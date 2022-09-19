ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

KTLO

2023 Razorback football schedule announced

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.  The Arkansas Razorbacks are set to host seven home games inside the state during the 2023 season, including the season opener against Western Carolina on Sept. 2 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. The Catamounts and Hogs will square off in the Capital City to...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Arkansas’ 2023 football schedule released

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will open the 2023 football season in Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium against Western Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 2. The Hogs will then return to Razorback Stadium to host Kent State on Sept. 9 and then BYU on Sept. 16. The final nonconference game won’t be played until Saturday, Nov. 18, when FIU comes to Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Arkansas’ defense getting boost this week

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ defense will get a boost this week with the return of defensive back Myles Slusher and defensive end Jashaud Stewart. The No. 10 Razorbacks will be in Arlington to take on No. 23 Texas A&M in AT&T Stadium. The return of Slusher is very big. He was injured against Cincinnati and missed both the South Carolina and Missouri State games. Stewart missed the Missouri State game. Sam Pittman was asked about both on Wednesday.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Five keys for Arkansas to defeat Texas A&M

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 10 Arkansas is hoping to remain undefeated as they take on No. 23 Texas A&M on Saturday night in AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The Hogs defeated Texas A&M 20-10 in 2021 for the first time since Bobby Petrino was the head coach at Arkansas. Sam Pittman is 1-1 against Jimbo Fisher.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
bestofarkansassports.com

SEC Seemingly Pulls a Marc Curles + Other Takeaways from 2023 Arkansas Football Schedule

The Razorbacks are just three games into the current season, but the 2023 Arkansas football schedule was released by the SEC on Tuesday. Head coach Sam Pittman will open and close his fourth season at home, albeit in different locations. Arkansas hosts FCS Western Carolina at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock on Sept. 2 and then welcomes permanent SEC East rival Missouri to Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville the weekend of Thanksgiving.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Razorbacks eyeing 2024 targets in Metroplex

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is always active in the Metroplex and it’s no different when it comes to the Class of 2024. With the 2023 virtually filled minus a prospect or two with high school targets the Hogs are certainly busy with the Class of 2024. They are on...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Cameron Eittreim

This Place Has The Juiciest Burgers In Fort Smith

Even as Fall approaches and outdoor grilling ends, there is nothing like having a great burger. The right burger is like a taste sensation that you won't find often. Everyone thinks they are a burger expert, but just because you slap a patty between two buns doesn't mean it will be good. The size of a burger doesn't necessarily mean it will have good flavor, but also depends on how the beef patty has been prepared.
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Fort Smith Police respond to motorcycle vs SUV fatality crash

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police responded to a two-vehicle fatality accident on Waldron Road in front of Duncan Road. Fort Smith Police Information Officer Aric Mitchell says the motorcycle driver was deceased upon their arrival. North and southbound lanes on Waldron Road have been closed from Ellsworth...
FORT SMITH, AR
Travel Maven

This Epic Arkansas Flea Market is a Must Visit

There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Arkansas is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the entire state.
PRAIRIE GROVE, AR
sequoyahcountytimes.com

Three arrested following execution of narcotics search warrant

Sequoyah County Sheriff Larry Lane Jr. said three Vian residents have been arrested following a lengthly investigation and the execution of a narcotics search warrant at a local storage facility building. Stephanie Rodgers, 43, is charged with trafficking controlled dangerous substance (meth), possession of controlled dangerous substance (heroin), possession of controlled dangerous substance…
VIAN, OK
talkbusiness.net

Private jets at Fort Smith Regional Airport receiving software fix

The Gulfstream private jets coming and going from the Fort Smith Regional Airport since Sept. 12 are part of a flight control software fix required by the Federal Aviation Administration and European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) to address a flight control problem. According to an FAA directive issued Sept....
FORT SMITH, AR

