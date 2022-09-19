ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cody, WY

mybighornbasin.com

Amy Wells Joins the Powell Medical Foundation as the New Executive Director

Powell Valley Health Care and the Powell Medical Foundation are welcoming the Foundation’s new Executive Director, Amy Wells. “I’ve loved getting to meet everyone at the hospital and the culture they have created. I’m excited to help bring education and awareness to the Foundation and show how we help service the hospital so they can better service our entire community!” Wells says.
POWELL, WY
mybighornbasin.com

Voting for the General Election Begins Friday in Park County

The Park County Elections Office is reminding folks that early and absentee voting for Wyoming’s general election begins this week. Starting on Friday, Park County residents can vote at the courthouse in Cody (1002 Sheridan Avenue). Early voting will remain available in the Elections Office from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on weekdays through Monday, November 7th.
PARK COUNTY, WY
Cody, WY
mybighornbasin.com

“Mentally Prepare for War” Cody Tennis State Preview

The Cody Tennis teams are off to State. Both teams will be in Gillette this weekend for the 2022 Championship Tournament. The Broncs enter the State Championship coming off a 2nd place at the Conference Tournament while the Fillies took 6th. To preview all the upcoming action I caught up with a pair of players, Tade Geving and Hudson Selk as well as Head Coach Jason Quigley.
CODY, WY
mybighornbasin.com

Tara Joyce Breaks 50 Free Record, Powell Outduels Cody Swim

The Cody Filly Swim team was in Powell, on Tuesday, for a dual meet. Powell would win the meet by a final of 185-121. Cody’s Tara Joyce would set another state recored. She borke the 50 free state record with a time of 23.98 and was .06 second away from settign the 100 fly record. She went 58.47, the record is 58.41 and was set in 2003.
CODY, WY
KULR8

Dude ranches experience challenges this summer

CODY, Wyo. - Craig Kenyon is living his dream. But you might not think that if you saw the piles of laundry he is personally tending to as the owner of the Absaroka Mountain Lodge near Cody. “We’re having to do a little more and more ourselves,” said Kenyon. “You...
CODY, WY
mybighornbasin.com

Cody Vs. Powell Volleyball Preview: Park County Rivals Clash

The Cody Filly Volleyball team will take to their home floor tonight as they play host to their Park Country Rivals, Powell. In a special edition of Filly Volleyball the game will be broadcast live on KODI. Match time is scheduled for 6pm with pre-game to begin 20 minutes prior.
CODY, WY
mybighornbasin.com

Cody Filly Volleyball Sweeps Riverton for Win No. 14

The Cody Filly Volleyball team took to the road Tuesday for a conference match at Riverton. The Fillies would once again come away victorious, winning the match 3 games to 0. That’s now 14 wins on the season, they’re 3-0 in conference play. The Fillies remain undefeated on the season and have only lost one set all year.
CODY, WY
mybighornbasin.com

11-Year-Old Cody Boy Significantly Injured After Hit and Run on Stampede Avenue

The Cody Police Department is looking for a white Dodge pickup truck that fled the scene after hitting and significantly injuring an 11-year-old boy riding his bike on Tuesday afternoon. On Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at approximately 5:30 PM, Cody Police Officers responded to 16th Street and Stampede Avenue in...
CODY, WY
mybighornbasin.com

Lady Warrior Volleyball Split In Conference Play

The Lady Warriors Volleyball team started Conference play last weekend. Friday on Homecoming Night Worland would face Conference opponent Lovell Lady Bulldogs. Worland would win the match 3 sets to 1 over Lovell : 21-25,25-17,25-13,25-23. On Saturday afternoon the Lady Warriors were in Powell to face the Lady Panthers at...
WORLAND, WY

