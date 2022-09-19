ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kemper County, MS

Comments / 0

Related
wcbi.com

Lowndes County chase ends after driver crashes into deputies car

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 23-year-old Caledonia man on multiple charges, after a brief pursuit in which the suspect intentionally rammed a deputy with his motorcycle. The man arrested was identified as Tristin Manuel Saraiva. The...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

Assault on Police, Stalking, and Multiple DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

GERMAINE BILLFORD ISOM, 30, of Conehatta, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0. RANDALL JOE JAMES, 30, of Union, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500. RONALD D JENKINS, 47, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence, NCSO. Bond $0. ANTONIE L JOHN, 36, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500. BRYAN...
PHILADELPHIA, MS
wcbi.com

Motorcyclist likely faces charges after speeding then crashing

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A motorcyclist may be headed to jail when he gets out of the hospital. Early this afternoon a Lowndes County Deputy was driving on Highway 45 in Columbus when he reportedly clocked a motorcycle going over 100 miles an hour. The Deputy turned around and...
COLUMBUS, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
County
Kemper County, MS
Kemper County, MS
Crime & Safety
wcbi.com

Noxubee County woman guilty of attempted murder

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Noxubee County woman is found guilty of attempted murder. A jury also found Jeraldine Campbell not guilty of armed robbery. Campbell shot Bobby Hibbler in the head. The shooting happened back in July 2020 at a home on Grissom Road. Hibbler and other...
NOXUBEE COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

City of Meridian Arrest Report September 21, 2022

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 20, 2022 at 6:00 AM to September 21, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. At 8:00 AM on September 20, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 200 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

Shooting leaves one man with multiple injuries

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man with multiple injuries Wednesday evening. MPD said the shooting took place in the 1700 block of 33rd Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Police said a man was shot in the chest and leg but he is in stable condition.
MERIDIAN, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Correctional Facility#Methamphetamine#Kemper Co
wcbi.com

Man pleads guilty to shooting former sheriff’s son

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – The man accused of shooting a former sheriff’s son will spend the next five years in prison. David Hampton pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and possession of a weapon by a felon. He will also be on probation for five years once out of...
MACON, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested for shooting into Kosciusko home

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Attala County deputies and Kosciusko police arrested an man for allegedly shooting into a home on Carter Street. Breezy News reported the shooting happened just before 11:30 a.m. on Friday, September 16. Deputies and police spotted the suspect’s vehicle, a maroon Mercury Grand Marquis, on Highway 19 North. They arrested 23-year-old […]
KOSCIUSKO, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Bad record keeping to blame for CPD’s missing guns

Missing handguns at the Columbus Police Department are likely the result of poor record keeping and not theft, according to Interim Chief Doran Johnson. Last week Johnson discovered that more than 30 handguns — all Glock 23s — were unaccounted for. He told The Dispatch on Monday he doesn’t believe the guns were improperly taken, but rather the issue is a result of sloppy and inconsistent paperwork.
COLUMBUS, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
kicks96news.com

Aggravated Assault with a Weapon on a LEO in Neshoba County

CODY GANTON ANDERSON, 45, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, NCSO. Bond $0, $400, $800, $1,000. DANIEL BARRIER, 40, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, MDOC. Bond $0. LIEA M BELL, 43, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500. ARA...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

Woman Seriously Injured in Pit Bull Attack, Owner Arrested

A victim of a dog attack was rushed to University Hospital in Jackson by ambulance Monday morning and is now in stable condition after undergoing surgery. The victim was out reading meters for a utility company near Cannonade St. and Goodman St. when she was attacked by 3 pit bulls and sustained severe injuries.
KOSCIUSKO, MS
kicks96news.com

Disturbances, Suspicious Persons, and More in Leake

6:55 a.m. – Leake County Deputies and MDOT were alerted to a tree down on Old Salem Road at the end near Hwy 487 that was blocking the entire roadway. 6:57 a.m. – Leake Deputies were alerted to a disturbance at a residence on Hunter Road. 8:08 a.m....
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Law enforcement looking for woman using counterfeit money

WINSTON CO., Miss. (WCBI) – Area law enforcement is looking for a woman accused of passing bogus bucks. This is a picture from surveillance footage of the suspect. Louisville police say the woman is accused of using counterfeit $20 bills to pay for her items. Stores in Louisville, Noxapater,...
LOUISVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

West Point police search for missing man

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point police continue to search for a missing man. 32-year-old Cortez Pratt was last seen on North Jackson Street this past Sunday. Pratt was wearing blue shorts and a t-shirt, along with flip-flops. He is about five foot, 11 inches, and weighs 220...
WEST POINT, MS
wbrc.com

3-year-old child attacked by dog in Aliceville

ALICEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A 3 year-old child was attacked by a dog in Aliceville Thursday morning, according to Aliceville Police Chief Tonnie Jones. Jones says the child “suffered severe injuries to their head.”. A bystander shot and killed the dog, according to Jones. The attack happened just before...
ALICEVILLE, AL
WTOK-TV

MDOT schedules road closure in Neshoba County

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A temporary closure is planned by the Mississippi Department of transportation in Neshoba County next week. Crews will build a new alignment at North Tucker Road and Highway 19. The work will be completed between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Drivers...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy