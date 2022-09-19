Read full article on original website
KARK
Sitdown with Arkansas golfer Kajal Mistry ahead of the Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championships
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – The Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championships begin on Friday at Pinnacle Country Club. While many of the best pro golfers in the world are competing in it, one Razorback golfer finds herself in the mix too. Kajal Mistry was given a sponsor’s exemption to play in...
KTLO
2023 Razorback football schedule announced
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. The Arkansas Razorbacks are set to host seven home games inside the state during the 2023 season, including the season opener against Western Carolina on Sept. 2 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. The Catamounts and Hogs will square off in the Capital City to...
KARK
Arkansas’ 2023 football schedule released
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will open the 2023 football season in Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium against Western Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 2. The Hogs will then return to Razorback Stadium to host Kent State on Sept. 9 and then BYU on Sept. 16. The final nonconference game won’t be played until Saturday, Nov. 18, when FIU comes to Fayetteville.
KARK
Arkansas’ defense getting boost this week
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ defense will get a boost this week with the return of defensive back Myles Slusher and defensive end Jashaud Stewart. The No. 10 Razorbacks will be in Arlington to take on No. 23 Texas A&M in AT&T Stadium. The return of Slusher is very big. He was injured against Cincinnati and missed both the South Carolina and Missouri State games. Stewart missed the Missouri State game. Sam Pittman was asked about both on Wednesday.
KARK
Five keys for Arkansas to defeat Texas A&M
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 10 Arkansas is hoping to remain undefeated as they take on No. 23 Texas A&M on Saturday night in AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The Hogs defeated Texas A&M 20-10 in 2021 for the first time since Bobby Petrino was the head coach at Arkansas. Sam Pittman is 1-1 against Jimbo Fisher.
bestofarkansassports.com
SEC Seemingly Pulls a Marc Curles + Other Takeaways from 2023 Arkansas Football Schedule
The Razorbacks are just three games into the current season, but the 2023 Arkansas football schedule was released by the SEC on Tuesday. Head coach Sam Pittman will open and close his fourth season at home, albeit in different locations. Arkansas hosts FCS Western Carolina at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock on Sept. 2 and then welcomes permanent SEC East rival Missouri to Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville the weekend of Thanksgiving.
KARK
Hoop Hogs notebook: Practice updates, rotation speculation, standouts, more
LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks have only a few more days of limited practices before ramping up their on-court practice time and instruction the following week as they increase preparations for the 2022-23 college basketball regular season that is now just seven weeks away. With four hours of...
KARK
Razorbacks eyeing 2024 targets in Metroplex
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is always active in the Metroplex and it’s no different when it comes to the Class of 2024. With the 2023 virtually filled minus a prospect or two with high school targets the Hogs are certainly busy with the Class of 2024. They are on...
Beyond Meat COO arrested for biting man’s nose near Razorback Stadium
A food company executive was arrested on a pair of charges after reportedly biting a man's nose in a parking garage in Fayetteville on Saturday night.
This Place Has The Juiciest Burgers In Fort Smith
Even as Fall approaches and outdoor grilling ends, there is nothing like having a great burger. The right burger is like a taste sensation that you won't find often. Everyone thinks they are a burger expert, but just because you slap a patty between two buns doesn't mean it will be good. The size of a burger doesn't necessarily mean it will have good flavor, but also depends on how the beef patty has been prepared.
Motorcyclist dies in Fort Smith accident involving SUV
A motorcyclist died on September 21 in an accident involving an SUV in Fort Smith.
Two-vehicle accident delaying traffic in Fort Smith
Fort Smith Police have responded to a two-vehicle accident at N. 11th and B Streets.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Icescreams burger and shake restaurant currently closed in west Fayetteville
An ice cream and burger restaurant that opened earlier this summer in west Fayetteville is currently closed. Icescreams, the restaurant located in the bright pink building at 4280 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. has been closed for the past couple weeks, though it’s unclear whether the closure is temporary or permanent.
Fort Smith Police respond to motorcycle vs SUV fatality crash
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police responded to a two-vehicle fatality accident on Waldron Road in front of Duncan Road. Fort Smith Police Information Officer Aric Mitchell says the motorcycle driver was deceased upon their arrival. North and southbound lanes on Waldron Road have been closed from Ellsworth...
This Epic Arkansas Flea Market is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Arkansas is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the entire state.
Police investigating Arkansas Sonic Drive-In shooting as murder-suicide
PARIS, Ark. — Arkansas State Police (ASP) is investigating what they say appears to be a murder-suicide that began with a shooting at a Sonic Drive-In in Paris, Arkansas. Sonic employee 22-year-old George Poole was killed while at work. The shooting happened around noon on Sept. 19 and Poole...
Bentonville kindergartener left on school bus for nearly four hours
A Bentonville kindergarten student was left on a school bus for nearly four hours this morning, according to his mother.
Trial delayed for woman accused of killing Pea Ridge Police Officer
A Pine Bluff woman facing multiple charges after the death of a Pea Ridge Police Officer has had her 2023 trial start date pushed back even later.
sequoyahcountytimes.com
Three arrested following execution of narcotics search warrant
Sequoyah County Sheriff Larry Lane Jr. said three Vian residents have been arrested following a lengthly investigation and the execution of a narcotics search warrant at a local storage facility building. Stephanie Rodgers, 43, is charged with trafficking controlled dangerous substance (meth), possession of controlled dangerous substance (heroin), possession of controlled dangerous substance…
talkbusiness.net
Private jets at Fort Smith Regional Airport receiving software fix
The Gulfstream private jets coming and going from the Fort Smith Regional Airport since Sept. 12 are part of a flight control software fix required by the Federal Aviation Administration and European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) to address a flight control problem. According to an FAA directive issued Sept....
