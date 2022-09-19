Read full article on original website
Related
Dustin Johnson Is Playing Some of the Best Golf of His Career, but No One Cares Because of LIV Golf
Dustin Johnson is on the most meaningless hot streak of his career. The post Dustin Johnson Is Playing Some of the Best Golf of His Career, but No One Cares Because of LIV Golf appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Golf.com
How to watch the 2022 Presidents Cup: TV, streaming, matchups, format
This week, pro golf fans get treated to one of the best weeks in the game: the 2022 Presidents Cup. This year’s edition takes place at Quail Hollow in North Carolina and begins on Thursday, September 22. Here’s what you need to know to watch the Presidents Cup on TV or streaming online all week long.
NBC Sports
How to watch the Presidents Cup this weekend
The 14th edition of the Presidents Cup is finally approaching. The 2022 Presidents Cup returns to the PGA Tour after taking a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19 and golf fans are ready for some thrilling action this week. The event is set to hit the famous Quail Hollow Club in...
Column: Player revolt helped Presidents Cup and now hurts it
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The great disruption in golf is doing no favors to the Presidents Cup, which already struggles for an identity as a global competition owned and operated by one tour. But look at it another way. Without disruption, there probably wouldn’t even be a Presidents Cup. The split caused by the arrival of Saudi-backed LIV Golf doesn’t have a lot in common with the PGA Tour breaking away from the PGA of America more than 50 years ago, except that lawyers were involved and feelings were hurt in both.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
Everything you need to know about the 2022 Presidents Cup
After a postponement in 2021, the Presidents Cup is back for 2022. The last edition of the PGA Tour tournament occurred in 2019 when the Tiger Woods-captained U.S. team came from behind to top the Ernie Els-captained international squad. Woods and Els are not involved this time around, but there...
NFL Week 3: Picks against the spread for every game this week
This week we're backing the Jacksonville Jaguars, Philadelphia Eagles, and Arizona Cardinals to cover the number.
NFL・
Golf Digest
Greg Norman says he was asked not to attend PGA Tour event he founded; event director said decision was mutual
CHARLOTTE — Despite creating the event more than 30 years ago, LIV Golf chief executive Greg Norman says he has been asked not to attend this year’s QBE Shootout in Naples, Fla. The two-time major winner and head of the Saudi Arabia-funded rival to the PGA Tour took...
Anyone for doubles? Tennis legends John McEnroe and Bjorn Borg recreate iconic image from 1981 Wimbledon final
You cannot be serious! One of the fiercest rivalries in sport appears to have become a love match. Bjorn Borg, 66, and John McEnroe, 63, got together to recreate the scene from a game that reversed their fortunes four decades ago. In tracksuit tops mirroring those they wore in 1981...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Golf.com
The best Presidents Cup prop bets: 3 picks our expert loves at Quail Hollow
On paper, it’s looking like a beat down. That’s how Vegas sees it, anyway. With the 2022 Presidents Cup on tap this weekend at Quail Hollow, the 6.5-point spread in the Philadelphia Eagles/Washington Commanders game is not the most lopsided line in major sports. Team USA vs. the...
thecomeback.com
Presidents Cup: Primer for week at Quail Hollow
Some of the best golfers in the world will be in action this week at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina for the 2022 Presidents Cup. This event was originally planned for 2021, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the 2020 Ryder Cup to be moved back a year. With that, the Presidents Cup was, as well.
Presidents Cup 2022: Why Quail Hollow Club’s Famous ‘Green Mile’ Holes Are Being Played Out of Order
A look at why the holes at Quail Hollow Club were rerouted for the 2022 Presidents Cup. The post Presidents Cup 2022: Why Quail Hollow Club’s Famous ‘Green Mile’ Holes Are Being Played Out of Order appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
thegolfnewsnet.com
2022 Presidents Cup format, match types and day-by-day games
The 2022 Presidents Cup format has been announced for the 14th edition of the event, which is the PGA Tour-owned biennial event pitting 12-man teams against each other, to be played at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C.. The Presidents Cup field consists of two 12-person teams. The American team...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thegolfnewsnet.com
2022 Presidents Cup field: Players, rankings, teams, captains
The 2022 Presidents Cup field is set with the passing of the team selection deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C. The Presidents Cup field is headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Jordan spieth, Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im and more.
SkySports
PGA Tour's Jay Monahan on DP World Tour strategic alliance and LIV Golf world rankings attempt
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan insists their strategic alliance with the DP World Tour is benefitting golf fans globally and that the partnership is helping to grow the game. The two tours announced an expansion of their partnership in June, guaranteeing a growth in prize funds on the DP World...
Comments / 0