Microsoft 365, the evolution of the old Microsoft Office suite, features a variety of apps that you may need for work, school or your personal life. You can access the full versions of those apps with a subscription, but that cost adds up over time, which could become an obstacle to using Word, Excel, PowerPoint or other programs. Fortunately, if you want Microsoft 365, there are ways to get the service for free.

SOFTWARE ・ 6 DAYS AGO