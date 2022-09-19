Read full article on original website
Related
Waitlist opens for Davenport's housing assistance program, how to find out if you qualify
DAVENPORT, Iowa — With demand for housing assistance on the rise, the City of Davenport opened the waitlist for its Housing Choice Voucher Program - formerly known as Section 8 Rental Assistance. "When someone is selected from the list, we have to verify information that they indicate on their...
ourquadcities.com
Hundreds sign up for housing assistance
Hundreds of people signed up for a chance to get housing assistance from the City of Davenport. They waited in line over the last two days to get on the waiting list for the Housing Choice Voucher Program. The city hasn’t offered it for five years. “Some of the...
Anonymous donor helps River Bend Food Bank overcome low donations
DAVENPORT, Iowa — River Bend Food Bank has seen a noticeable decrease in donations since last year, and the organization said it's been a struggle to keep up with public demand. "We're dealing with is, about 42% of food donations decreased," said Jenny Brinkmeyer-Colvin, River Bend's Chief Development Officer....
KWQC
Quad City Pizza Company closing Bettendorf location
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Bettendorf location of the Quad City Pizza Company is closing, effective Oct. 1. Business owners made the announcement earlier this week in a Facebook post. “It goes without saying the last few years have been extremely difficult, for various reasons, for small businesses,” according to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCRG.com
Hy-Vee to open regional facility in old Davenport Gordmans
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Hy-Vee is renovating the old Gordmans building in Davenport to create a regional hub. Hy-Vee is renovating the building at 3860 Elmore Avenue to be a regional hub to support Hy-Vee stores across the Quad Cities, according to Dawn Buzynski, Hy-Vee’s Strategic Communications Director. The...
KWQC
Scott County Board of Supervisors approves new solar ordinance
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - On Sept. 15, the Scott County Board of Supervisors voted to initiate an ordinance that limits where solar panels can go on farm land. Ken Beck, John Maxwell, Tony Knobbe, and Brinson Kinzer voted in favor, with Ken Croken dissenting. The ordinance essentially limits where solar...
KWQC
Quad City residents react to demolition of old I-74 bridge
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Demolition has begun on the old I-74 bridge over the Mississippi River and officials announced new details about the process on Tuesday. Quad City residents will now have a little bit longer to look at the suspension bridge, but some residents are a little disappointed that they won’t get to see it go out with a bang.
KWQC
The difference between OTC and prescription hearing aids
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Food and Drug Administration approved a long-awaited rule on Aug. 16 that will give millions of Americans a more affordable and convenient solution to hearing loss: over-the-counter hearing aids. The devices — designed for those with mild to moderate hearing deficits only— will be sold at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWQC
City of Moline acquires former Kone riverfront property known as BridgePointe
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Moline announced the acquisition of the Heritage Church riverfront property known as BridgePointe 485 campus. The church purchased the former Kone manufacturing facility, including the landmark tower, in 2017 to serve the needs of the congregation and the community. “We originally purchased BridgePointe...
Landlord: Happy Joe's vacated Bettendorf HQ prior to bankruptcy declaration
BETTENDORF, Iowa — Just one day before filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, Happy Joe's quietly abandoned its company headquarters in Bettendorf, according to the building's owner. Realtor Justin Sloan, who owns the 12,000-square-foot building that Happy Joe's leased, told News 8 that on Sept. 1, he received a box...
KWQC
Scott County Board of Supervisors proclaim Sept. 20 National Voter Registration Day
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Across the nation Tuesday, Americans were encouraged to get ready for the November general election using National Voter Registration Day. Tuesday, the Scott County Board of Supervisors made plans to follow the nations lead, by also proclaiming Sept. 20 as Voter Registration Day and dedicating the month of September to get voters registered.
City of Galesburg names new city manager Wednesday
GALESBURG, Ill. — A new City Manager is coming to Galesburg after a nationwide hiring process. The City announced that a conditional offer of employment has been extended to Gerald Smith, who has worked in public administration for over 25 years. The offer is contingent upon approval of an...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Quad Cities Great Glass Hunt Debuting Around The Area
Get ready to go on a treasure hunt. The QC Great Glass Hunt is a partnership between Visit Quad Cities and Hot Glass, Inc., a glass blowing studio and gallery in Davenport, Iowa. Participants can engage in this outdoor treasure hunt to find handblown glass floats hidden at specific parks in Bettendorf, Davenport, Moline, and Rock Island.
spartanshield.org
A new gateway to Bettendorf: The BettPlex and Forest Grove expansion
What were corn fields are now a central tourist attraction for Iowans and citizens of neighboring states. The Forest Grove area became a prominent place for economic growth after the announcement of the TBK Sports Complex, commonly referred to as the BettPlex, in 2017. The TBK Sports Complex attracts people from all over Iowa and adjacent states to compete in sports tournaments, engage in entertainment such as bowling and laser tag, and work out.
KWQC
East Moline Early Learning Center brings the next generation of students a promising future
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Five weeks ago, the East Moline Early Learning Center opened it’s doors for the first time and on Monday night they held the official ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate. The grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony culminated what has been over a decades’ worth...
KWQC
Moline police 1 of 32 departments receiving Firearm Enforcement Grants from Illinois State Police
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Moline Police Department is one of 32 Illinois law enforcement agencies awarded grants from the Illinois State Police to help keep firearms out of the hand of individuals who pose a significant threat to themselves or others. The Illinois State Police is awarding a total of...
KWQC
That Artsy Fartsy Event
DEWITT, Iowa (KWQC) -Sharon Larson, Homestead Art & Studio, highlights the upcoming free event (with a disarming and funny name) featuring art and wine set for Sept. 24th from 5-8 p.m. on the patio and the surrounding area of Homestead Art & Studio, 520 8th Street, DeWitt. For more information,...
Construction begins on new dental office on East Carl Sandburg Drive
A Galesburg dental practice is seeking more room, better accessibility and increased visibility with a new office building on East Carl Sandburg Drive. Ground was broken this week near the intersection of East Carl Sandburg Drive and North Seminary Street for the future location of Knox Family Dental. Dr. Collin...
977wmoi.com
Renovations, Relocations, and New Projects for OSF HealthCare
With the opening of the redesigned emergency department on the OSF Holy Family Medical Center campus in Monmouth and the addition of a wound care clinic, relocations and upgrades have also occurred within the St. Mary campuses, shares President and CEO Lisa DeKezel:. “We have relocated the OSF Prompt Care...
KWQC
Local historian to host Quad Cities’ haunted history event
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Have you wondered if any of the mansions in the Quad Cities are truly haunted?. Local historian and storyteller, John Brassard Jr, (known as The Kitchen Table Historian) is hosting a presentation titled Uninvited Guests: Haunted Mansions of the QC. Stories shared will involve unexpected deaths, ghosts, and the generally “unexplained” regarding local hauntings on Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. at the beautiful (and perhaps haunted) W.P. Bettendorf mansion, now the Iowa Masonic Health Facilities, 2500 Grant Street, in Bettendorf.
Comments / 1