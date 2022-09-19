Read full article on original website
New Britain Herald
Southington police blotter
Luis Enrique Changanaqui, 58, of 28 South St., Hartford, was charged Sept. 15 with sixth degree larceny and second degree criminal trover. Tricia Persaud, 39, of 7 South St., Apt. 2, Wallingford, was charged Sept. 15 with interfering with an emergency call, second degree threatening and second degree reckless endangerment.
New Britain Herald
Man wanted in Meriden shooting found at Berlin motel
A man wanted in a Meriden shooting was found at a Berlin motel this week. Meriden police said Luis Delgado, 33, was spotted Monday, around 11:30 a.m., in the parking lot of the Rosebud Motel on the Berlin Turnpike. Police were there after receiving two anonymous calls indicating he was staying there.
Hartford man third charged in hit and run
Police responded to Alma Street July 12, around 4 AM. They discovered a man struck by a vehicle. Police said he was attempting to stop suspects burglarizing his vehicle. He’s fighting for his life.
New Britain Herald
Berlin woman gets two years in prison for embezzling thousands of dollars from Plainville company
PLAINVILLE - A Berlin woman has been sentenced to two years in prison for embezzling about $84,000 from a Plainville company where she previously worked. Denise Miranda, 56, faced sentencing on Wednesday in New Britain Superior Court. Her two-year prison term will not be followed by any type of probationary period or special parole, a judge ordered.
Manchester man charged with vandalizing Pride sign in Tolland
TOLLAND – A Manchester man was charged Wednesday with damaging Pride flags that were attached to the Tolland Democrats sign on Route 195 near Interstate 84. David Paquette, 34, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief. He was released on a $2,500 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear in Vernon Superior Court on Oct. 11.
New Britain Herald
Karen Ann Ellison
Karen Ann Ellison, 76, of New Britain, passed away Tuesday, (Sept. 20, 2022) at the Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain. A lifelong New Britain resident, she was a graduate of New Britain High School, class of 1963, and attended Weslyan University in Middletown. Karen was employed with the...
New Britain Herald
Plainville police blotter
Ashley Morgan, 34, of 48 Bagley Road, Southington, was charged Sept. 13 with first degree failure to appear two counts of second degree failure to appear. Angelica Muniz, 31, of 165 S. Vine St., Meriden, was charged Sept. 16 with second degree breach of peace.
Eyewitness News
State police make firearm, drugs arrest after traffic stop on I-84 in Hartford
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – State police made a firearm and drugs arrest after a traffic stop on I-84 west in Hartford Wednesday night. Troopers stopped a driver who was swerving in the area of Exit 44. State police identified the driver as Steven Samuels, 32, of New Britain. Samuels...
New London police search for suspect in CVS robbery
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – New London police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspected robber who allegedly stole just over $400 from a CVS. Around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said that a man entered the CVS on Bank Street and approached the cashier demanding the employee open the register. He told […]
Hartford man convicted in overdose death
A Hartford man who was an intermediary in what was supposed to be a cocaine deal that ultimately led to a Manchester man’s death from a fentanyl overdose accepted a plea bargain Wednesday, in which he was convicted of a felony drug charge and a misdemeanor count of criminally negligent homicide.
sheltonherald.com
Uneven playing field: Rich towns dominate CT high school sports amid deep inequalities
New training equipment. Sweatsuits and practice jerseys. Proper footwear for players. Access to private camps where players could hone their skills. Things rival schools have that New Britain can’t afford. At a recent practice, Abraham barked instruction to a team of eager athletes, including twins Kiatyanna and Kasianna Denmark....
Man Found With Loaded Revolver, 2 Pounds Of Marijuana During Hartford Traffic Stop, Police Say
A 32-year-old man was charged after police said he was found in possession of a loaded revolver, more than a kilogram of marijuana, and illegal mushrooms during a traffic stop in Connecticut. The incident happened on I-84 westbound in Hartford on Wednesday, Sept. 21, Connecticut State Police said. Troopers saw...
Manchester teen fatally shot in city
HARTFORD — A Manchester teen was killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon, and another man injured in the city, Hartford Police said. Ernesto Morales, 18, of Manchester was pronounced dead at an area hospital after the shooting, police said. Police said officers were dispatched around 3:30 p.m. to the...
Register Citizen
Police: Hartford man killed in confrontation at Vermont apartment
BRATTLEBORO, V.T. — Police say a Hartford man was shot and killed last month during a confrontation at a Vermont housing complex. The alleged shooter in the case has not been charged, but claimed he shot 32-year-old Michael R. Ledbetter Jr. after the Connecticut resident tried to force his way into his home on Aug. 19. He is facing federal drug and gun offenses in connection with the incident.
Waterbury mother files police report after further Waterbury bussing issues
WATERBURY, Conn. — Another school bus issue in Waterbury has resulted in the filing of a complaint with the Waterbury Police Department. The corner of West Main and Benham streets in Waterbury is where Melinda Marquez's young kids always get picked up and dropped off by their school bus. But Tuesday afternoon was different.
Eyewitness News
Manchester High School swept by police following bomb threat
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Manchester High School was swept by police following a reported bomb threat. School district representative Jim Farrell said the threat was sent by email to the high school on Wednesday morning. “The email came from an anonymous account,” Farrell said. “The email did not include any...
Register Citizen
New Haven fatal hit-and-runs are 'devastating in our community,' mayor says
NEW HAVEN — In an effort to raise traffic safety awareness, city officials on Wednesday highlighted the recent arrests of two people in connection with fatal accidents. New Haven Police Capt. Rose Dell, head of the department’s Motor Unit, discussed the arrests of Charles Artis, charged in connection with the September 2021 death of Michael Santiago, and Timothy Toliver, charged in connection with the November 2021 death of Stephen Rediker.
New Britain Herald
Barry B. White
Barry B. White, 64, of Newington, husband of Karin (Theriault) White, passed away Sunday, (Sept. 18, 2022) at Mid-State Medical Center in Meriden. Born in Tom's River, NJ, he was a former New Britain resident, moving to Newington over 30 years ago. A graduate of E.C. Goodwin Technical School, Class of 1976, Barry was a Mechanic in several area automotive shops for many years, and later worked at Dattco Bus Company for five years, retiring three years ago. He was a member of the New Britain Hunting & Fishing Club.
New Britain Herald
John D. Osipa
John D. Osipa, 86, of New Britain passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 15, 2022. He was born in New Britain on Jan. 11, 1936, son of the late Walter and Mary (Orzol) Osipa. He attended Sacred Heart School and after graduating from New Britain Senior High School in 1955, John entered a toolmaker apprenticeship at Landers, Frary and Clark.
New Britain Herald
New Britain welcomes high-powered Danbury offense into Veterans Stadium for Week 3
NEW BRITAIN – The New Britain Golden Hurricanes are set to host the Danbury Hatters Friday night from Veterans Stadium in an attempt to get back on track in 2022. The Hurricanes and the Hatters are two teams trending in different directions. New Britain came out with a strong rushing attack in Week 1 before being slowed down by Windsor in their home opener a week ago, losing 26-6.
