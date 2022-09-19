ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Vice

CYBER: Uber’s Been Hacked and Sim Swappers Are Getting Violent

Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. Groups on Telegram that used to primarily be interested in taking over people’s phones and online accounts have changed tactics. Now, they’re selling violence. And to cap off the week, a hacker we don’t know much about was able to steal the credentials of an Uber employee and access the company's back end.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Uber investigating computer network breach – report

Uber said on Thursday it is responding to a cybersecurity incident, after the New York Times reported that a hack had breached the company’s network and forced it to take several internal communications and engineering systems offline. A hacker compromised an employee’s workplace messaging Slack app and then used...
TECHNOLOGY
technewstoday.com

How to Screenshot Snapchat Without Them Knowing?

When you take a screenshot on your Snapchat, you get a message ‘You took a screenshot!‘ And at the same time, the sender also gets notified. What if I tell you that there are few methods to take screenshots, without letting the sender have the slightest clue?. In...
CELL PHONES
CNET

How to Get Word, Excel and PowerPoint Without a Microsoft 365 Subscription

Microsoft 365, the evolution of the old Microsoft Office suite, features a variety of apps that you may need for work, school or your personal life. You can access the full versions of those apps with a subscription, but that cost adds up over time, which could become an obstacle to using Word, Excel, PowerPoint or other programs. Fortunately, if you want Microsoft 365, there are ways to get the service for free.
SOFTWARE
bloomberglaw.com

Meta to Pay $175 Million For Copied Facebook, Instagram Tech (1)

Meta Platforms Inc. must pay walkie-talkie app maker Voxer Inc. more than $174.5 million in damages after a Texas jury found Wednesday it had infringed two patents with the social media giant’s Facebook Live and Instagram Live features. The jury found that Meta copied Voxer’s patents covering online communication...
TEXAS STATE
HackerNoon

How to Implement SMTP Client on C++

Simple Mail Transfer Protocol (SMTP) is a widely used protocol for the delivery of emails between TCP/IP systems and users. SMTP is an essential part of email transferring and for communication, we always need servers and clients that collaborate and negotiate for sending emails. What is SMTP Server?. SMTP Server...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
FOXBusiness

Spotify launching audiobook service, looking to take on Amazon's Audible

Spotify Technology SA is locking horns with Amazon.com Inc's Audible, with the launch of its audiobook service in the United States. Spotify users in the country will have access to over 300,000 audiobook titles, the Swedish firm said in a blog on Tuesday. Users will be able to browse the...
BUSINESS

