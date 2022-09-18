Arkansas Football recruiting report with Otis Kirk | Malachi Singleton gets an injury that puts him on the sideline

FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KNWA-KFTA)- Our Arkansas Razorback football insider talks about the recruiting class of 2024, a 2-way lineman that will be making his way down to the hill when the Crimson Tide come to town, a big time Arkansas committed quarterback gets a significant injury, and Otis also talks about a 2023 offensive lineman.

All of that and more in this week’s Arkansas football recruiting report.

