VTech’s Toddler Gaming Chair Is One of the Hottest Holiday Toys & It’s Already 30% Off at Target

By Taylor Lane
 3 days ago
Keeping the kids entertained while you’re trying to accomplish everyday tasks can be a challenge. Sometimes you can’t leave little ones in one spot because they wander off and tend to find mischief wherever they can. Luckily, Target shoppers have discovered an entertaining solution for parents that will keep little ones busy for hours.

The Vtech Level Up Gaming Chair has features that allow your child to explore letters, numbers, animals, and music with interactive buttons and keys. The chair also includes a seat that swivels and turns, while still keeping your toddler in one place and safe. You will also find a joystick and pretend headphones that add a dose of extra fun to the toy. Just note that the toy is best for children one and a half to fours years.

VTech Level Up Gaming Chair

“The Vtech level up gaming chair is a wonderful toy!” according to one five-star reviewer. “The chair itself is easy to set up. The variety of sounds and games is a huge hit. Even my 5-year-old was having fun. The chair is sturdy and has great quality. It’s a toy that will last and keep the entertainment going.”

Shoppers also say that the chair has great features. “The VTech Level Up Gaming Chair is just to cutest toy for your toddler, it makes them feel like they are a big kid and part of the fun, and they are learning without realizing it. Keeps my little one busy for hours,” another one says.

Plus, it’s a lifesaver for parents. “This little gaming chair is a lifesaver. My little girl will sit and play for hours. She loves how the tray swivels. She is two, and the seat is just her size. The piano and alphabet console comes right off and travels well. It’s got such a variety of games, and the background music is delightful. My little girl likes to play like she is working like me,” a final shopper says.

Stop by Target now and add the kids’ gaming chair to your cart now while it’s 30 percent off.

