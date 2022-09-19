Read full article on original website
Related
mybighornbasin.com
Amy Wells Joins the Powell Medical Foundation as the New Executive Director
Powell Valley Health Care and the Powell Medical Foundation are welcoming the Foundation’s new Executive Director, Amy Wells. “I’ve loved getting to meet everyone at the hospital and the culture they have created. I’m excited to help bring education and awareness to the Foundation and show how we help service the hospital so they can better service our entire community!” Wells says.
mybighornbasin.com
Voting for the General Election Begins Friday in Park County
The Park County Elections Office is reminding folks that early and absentee voting for Wyoming’s general election begins this week. Starting on Friday, Park County residents can vote at the courthouse in Cody (1002 Sheridan Avenue). Early voting will remain available in the Elections Office from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on weekdays through Monday, November 7th.
mybighornbasin.com
Park County Travel Council Unveils New “Wild” Marketing Campaign for Cody Yellowstone
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent flooding in Yellowstone National Park, the Park County Travel Council (PCTC) is unveiling, “Cody Yellowstone, Wild,” which is a new marketing campaign designed to support the region’s ongoing tourism recovery efforts. The new campaign includes a “fully...
mybighornbasin.com
Northwest College, Ticket Sales Now Open for “Taste of Nations: Celebrating a Legacy”
Tickets are now on sale for “Taste of Nations: Celebrating a Legacy,” which is scheduled to take place on Thursday, October 13th at 6:00 p.m. in the NWC Yellowstone Building Conference Center. The event is being produced by the NWC Office of Intercultural Programs and this year honors...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mybighornbasin.com
“Mentally Prepare for War” Cody Tennis State Preview
The Cody Tennis teams are off to State. Both teams will be in Gillette this weekend for the 2022 Championship Tournament. The Broncs enter the State Championship coming off a 2nd place at the Conference Tournament while the Fillies took 6th. To preview all the upcoming action I caught up with a pair of players, Tade Geving and Hudson Selk as well as Head Coach Jason Quigley.
mybighornbasin.com
National Weather Service Puts Bighorn Basin Under Red Flag Fire Warning
Park, Big Horn, Hot Springs, and Washakie Counties are under a Red Flag Warning all afternoon on Monday, Sept. 19, due to a “perfect storm” of high temperatures, low humidity, and strong winds. The National Weather Service Office in Riverton issued a Red Flag Warning for the Bighorn...
mybighornbasin.com
Tara Joyce Breaks 50 Free Record, Powell Outduels Cody Swim
The Cody Filly Swim team was in Powell, on Tuesday, for a dual meet. Powell would win the meet by a final of 185-121. Cody’s Tara Joyce would set another state recored. She borke the 50 free state record with a time of 23.98 and was .06 second away from settign the 100 fly record. She went 58.47, the record is 58.41 and was set in 2003.
KULR8
Dude ranches experience challenges this summer
CODY, Wyo. - Craig Kenyon is living his dream. But you might not think that if you saw the piles of laundry he is personally tending to as the owner of the Absaroka Mountain Lodge near Cody. “We’re having to do a little more and more ourselves,” said Kenyon. “You...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wyoming’s Most Haunted Site Is Also One Of The Most Tragic
We have nearly jumped all the hurdles to make our way to the spooky season. Bring on the flannel, cardigans, hoodies, and special drinks, let's take a deep dive into spooky events and places around our state to get into the fun season. While, candy, apple cider, and warm clothing...
mybighornbasin.com
Cody Vs. Powell Volleyball Preview: Park County Rivals Clash
The Cody Filly Volleyball team will take to their home floor tonight as they play host to their Park Country Rivals, Powell. In a special edition of Filly Volleyball the game will be broadcast live on KODI. Match time is scheduled for 6pm with pre-game to begin 20 minutes prior.
mybighornbasin.com
Cody Filly Volleyball Sweeps Riverton for Win No. 14
The Cody Filly Volleyball team took to the road Tuesday for a conference match at Riverton. The Fillies would once again come away victorious, winning the match 3 games to 0. That’s now 14 wins on the season, they’re 3-0 in conference play. The Fillies remain undefeated on the season and have only lost one set all year.
mybighornbasin.com
Cody: Suspect in Custody for Hit-and-Run that Severely Injured 11-year-old Boy
Just a day after a hit-and-run that left a child with several broken bones and a punctured lung, the Cody Police Department has a suspect – presumably the driver that struck the child – in custody. On Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at approximately 5:30 p.m., Cody Police Officers...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mybighornbasin.com
11-Year-Old Cody Boy Significantly Injured After Hit and Run on Stampede Avenue
The Cody Police Department is looking for a white Dodge pickup truck that fled the scene after hitting and significantly injuring an 11-year-old boy riding his bike on Tuesday afternoon. On Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at approximately 5:30 PM, Cody Police Officers responded to 16th Street and Stampede Avenue in...
mybighornbasin.com
Lady Warrior Volleyball Split In Conference Play
The Lady Warriors Volleyball team started Conference play last weekend. Friday on Homecoming Night Worland would face Conference opponent Lovell Lady Bulldogs. Worland would win the match 3 sets to 1 over Lovell : 21-25,25-17,25-13,25-23. On Saturday afternoon the Lady Warriors were in Powell to face the Lady Panthers at...
Comments / 0