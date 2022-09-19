ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf.com

How to watch the 2022 Presidents Cup: TV, streaming, matchups, format

This week, pro golf fans get treated to one of the best weeks in the game: the 2022 Presidents Cup. This year’s edition takes place at Quail Hollow in North Carolina and begins on Thursday, September 22. Here’s what you need to know to watch the Presidents Cup on TV or streaming online all week long.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

How to watch the Presidents Cup this weekend

The 14th edition of the Presidents Cup is finally approaching. The 2022 Presidents Cup returns to the PGA Tour after taking a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19 and golf fans are ready for some thrilling action this week. The event is set to hit the famous Quail Hollow Club in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Associated Press

Column: Player revolt helped Presidents Cup and now hurts it

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The great disruption in golf is doing no favors to the Presidents Cup, which already struggles for an identity as a global competition owned and operated by one tour. But look at it another way. Without disruption, there probably wouldn’t even be a Presidents Cup. The split caused by the arrival of Saudi-backed LIV Golf doesn’t have a lot in common with the PGA Tour breaking away from the PGA of America more than 50 years ago, except that lawyers were involved and feelings were hurt in both.
NBC Sports

Everything you need to know about the 2022 Presidents Cup

After a postponement in 2021, the Presidents Cup is back for 2022. The last edition of the PGA Tour tournament occurred in 2019 when the Tiger Woods-captained U.S. team came from behind to top the Ernie Els-captained international squad. Woods and Els are not involved this time around, but there...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Golf.com

The best Presidents Cup prop bets: 3 picks our expert loves at Quail Hollow

On paper, it’s looking like a beat down. That’s how Vegas sees it, anyway. With the 2022 Presidents Cup on tap this weekend at Quail Hollow, the 6.5-point spread in the Philadelphia Eagles/Washington Commanders game is not the most lopsided line in major sports. Team USA vs. the...
GOLF
thecomeback.com

Presidents Cup: Primer for week at Quail Hollow

Some of the best golfers in the world will be in action this week at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina for the 2022 Presidents Cup. This event was originally planned for 2021, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the 2020 Ryder Cup to be moved back a year. With that, the Presidents Cup was, as well.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thegolfnewsnet.com

2022 Presidents Cup format, match types and day-by-day games

The 2022 Presidents Cup format has been announced for the 14th edition of the event, which is the PGA Tour-owned biennial event pitting 12-man teams against each other, to be played at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C.. The Presidents Cup field consists of two 12-person teams. The American team...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thegolfnewsnet.com

2022 Presidents Cup field: Players, rankings, teams, captains

The 2022 Presidents Cup field is set with the passing of the team selection deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C. The Presidents Cup field is headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Jordan spieth, Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im and more.
CHARLOTTE, NC

