety after 'tense, scary moments'
LOCHEARN, Md. — Extra counselors and an enhanced police presence greeted students Wednesday, a day aftera suspicious package was found near Pine Grove Middle School. Baltimore County Public Schools and county leaders spoke Wednesday morning while at an unrelated groundbreaking ceremony for Bedford Elementary School. BCPS Superintendent Darryl Williams shared praise, reflecting on how law enforcement, specifically school resource officers, handled the school's evacuation.
Wbaltv.com
Johns Hopkins draft agreement with Baltimore police maps out private police jurisdiction
Johns Hopkins University released a memorandum of understanding between it and the Baltimore Police Department as the university moves forward with establishing its own private police force. According to the draft document, Johns Hopkins will create a police force to patrol the university's campuses in Homewood, Peabody and east Baltimore...
CBS News
Boxer Gervonta Davis to go to trial in hit-and-run case
A judge rejected a plea deal for Baltimore boxing champion Gervonta Davis that would have spared him from jail time for a 2020 hit-and-run crash, our media partner The Baltimore Banner reports. The 27-year-old West Baltimore native is now set for a two-day jury trial starting December 12. Davis is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Attempted Killer Arrested In Baltimore After Being Linked To August Shooting
A 30-year-old man is in custody after an attempted killing in Baltimore back in August, authorities say. Eric McCree was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 20 as a suspect in the attempted murder that occurred around 1 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 18, in the 5300 block of Frankford Avenue, according to Baltimore police.
Wbaltv.com
Anne Arundel County homicide victim's body found in burned car in Baltimore City
Anne Arundel County police are investigating an abduction and homicide after a shooting victim was found dead in a burned car in Baltimore City. Anne Arundel County police said officers were called around 9 p.m. Wednesday to the 7700 block of Arundel Mills Boulevard in Hanover for a possible assault and abduction.
Wbaltv.com
2 arrested after suspicious package found near Baltimore County school
CARNEY, Md. — Arrests were made Tuesday in Carney and Woodlawn after the discovery of a suspicious package prompted evacuations of schools and homes. Baltimore County police said late Tuesday evening that they arrested two people. One person was arrested around 11:30 a.m. in the area of Pine Grove Middle School in the Carney area, and the second person was arrested in the 1600 block of Whitehead Court in the Woodlawn area.
foxbaltimore.com
Police identify east Baltimore homicide victim
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have released the name of the person killed on Monday:. Terry Gordon was killed on September 19, 2022, in the 1600 block of North Wolfe Street. So far this year, there have been 254 homicides in the city of Baltimore, compared to 248...
Comments / 0